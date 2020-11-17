 Best FFAR 1 loadout for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto
Best FFAR 1 loadout for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Published: 17/Nov/2020 1:11 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 1:18

by Brad Norton
FFAR 1 loadout
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

The final Assault Rifle you unlock in Black Ops Cold War is one of the strongest in the game. Here are the best attachments to get the most out of the FFAR 1.

Black Ops Cold War launched with five Assault Rifles for you to pick from. Some boast incredible damage while others will give you a more precise shot from a longer distance. While most try to strike a good balance overall, the FFAR 1 hones in on fire rate.

It comes in with a whopping 909 RPM. That’s almost 200 rounds quicker than the second fastest AR in the game, the XM4 at 722 RPM. Therefore, you’ll be shredding enemies in the blink of an eye. 

Accuracy is the tradeoff here, however. With such a fast rate of fire, you’ll need the right attachments to control your recoil. Moreover, you’ll be running out of ammo faster than any other AR. Fear not though, we’ve got you sorted with an ideal loadout to get the most out of the FFAR 1.

Best FFAR 1 loadout for Black Ops Cold War

Black Ops Cold War FFAR 1
Treyarch
The FFAR 1 is unlocked at level 40 in Black Ops Cold War.
  • Optic: Microflex LED
  • Muzzle: SOCOM Eliminator
  • Barrel: 19.5 Reinforced Heavy
  • Body: Steady Aim Laser
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
  • Magazine: 34 Rnd
  • Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap
  • Stock: Raider Stock

As with most optimal loadouts, running with the Gunfighter Wildcard is essential. Eight attachments will bring a new level of power to your weapon compared to the standard five.

Starting out, you can’t go wrong with your own pick from three Barrels. The 20.3 Takedown, 21.2 Ranger, and 19.5 Reinforced Heavy, all come with a solid mix of range and velocity. Arguably the two most important stats for ARs, we recommend the Reinforced Heavy simply to get the best of both worlds, rather than leaning too heavily for one or the other.

For the Body, sticking with earlier unlocks is key. While the later attachments provide bigger bonuses, the tradeoffs simply aren’t worthwhile. The base Steady Aim Laser will give a decent buff to hip fire accuracy without ruining your ADS speed or sprint to fire time.

Similar can be said for the Magazine. The FFAR 1 already has a relatively slow ADS time, so you don’t want to be hindering yourself even further. Sticking with the 34 RND mag will give you a nice boost to each magazine while keeping your 1v1 reaction times intact.

Black Ops Cold War FFAR 1
Treyarch
You’ll be gunning down foes in the blink of an eye with this FFAR 1 loadout.

With these attachments all good to go, your FFAR 1 will be in top form. The base weapon itself can absolutely fry enemies at close to mid-ranges, but this loadout will give you more control than ever.

If you’ve maxed out the FFAR 1 and you’re looking for your next challenge, be sure to brush up on our other Black Ops Cold War loadout guides.

How to get Juggernog in Cold War Zombies with Coffin Dance Easter egg

Published: 16/Nov/2020 23:56

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Like every Zombies map since World at War, Black Ops Cold War’s Die Maschine has a number of different Easter eggs, including the main quest, but easily the most hilarious and maybe one of the more useful ones, is the Coffin Dance Easter egg. Here’s how to complete it.

Zombies Easter eggs are something that the community looks forward to year after year. Once a new map releases, fans jump in, grind, and try to figure out every little secret the mode has in store.

Beyond the main quests, however, there’s a slew of smaller Easter eggs that fans figure out. These eggs have shorter steps and aren’t as intense but they can sometimes wind up giving players some useful rewards. Now, it seems like the Die Maschine map has another example of one of these smaller Easter eggs and it’ll end up giving you some pretty useful items if you’re lucky.

Coffin Dance Easter egg in Die Maschine

Activision
The Coffin Dance Easter egg in Die Maschine has a chance of dropping a free perk and weapon.

The Easter egg in question is based on the popular “Coffin Dance” meme that was circulating earlier in 2020. In-game, players can see a group of Zombies carrying a chest in the center of the particle accelerator room.

Even though the game labels them as enemies on your crosshairs and they are still pinged as “Zombies”, you can’t kill them and are forced to watch the full animation.

After the dancing is done, however, the chest they’re carrying will drop and you’ll have a chance to open it. Currently, the exact spawn rates of each item is unknown but parts and a free Juggernog perk seem to spawn almost every single time it’s opened.

In some instances, players can actually get a free Ray Gun, which is noteworthy because the Wonder Weapon rarely spawns in the mystery box, meaning this has the potential to be a quick, easy way to get a free version.

How to complete the Coffin Dance Easter egg

Activision
After watching the Easter egg, the Zombies will drop a loot crate.

While completing this Easter egg is relatively easy, with most of the steps taking place in one room, it’s a bit annoying to complete considering you have to run around for a bit. In addition, you’ll have to build the Pack-A-Punch machine before you attempt it, which can also take a bit of time.

Even still, not having to spend 2500 points on Juggernog is a nice trade-off, especially if there’s a chance of getting a free Ray Gun out of it.

  1. Turn on the power.
  2. Build the Pack-A-Punch machine.
  3. Shoot five orbs located in the particle accelerator room
    1. The first is located near the Zombies spawn window underneath the Pack-A-Punch machine.
    2. The second is found behind the computers on the right side of the power room.
    3. The third is located in the stairs leading below the Anomaly
    4. The fourth is located up high near the ceiling on the side of the room that leads to the hanging bomb.
    5. The fifth is in the pipe’s right below the power room.
  4. After that, you’ll be transported back to the Aether realm and you can watch the hilarious animation.
  5. Once the animation is complete, you’ll be transported back and the crate the Zombies were carrying will be dropped.

Finding the exact location of each orb is a bit frustrating without a visual aid. Luckily, there’s an easy and simple one from NoahJ456 that shows where they all are.

It’s important to note that they can be shot in any particular order so if you want to go out of order from the one listed above, that’s not going to be a problem.