Best Hauer 77 loadout for Black Ops Cold War: Attachments, Perks, Equipment - Dexerto

If you’re looking to one-shot enemies in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War with a shotgun, there’s an incredible Hauer 77 loadout that will help you dominate your Multiplayer matches in no time.

Shotguns are back in the secondary slot in Treyarch‘s Black Ops Cold War and players are loving the one-shot potential of the weapons. Currently, there are only two shotguns in-gamem with those being the Gallo SA12 and Hauer 77.

When comparing the weapons, the Hauer 77 comes out on top for base firepower but the Gallo SA12 has a significantly faster rate of fire. Both have their place in Multiplayer, but when making your choice consider your playstyle and which weapon suits you best.

The Hauer 77 is the shotty players unlock first at level 7 and is the weapon we’ll be covering today. Here’s one of the best loadouts for the Hauer 77.

Best Hauer 77 loadout in Black Ops Cold War

Here’s how you need to kit out your Hauer 77 shotgun for the most effective multiplayer loadout.

Hauer 77 loadout Attachments

Muzzle: Duckbill Choke

Duckbill Choke Barrel: 25.2 Task Force

25.2 Task Force Body: SWAT 5mW Laser Sight

SWAT 5mW Laser Sight Stock: Shotgun Stock

Shotgun Stock Handle: Serpent Wrap

Primary Weapon

M16

Perks

Perk 1: Tactical Mask + Flak Jacket

Tactical Mask + Flak Jacket Perk 2: Scavenger + Tracker

Scavenger + Tracker Perk 3: Ninja + Gung-Ho

Wild Card

Perk Greed

Equipment

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Stimshot

Stimshot Field Upgrade: Trophy System

This loadout strictly focuses on dominating opponents at close range with the shotgun. The Task Force Barrell increases the Hauer’s damage output at close quarters by 45%. Alongside the SWAT 5mW Laser Sight, the weapon has unbelievably effective hip-fire. The addition of the Shotgun Stock increases sprint to fire time by 15%. This allows players to run around the map and pull out their gun with ease when it’s needed.

In terms of choosing a primary weapon, the M16 provides this loadout with a medium to long-range option for players. However, the M16 is replaceable with any other assault rifle you prefer.

In terms of perks, the six slots provided by Perk Greed allows this class to shine at close range while remaining undetected by enemies. On top of this, the Hauer struggles with its ammo usage so running Scavenger eliminates this issue. The addition of Flak Jacket and Tactical Mask makes this combination heavily resistant to enemy equipment and capable of clearing areas quickly.

Finally, the equipment choices are fairly standard but running Stimshot in the tactical slot is a must. After rushing into a room and taking multiple close-quarter gunfights, the Stimshot is ideal in preparing for your next encounter with an enemy.

Now, all there’s to do is make this Hauer 77 loadout and try it out in Multiplayer for yourself.