 Every weapon in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and how to unlock them
Call of Duty

Every weapon in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and how to unlock them

Published: 4/Nov/2020 15:35 Updated: 4/Nov/2020 17:13

by Andrew Highton
a player with a gun in COD black ops cold war logo
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War features a truckload of amazing weapons for you to dominate with. Here are all the weapons we know of so far in the new COD, and how you can get them.

Multiplayer in Call of Duty is always a frantic affair as people desperately scramble early on to find what works. You want to find that one overpowered weapon that wrecks everyone with one effortless squeeze of the trigger. Now comes the time to find that weapon in Black Ops Cold War.

Treyarch‘s latest game is set during the 1980’s Cold War era, so the game’s arsenal is naturally populated by guns from this time.

Some will be instantly familiar, and some a new entity altogether. At launch, you’ll be able to unlock the majority of weapons simply by leveling up, but expect more weapons to be added post-launch too.

All guns in Black Ops Cold War

gameplay in cod black ops cold war
Treyarch
What will be your main weapon?

As with any Call of Duty game, the usual suspects are all here: Assault rifles, submachine guns, tactical rifles, light machine guns, sniper rifles, shotguns, pistols, and launchers.

As the game continues to add new content throughout the year, we’ll update our list. It will include any new DLC weapons and related items.

Assault Rifles

AK-47 – Unlocked at level 7

Full-auto assault rifle. High damage with a marginally lower fire rate. Excellent stopping power for mid to short range encounters.

ak-47 in cod black ops cold war
Treyarch
The AK-47.

Krig 6 – Unlocked at level 19

Full-auto assault rifle. Improved damage and accuracy. Excellent weapon control with slightly faster reload speeds.

krig-6 in cod black ops cold war
Treyarch
The Krig-6.

QBZ-83 – Unlocked at level 31

Full-auto assault rifle. Superior mobility with improved handling speeds. Erratic initial recoil with less accurate hipfire spread.

qbz 83 in cod black ops cold war
Treyarch
The QBZ-83.

XM4 – Unlocked at level 4

Full-auto assault rifle. Reliable damage with improved fire rate. Fair weapon control when sustaining fire.

XM4 in cod black ops cold war
Treyarch
The XM4.

Submachine Guns

AK-74u – Unlocked at level 25

Full-auto submachine gun. Improved damage and range with reliable weapon control.

ak-74u in cod black ops cold war
Treyarch
The AK-74u.

Milano 821 – Unlocked at level 13

Full-auto submachine gun. High damage with a slower fire rate and fair recoil. Improved handling speed with more accurate hipfire spread.

milano 821in cod black ops cold war
Treyarch
The Milano 821.

MP5 – Unlocked at level 1

Full-auto submachine gun. Fast fire rate with low recoil. Good visibility and control while firing.

MP5 in cod black ops cold war
Treyarch
The MP5.

KSP 45 – Unlocked at level 34

3-round burst submachine gun. High damage with moderate range. Burst fire spread is less efficient at long range.

ksp 45 in cod black ops cold war
Treyarch
The KSP 45.

Tactical Rifles

M16 – Unlocked at level 16

3-round burst tactical rifle. Excellent burst fire accuracy when aiming down sights, and high damage in short-range encounters.

m16 in cod black ops cold war
Treyarch
The M16.

Type 63 – Unlocked at level 4

Semi-automatic tactical rifle. High damage and reliable accuracy with lower ammo capacity. Excellent visibility and control while firing.

type 63 in cod black ops cold war
Treyarch
The Type 63.

Light Machine Guns

RPD – Unlocked at level 4

Full-auto light machine gun. Excellent handling speeds with less ammo capacity. Less recoil control when sustaining fire.

rpd in cod black ops cold war
Treyarch
The RPD.

Stoner 63 – Unlocked at level 1

Full-auto light machine gun. Improved fire rate with a larger ammo capacity. Subdued recoil and good visibility while firing.

stoner 63 in cod black ops cold war
Treyarch
The Stoner 63.

Sniper Rifles

LW3 – Tundra – Unlocked at level 28

Bolt-action sniper rifle. High damage with moderate sway. 1-shot kill to the head, upper-chest, and shoulders. Hold LS/L3 while ADS to steady.

lw3 - tundra in cod black ops
Treyarch
The LW3 – Tundra.

Pelington 703 – Unlocked at level 4

Bolt-action sniper rifle. Hand loaded with improved handling speeds and fast rechamber. 1-shot kill to the head or upper-chest. Hold LS/L3 while ADS to steady.

pelington 703 in cod black ops cold war
Treyarch
The Pelington 703.

Shotguns

Gallo SA12 – Unlocked at level 22

Semi-auto shotgun. Reliable damage and pellet spread. Moderate recoil and visibility when firing.

gallo sa12 cod black ops cold war
Treyarch
The Gallo SA12.

Hauer 77 – Unlocked at level 10

Pump-action shotgun. High damage with a possible 1-shot kill in close quarters. Hand loaded with moderate rechamber speed.

Hauer 77 in cod black ops cold war
Treyarch
The Hauer 77

Pistols

1911 – Unlocked at level 4

Semi-auto pistol. Good accuracy with a modest ammo capacity. High damage in close range encounters.

1911 in cod black ops cold war
Treyarch
The 1911.

Diamatti – Unlocked at level 28

3-round burst pistol. Fast cyclic rate of fire with a short delay between bursts. Increased ammo capacity and slightly slower reloading speeds.

diamatti in cod black ops cold war
Treyarch
The Diamatti.

Magnum – Unlocked at level 40

Double action revolver. High damage with increased penetration and lower muzzle velocity.

magnum in cod black ops cold war
Treyarch
The Magnum.

Launchers

Cigma 2 – Unlocked at level 4

Lock-on rocket launcher. Anti-vehicle weapon delivers devastating damage. Small ammo pool and slow handling speeds.

cigma 2 in cod black ops cold war
Treyarch
The Cigma 2.

RPG-7 – Unlocked at level 37

Free-fire rocket launcher. Increased blast radius with heavy damage to vehicles, equipment, and personnel. Additional rockets provided.

rpg-7 in cod black ops cold war
Treyarch
The RPG-7.

Lethal Items

Frag – Unlocked at level 4

Explodes after a short fuse. Can be cooked by holding R1.

frag in cod black ops cold war
Treyarch
The Frag.

C4 – Unlocked at level 12

High explosive charge that sticks to any surface. Deadly when stuck to vehicles. Detonate with R1 or by double-tapping square.

c4 in cod black ops cold war
Treyarch
The C4.

Molotov – Unlocked at level 30

Explodes on impact, spreading flames over a small area.

molotov in cod black ops cold war
Treyarch
The Molotov.

Semtex – Unlocked at level 39

Grenade that sticks to surfaces before detonating.

semtex in cod black ops cold war
Treyarch
The Semtex.

Tactical Items

Stun Grenade – Unlocked at level 4

Disorients enemies and slows movement. Detonates shortly after impact.

tactical in cod black ops cold war
Treyarch
The Stun Grenade.

Stimshot – Unlocked at level 6

Reusable stimulant that initiates healing immediately.

stimshot in cod black ops cold war
Treyarch
The Stimshot.

Smoke Grenade – Unlocked at level 17

Produces a smoke screen on impact.

smoke grenade in cod black ops cold war
Treyarch
The Smoke Grenade.

Decoy – Unlocked at level 33

Simulates footsteps to confuse enemies.

decoy in cod black ops cold war
Treyarch
The Decoy.

This is everything we know about each weapon in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War so far. This article will be updated as more weapons are added.

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 31/Oct/2020 17:05 Updated: 3/Nov/2020 23:28

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST

BLAST Premier G FUEL

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi 2 – 1 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG 2 – 1 Na’Vi 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality 2 – 1 Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG 2 – 1 FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final Vitality 2-0 BIG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 Complexity 2-0 FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final Complexity 0 – 2 BIG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final Vitality 2 – 1 BIG 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis 2 – 1 MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA 0 – 2 G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final Astralis 2 – 1 G2 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 MIBR 2 – 1 FURIA 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final G2 vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final Astralis vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm