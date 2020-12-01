Black Ops Cold War is all the talk in Call of Duty right now. Players will have a whole lot more content waiting in Season 1! Here’s everything you need to know, including the release date, info about Warzone integration, and more.

Season one of Black Ops Cold War comes jam-packed with a lot of content for the Campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies. Even more is on its way once the game’s ‘preseason’ period wraps up.

Treyarch will be rolling out a flurry of new experiences for CoD players to enjoy across all modes, including Warzone, which will finally debut its highly anticipated next chapter.

Unfortunately, Season 1 of Black Ops Cold War has been delayed to December 16, 2020 – six days after its original release date. According to Activision, the developers are using this extra time to “finalize everything”. So, fans will have to wait just a bit longer to get their hands on it.

Treyarch will release three different patches in order to prepare the game for the major update. These will be released on on December 8, 15, and 16, respectively. The patches and final update will go live on the same day for all platforms.

Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Roadmap & new content

As mentioned above, there’s a lot of new goodies for players to keep busy with come December 10.

For multiplayer, there will be new 6v6 maps and modes, new weapons, another Fireteam map, and the return of Modern Warfare’s 2v2 Gunfight mode. It’s not yet confirmed whether or not the Gunfight maps will be brand new or remakes.

With Zombies being a big focal point in BOCW, Treyarch’s got stuff coming for that as well. For now, that’s being described as “new Zombies modes,” so fans will have to wait a bit longer for more details.

Last but not least, there’s Warzone, but we’ll get into that in the following sections.

New Prestige levels, Prestige Master, & challenges

The Prestige ranking system is back in Call of Duty but BOCW’s version works a bit different to past titles. Following the ‘preseason’ period, in which players can Prestige up to three times, the launch of Season 1 will introduce a whole new depth to the system.

S1, and every season that follows, will have four additional Prestige ranks to achieve across the first 200 levels. These include a new Weapon Blueprint that can be unlocked at level 50. Players who manage to hit level 200 in all four will earn the rank of Prestige Master and unlock Prestige icons from past CoD games.

It doesn’t end there, either; there will be 1000 levels available in each season. So, you’ll have plenty to level up for even after you get Prestige Master.

Lastly, Season One will add two sets of new challenges. Players will get 20 for multiplayer and 20 for Zombies. The challenges are unlocked a few at a time as you progress towards Level 200. If you manage to hit Level 200, unlock all the challenges, and complete them, you’ll earn an animated Season Master Calling Card as a reward.

BOCW x Warzone integration: weapons, progression, more

One of the more highly anticipated parts of Season 1 will be the integration of Black Ops Cold War in Warzone. This integration will comes in two parts: weapon integration and unification of the progression systems.

Weapon Integration

In Season 1, Warzone players can choose loadouts from both BOCW and MW.

From December 10, you’ll have access to every weapon from BOCW in Warzone, including Season 1 additions. Players will be able to choose between loadouts from Cold War and Modern Warfare, essentially doubling the battle royale’s weapon arsenal in a single update.

Progression unification

Season 1 will unify the progression systems in Cold War, Modern Warfare, and Warzone.

Season 1 will combine the progression of Black Ops Cold War, Warzone, and Modern Warfare into a singular system. This means your level in one game will be the same for all three and any XP gained will apply across the board.

While this won’t change much in Cold War specifically, Warzone and MW players will see their ranks reset and start fresh on December 10, in order to match up with BOCW. You’ll also keep anything you’ve already unlocked or completed in those games.

While this won't change much in Cold War specifically, Warzone and MW players will see their ranks reset and start fresh on December 10, in order to match up with BOCW. Don't worry though, anything you've already unlocked or completed in those games will not be deleted.

The next chapter of Warzone…

On top of all those changes, Season 1 is expected to kickstart the next phase of the popular battle royale’s story, which the official Roadmap referred to as a “classified Warzone experience.”

Currently, there’s no information or any concrete leaks out there about what this will include, but a mention of “Rebirth Island” has been spotted in the artwork, sparking speculation that the Black Ops 1 location could be the next Warzone map.

Expect more details to be revealed in the coming weeks.