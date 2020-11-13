How to upgrade Black Ops Cold War from PS4 to PS5 - Dexerto

It can understandably be tough to know what to do with upgrading from PS4 to PS5. However, we have everything you need to know on how to upgrade your copy of Black Ops Cold War from PS4 to PS5.

The industry’s leader in first-person shooters has made its way to the ninth-generation. Call of Duty has returned with CoD: Black Ops Cold War and this intense shooter, set in the ’80s, looks to get off on the right foot in the new generation.

But for the people that have purchased a PS4 copy and intend to upgrade it to a PS5 copy, then some light may need to be shed. Is it free? Will it cost money? Is it going to be a troublesome scenario to circumnavigate? We have all the information you need to know.

Here’s how to upgrade Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War from a PS4 copy to a PS5 one.

Will it cost you a penny?

Most developers are generally offering a no-cost switch from PS4 to PS5 to make the transition easy and simple for consumers. Many big games are adopting the ‘free upgrade’ philosophy including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, The Witcher 3, and more.

Sadly, unless you purchase the Digital-Only, Cross-Gen Bundle, then you’ll have to pay a $10 fee to upgrade your PS4 copy to work on the PS5. Furthermore, if you do have the PS4 version, and do pay the fee to upgrade, then you won’t have access to the PS5’s exciting new features like ray tracing or shorter loading times.

How to ensure you have the right edition

The back-and-forth details can be a bit confusing surrounding the upgrade, so we”ll try and make it a bit clearer for you.

PS4 Edition

Physical Edition

A normal, physical copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will work on PS4

A normal, physical copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will only work on PS5 if you pay the upgrade fee on the PS5 store – and have a PS5 with a disc drive for the PS4 disc

Digital Cross-Gen Edition

This will come with a digital copy of Call of Duy: Black Ops Cold War for both the PS4 and PS5

It will only apply to the same brand e.g PlayStation, not Xbox, or Xbox, not PlayStation

PS5 Edition

Physical Edition

A normal, physical copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will not work on PS4

A normal, physical copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will work on PS5 with no fee

This will support all the new PS5 features

That should hopefully alleviate any worries you may have.

You now know to upgrade your purchase of CoD: Black Ops Cold War from PS4 to PS5.

