 How to upgrade Black Ops Cold War from PS4 to PS5 - Dexerto
Call of Duty

How to upgrade Black Ops Cold War from PS4 to PS5

Published: 13/Nov/2020 16:26

by Andrew Highton
a map in cod black ops cold war

Black Ops Cold War

It can understandably be tough to know what to do with upgrading from PS4 to PS5. However, we have everything you need to know on how to upgrade your copy of Black Ops Cold War from PS4 to PS5.

The industry’s leader in first-person shooters has made its way to the ninth-generation. Call of Duty has returned with CoD: Black Ops Cold War and this intense shooter, set in the ’80s, looks to get off on the right foot in the new generation.

But for the people that have purchased a PS4 copy and intend to upgrade it to a PS5 copy, then some light may need to be shed. Is it free? Will it cost money? Is it going to be a troublesome scenario to circumnavigate? We have all the information you need to know.

Here’s how to upgrade Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War from a PS4 copy to a PS5 one.

Will it cost you a penny?

Most developers are generally offering a no-cost switch from PS4 to PS5 to make the transition easy and simple for consumers. Many big games are adopting the ‘free upgrade’ philosophy including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, The Witcher 3, and more.

Sadly, unless you purchase the Digital-Only, Cross-Gen Bundle, then you’ll have to pay a $10 fee to upgrade your PS4 copy to work on the PS5. Furthermore, if you do have the PS4 version, and do pay the fee to upgrade, then you won’t have access to the PS5’s exciting new features like ray tracing or shorter loading times.

How to ensure you have the right edition

cod black ops cold war edition featured
Treyarch
This is the only way to secure a free upgrade.

The back-and-forth details can be a bit confusing surrounding the upgrade, so we”ll try and make it a bit clearer for you.

PS4 Edition

Physical Edition

  • A normal, physical copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will work on PS4
  • A normal, physical copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will only work on PS5 if you pay the upgrade fee on the PS5 store – and have a PS5 with a disc drive for the PS4 disc

Digital Cross-Gen Edition

  • This will come with a digital copy of Call of Duy: Black Ops Cold War for both the PS4 and PS5
  • It will only apply to the same brand e.g PlayStation, not Xbox, or Xbox, not PlayStation

PS5 Edition

Physical Edition

  • A normal, physical copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will not work on PS4
  • A normal, physical copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will work on PS5 with no fee
  • This will support all the new PS5 features

That should hopefully alleviate any worries you may have.

You now know to upgrade your purchase of CoD: Black Ops Cold War from PS4 to PS5.

For more guides and news on Treyarch‘s newest shooter – check out our Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War hub.

Entertainment

How to watch EGLX: Rising Stars, Warzone, Fortnite, Among Us tournaments

Published: 11/Nov/2020 11:57 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 13:56

by Jacob Hale
EGLX 2020 how to watch
EGLX

EGLX Luminosity Gaming

EGLX is back: the event, usually held in Toronto, Canada, brings gamers together for a weekend of various gaming experiences. This year, though, it’s all online: here’s everything you need to know about the event.

The Enthusiast Gaming Live Experience takes place across four days in November, with tournaments in fan-favorite games like Warzone, Fortnite and Among Us, as well as giving up-and-coming streamers the opportunity to show their talent and earn a contract with esports org Luminosity Gaming.

So, let us explain what’s in store for the week and how you can tune in.

When is EGLX and how can you tune in?

Not only can you watch the EGLX stream on their official website, but it will also be available on their Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here so you can easily jump into the action.

The event lasts from Tuesday, November 10, to Friday, November 13. You can find the full schedule for the week below.

EGLX 2020 schedule

EGLX hosts a number of different events, tournaments and activities for fans and players to take part in.

Here’s the full schedule for EGLX 2020 (all times EST):

Tuesday, November 10

  • 12:00pm — 2:00pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 2:00pm — 5:00pm: RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament
  • 5.30pm — 6.30pm: Fextralife
  • 7:00pm — 8.30pm: Slay Vs. Ft. GoldLink
  • 9:00pm — 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 — Day 1

Wednesday, November 11

  • 12:00pm – 1:00pm: VennTV
  • 1:30pm – 2:30pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 3:00pm – 4:30pm: Special Announcement
  • 4:30pm – 5:30pm: Wisecrack “Show Me The Meaning” Podcast
  • 5:45pm – 6:45pm: FextraLife
  • 7:00pm – 8:30pm: Gamers Got Talent
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 – Day 2

Thursday, November 12

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 4:30pm: Fortnite Tournament
  • 5:00pm – 6:00pm: FextraLife
  • 6:00pm – 7:00pm: ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”
  • 8:00pm – 10:00pm: The Dating Game

Friday, November 13

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 3:30pm: Dedreviil
  • 4:00pm – 5:00pm: The Sims Resource Live
  • 5:30pm – 8:30pm: xQc Amoung Us Tournament
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Finale
  • 11:00pm – 12:00am: ZHU Afterparty

What are all these different shows and activities?

Rising Stars

EGLX Rising Stars The Finale
EGLX
Rising Stars sees aspiring streamers compete for a spot on LG.

Rising Stars is a reality competition to discover the next gaming superstar. Before EGLX, contestants fought through a gauntlet to impress a panel of Luminosity Gaming judges. The semi-finals on November 10, 11 and the finale on November 13 will feature Luminosity Gaming’s top judge xQc!

The judges will vote for the best new streamer, who will be signed to LG and win $100,000.

RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament

An invitational tournament supporting the Christopher Reeve Foundation, hosted by Luminosity’s RockyNoHands, held exclusively for Paraplegic players that use the QuadStick.

Fortnite Tournament

An invitational tournament where seven teams will go up against Luminosity Gaming’s Fortnite players Keys, Slackes, & Jampers.

Gamers Got Talent

A fun, laid-back talent show for gamers with talent.

ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”

Join the cast of ArcadeCloud’s ‘The Squad’ as they discuss their favorite episodes, and release a new Squad episode live.

The Dating Game

TikTok and gaming influencers find love. A dating show hosted by Luminosity Gaming’s Allenownz.

xQc Among Us tournament

An invitational celebrity tournament featuring one lucky fan and Luminosity Gaming’s top talent including xQc, Fresh, Muselk, Anomaly, and more!

So, make sure you tune in when the action kicks off on November 10!