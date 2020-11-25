 Best Hauer 77 loadout for Black Ops Cold War: Attachments, Perks, Equipment - Dexerto
Call of Duty

Best Hauer 77 loadout for Black Ops Cold War: Attachments, Perks, Equipment

Published: 25/Nov/2020 14:33

by Alex Garton
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

If you’re looking to one-shot enemies in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War with a shotgun, there’s an incredible Hauer 77 loadout that will help you dominate your Multiplayer matches in no time. 

Shotguns are back in the secondary slot in Treyarch‘s Black Ops Cold War and players are loving the one-shot potential of the weapons. Currently, there are only two shotguns in-gamem with those being the Gallo SA12 and Hauer 77.

When comparing the weapons, the Hauer 77 comes out on top for base firepower but the Gallo SA12 has a significantly faster rate of fire. Both have their place in Multiplayer, but when making your choice consider your playstyle and which weapon suits you best.

The Hauer 77 is the shotty players unlock first at level 7 and is the weapon we’ll be covering today. Here’s one of the best loadouts for the Hauer 77.

u/Styx_Renegade
There are multiple great attachment options for the Hauer 77.

Best Hauer 77 loadout in Black Ops Cold War

Here’s how you need to kit out your Hauer 77 shotgun for the most effective multiplayer loadout.

Hauer 77 loadout Attachments

  • Muzzle: Duckbill Choke
  • Barrel: 25.2 Task Force
  • Body: SWAT 5mW Laser Sight
  • Stock: Shotgun Stock
  • Handle: Serpent Wrap

Primary Weapon

  • M16

Perks

  • Perk 1: Tactical Mask + Flak Jacket
  • Perk 2: Scavenger + Tracker
  • Perk 3: Ninja + Gung-Ho

Wild Card

  • Perk Greed

Equipment

  • Lethal: Frag Grenade
  • Tactical: Stimshot
  • Field Upgrade: Trophy System

This loadout strictly focuses on dominating opponents at close range with the shotgun. The Task Force Barrell increases the Hauer’s damage output at close quarters by 45%. Alongside the SWAT 5mW Laser Sight, the weapon has unbelievably effective hip-fire. The addition of the Shotgun Stock increases sprint to fire time by 15%. This allows players to run around the map and pull out their gun with ease when it’s needed.

In terms of choosing a primary weapon, the M16 provides this loadout with a medium to long-range option for players. However, the M16 is replaceable with any other assault rifle you prefer.

Treyarch
The M16 provides players with a long to medium range option.

In terms of perks, the six slots provided by Perk Greed allows this class to shine at close range while remaining undetected by enemies. On top of this, the Hauer struggles with its ammo usage so running Scavenger eliminates this issue. The addition of Flak Jacket and Tactical Mask makes this combination heavily resistant to enemy equipment and capable of clearing areas quickly.

Finally, the equipment choices are fairly standard but running Stimshot in the tactical slot is a must. After rushing into a room and taking multiple close-quarter gunfights, the Stimshot is ideal in preparing for your next encounter with an enemy.

Now, all there’s to do is make this Hauer 77 loadout and try it out in Multiplayer for yourself.

Call of Duty

Best Type 63 loadout for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Published: 25/Nov/2020 11:09

by James Busby
Type 63
Activision / Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

The Type 63 is capable of dishing out some incredible damage thanks to its methodical firing pattern and excellent precision. Here are all the attachments you should be using when running and gunning with the Type 63. 

If you’re a fan of Black Ops Cold War’s Tactical Rifle class or a player that prefers a more methodical approach to combat, then the Type 63 is one weapon you’ll want to focus on leveling up. While burst fire weapons like the M16 and AUG continue to dominate the game, there have been a number of players picking up this reliable rifle. 

Despite its slower rate of fire, this tactical rifle is capable of killing an enemy in just two shots (one body shot and one headshot). The Type 63 is a great option for those that want the damage of a sniper, but wish to be more active in their playstyle. If you have a good trigger finger and decent aim, you’ll definitely want to add the Type 63 to your collection. 

In order to help you get the most kills with the Type 63, we’ve put together a loadout that you can use to crush the competition.

Best Type 63 loadout

Type 63
Activision / Treyarch
The Type 63 is one of the most lethal weapons in the entire game.

Here are the best attachments you can use on your Type 63 in Black Ops Cold War, filling every slot thanks to the Gunfighter wildcard:

  • Millstop Reflex 
  • Spetsnaz Compensator 
  • 18.3” Strike Team
  • KGB Target Designator 
  • Spetsnaz Ergonomic Grip
  • 30 RND
  • Gru Elastic Wrap
  • KGB Pad

While you can still make a decent Type 63 loadout without the extra three attachment slots given by the Gunfighter wildcard, the extra kit makes this build extremely comfy. First up is the Millstop Reflex. This is one of the only optics available that doesn’t clutter the screen or provide a great deal of magnification. 

While the 2.0x and 4.0x optics may give you greater precision on the game’s larger maps and modes, the vast majority favor close-quarter engagements. This is also why the 18.3” Strike Team barrel has been chosen. This handy attachment increases your fire rate by 11%, allowing you to get out more shots onto the target. 

It also increases your damage by 9%. While this may seem like an incremental increase, it does make a noticeable difference when combined with a higher rate of fire. To alleviate the Type 63’s horizontal/vertical recoil, we’ve attached both the Spetsnaz Compensator and Spetsnaz Ergonomic Grip.

Type 63 stats
Activision / Treyarch
The Type 63 may not be the most popular gun, but its high DPS makes it a worthy pick.

These attachments make the Type 63 incredibly accurate across all ranges, allowing you to beam opponents with laser-like precision. The bullets will always form in a tight circle around your target, so there’s no need to wrestle with any recoil. Simply point and shoot. 

As you may know by now, visibility in Black Ops Cold War can be rather poor. Even if you follow our visibility guide, there will still be times where you get caught out by pesky head glitches. Fortunately, the KGB Target Designator adds 60% Reveal Distance when aiming down sights. 

The Gru Elastic Wrap is one of the most important attachments as it increases ADS time (30%), Flinch Resistance (90%), and enables aiming while going prone. Combine this with the Sprint to Fire and additional Aim Walking Movement Speed of the KGB Pad, and you have an incredibly mobile rifle that is capable of blistering fast kill times. 

If you want to keep updated with all the latest Call of Duty news and updates, then follow us over on @DexertoIntel.