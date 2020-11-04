Every weapon in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and how to unlock them

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War features a truckload of amazing weapons for you to dominate with. Here are all the weapons we know of so far in the new COD, and how you can get them.

Multiplayer in Call of Duty is always a frantic affair as people desperately scramble early on to find what works. You want to find that one overpowered weapon that wrecks everyone with one effortless squeeze of the trigger. Now comes the time to find that weapon in Black Ops Cold War.

Treyarch‘s latest game is set during the 1980’s Cold War era, so the game’s arsenal is naturally populated by guns from this time.

Some will be instantly familiar, and some a new entity altogether. At launch, you’ll be able to unlock the majority of weapons simply by leveling up, but expect more weapons to be added post-launch too.

All guns in Black Ops Cold War

As with any Call of Duty game, the usual suspects are all here: Assault rifles, submachine guns, tactical rifles, light machine guns, sniper rifles, shotguns, pistols, and launchers.

As the game continues to add new content throughout the year, we’ll update our list. It will include any new DLC weapons and related items.

Assault Rifles

AK-47 – Unlocked at level 7

Full-auto assault rifle. High damage with a marginally lower fire rate. Excellent stopping power for mid to short range encounters.

Krig 6 – Unlocked at level 19

Full-auto assault rifle. Improved damage and accuracy. Excellent weapon control with slightly faster reload speeds.

QBZ-83 – Unlocked at level 31

Full-auto assault rifle. Superior mobility with improved handling speeds. Erratic initial recoil with less accurate hipfire spread.

XM4 – Unlocked at level 4

Full-auto assault rifle. Reliable damage with improved fire rate. Fair weapon control when sustaining fire.

Submachine Guns

AK-74u – Unlocked at level 25

Full-auto submachine gun. Improved damage and range with reliable weapon control.

Milano 821 – Unlocked at level 13

Full-auto submachine gun. High damage with a slower fire rate and fair recoil. Improved handling speed with more accurate hipfire spread.

MP5 – Unlocked at level 1

Full-auto submachine gun. Fast fire rate with low recoil. Good visibility and control while firing.

KSP 45 – Unlocked at level 34

3-round burst submachine gun. High damage with moderate range. Burst fire spread is less efficient at long range.

Tactical Rifles

M16 – Unlocked at level 16

3-round burst tactical rifle. Excellent burst fire accuracy when aiming down sights, and high damage in short-range encounters.

Type 63 – Unlocked at level 4

Semi-automatic tactical rifle. High damage and reliable accuracy with lower ammo capacity. Excellent visibility and control while firing.

Light Machine Guns

RPD – Unlocked at level 4

Full-auto light machine gun. Excellent handling speeds with less ammo capacity. Less recoil control when sustaining fire.

Stoner 63 – Unlocked at level 1

Full-auto light machine gun. Improved fire rate with a larger ammo capacity. Subdued recoil and good visibility while firing.

Sniper Rifles

LW3 – Tundra – Unlocked at level 28

Bolt-action sniper rifle. High damage with moderate sway. 1-shot kill to the head, upper-chest, and shoulders. Hold LS/L3 while ADS to steady.

Pelington 703 – Unlocked at level 4

Bolt-action sniper rifle. Hand loaded with improved handling speeds and fast rechamber. 1-shot kill to the head or upper-chest. Hold LS/L3 while ADS to steady.

Shotguns

Gallo SA12 – Unlocked at level 22

Semi-auto shotgun. Reliable damage and pellet spread. Moderate recoil and visibility when firing.

Hauer 77 – Unlocked at level 10

Pump-action shotgun. High damage with a possible 1-shot kill in close quarters. Hand loaded with moderate rechamber speed.

Pistols

1911 – Unlocked at level 4

Semi-auto pistol. Good accuracy with a modest ammo capacity. High damage in close range encounters.

Diamatti – Unlocked at level 28

3-round burst pistol. Fast cyclic rate of fire with a short delay between bursts. Increased ammo capacity and slightly slower reloading speeds.

Magnum – Unlocked at level 40

Double action revolver. High damage with increased penetration and lower muzzle velocity.

Launchers

Cigma 2 – Unlocked at level 4

Lock-on rocket launcher. Anti-vehicle weapon delivers devastating damage. Small ammo pool and slow handling speeds.

RPG-7 – Unlocked at level 37

Free-fire rocket launcher. Increased blast radius with heavy damage to vehicles, equipment, and personnel. Additional rockets provided.

Lethal Items

Frag – Unlocked at level 4

Explodes after a short fuse. Can be cooked by holding R1.

C4 – Unlocked at level 12

High explosive charge that sticks to any surface. Deadly when stuck to vehicles. Detonate with R1 or by double-tapping square.

Molotov – Unlocked at level 30

Explodes on impact, spreading flames over a small area.

Semtex – Unlocked at level 39

Grenade that sticks to surfaces before detonating.

Tactical Items

Stun Grenade – Unlocked at level 4

Disorients enemies and slows movement. Detonates shortly after impact.

Stimshot – Unlocked at level 6

Reusable stimulant that initiates healing immediately.

Smoke Grenade – Unlocked at level 17

Produces a smoke screen on impact.

Decoy – Unlocked at level 33

Simulates footsteps to confuse enemies.

This is everything we know about each weapon in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War so far. This article will be updated as more weapons are added.

