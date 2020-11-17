Best FFAR 1 loadout for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto

The final Assault Rifle you unlock in Black Ops Cold War is one of the strongest in the game. Here are the best attachments to get the most out of the FFAR 1.

Black Ops Cold War launched with five Assault Rifles for you to pick from. Some boast incredible damage while others will give you a more precise shot from a longer distance. While most try to strike a good balance overall, the FFAR 1 hones in on fire rate.

It comes in with a whopping 909 RPM. That’s almost 200 rounds quicker than the second fastest AR in the game, the XM4 at 722 RPM. Therefore, you’ll be shredding enemies in the blink of an eye.

Accuracy is the tradeoff here, however. With such a fast rate of fire, you’ll need the right attachments to control your recoil. Moreover, you’ll be running out of ammo faster than any other AR. Fear not though, we’ve got you sorted with an ideal loadout to get the most out of the FFAR 1.

Best FFAR 1 loadout for Black Ops Cold War

Optic: Microflex LED

Microflex LED Muzzle: SOCOM Eliminator

SOCOM Eliminator Barrel: 19.5 Reinforced Heavy

19.5 Reinforced Heavy Body: Steady Aim Laser

Steady Aim Laser Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Magazine : 34 Rnd

: 34 Rnd Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Airborne Elastic Wrap Stock: Raider Stock

As with most optimal loadouts, running with the Gunfighter Wildcard is essential. Eight attachments will bring a new level of power to your weapon compared to the standard five.

Starting out, you can’t go wrong with your own pick from three Barrels. The 20.3 Takedown, 21.2 Ranger, and 19.5 Reinforced Heavy, all come with a solid mix of range and velocity. Arguably the two most important stats for ARs, we recommend the Reinforced Heavy simply to get the best of both worlds, rather than leaning too heavily for one or the other.

For the Body, sticking with earlier unlocks is key. While the later attachments provide bigger bonuses, the tradeoffs simply aren’t worthwhile. The base Steady Aim Laser will give a decent buff to hip fire accuracy without ruining your ADS speed or sprint to fire time.

Similar can be said for the Magazine. The FFAR 1 already has a relatively slow ADS time, so you don’t want to be hindering yourself even further. Sticking with the 34 RND mag will give you a nice boost to each magazine while keeping your 1v1 reaction times intact.

With these attachments all good to go, your FFAR 1 will be in top form. The base weapon itself can absolutely fry enemies at close to mid-ranges, but this loadout will give you more control than ever.

