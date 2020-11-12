How to get Black Ops Cold War's Hauer 77 shotgun blueprint for free - Dexerto

After a tumultuous year away from his baby, Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez has reacquired OpTic Gaming. OpTic H3CZ is finally back and, in an exclusive interview with Dexerto’s Richard Lewis, he discussed the long saga to resume ownership.

In June 2019, Immortals Gaming purchased Infinite Esports, parent company to OpTic Gaming, and assumed control of the infamous Green Wall brand that H3CZ so popularly built. Over a year later, H3CZ pulled off what many deemed impossible and has brought the brand back under his wing.

Following this announcement, it was revealed that the Chicago Huntsmen Call of Duty League team will be rebranded to OpTic Chicago while the defunct OpTic Gaming Los Angeles would be sold to 100 Thieves. Now, OpTic is back with H3CZ and Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag’s 100T are back in CoD with the LA Thieves.

In an exclusive Dexerto interview with Lewis, H3CZ describes what happened, what could have been, and how, now at peace, he’s pumped up about the Green Wall’s inevitable return.

Selling OpTic to Immortals: Regrets and lessons

Singling out the elephant in the room, H3CZ described his mentality during OpTic’s controversial sale to Immortals and how he wished he could have acted differently.

“I wouldn’t be as careless as I was, this time around … If I would have been more boisterous or if I would have been more aggressive or if I would have been a little bit more outspoken on Twitter or whatever, I think that would have maybe forced the hand to right the ship.”

While disappointed that he didn’t preemptively act to fix what turned out to be an unfortunate situation, H3CZ is aware that he didn’t have the wherewithal to do so at the time. Instead, the experience seems to have taught him valuable lessons that he can carry with him now that the ship’s wheel has been returned to the right hands.

Never doubting that OpTic would return

Later, H3CZ clarifies that, while disappointed and downtrodden, he never once doubted OpTic would be his again. Although he shifted fully into his work with NRG and the Chicago Huntsmen, who placed third at CDL Champs, the Green Wall’s return felt inevitable.

“When I said ‘goodbye’ to OpTic, I said ‘goodbye’ to OpTic … You sold it, you live with the pain for as long as it’s going to take. But I knew, at some point or another, I was going to buy it back.”

A “CDL Super Team” with FaZe, 100T, and Sidemen?

Back before the CDL’s teams were solidified, H3CZ reveals that there was a chance for an absurd super team. With conversations between him, Nadeshot, and FaZe’s leadership, he considered pitching a team composed of the best from 100 Thieves, FaZe Clan, and Sidemen.

“We did talk about it … building a super team: a super, super team … What if us three owned one team and then just called it a day? We’d rock the shit out of anything and everything that’s out there.”

As we all know now, that super team never came into existence. But, on the plus side, each side bought into the league on their own timing and with their own branding. FaZe and NRG were in it for the inaugural season while 100T finally entered for 2021 and the Sidemen’s Vikram ‘Vikkstar’ Singh Barn has just been announced as a co-owner of the London Royal Ravens.

How leaks almost ruined everything

Finally, H3CZ also touched on how things could have gone horribly wrong for what’s become a happy ending to a long saga. With leaks in October 2020 that a deal to buy OpTic back was nearing, H3CZ explains that the “announcement f**king ruined, almost ruined, this thing.”

Further, the infamous CoD owner explained that, despite bearing no ill will against anyone, he is not pleased with whoever leaked the news and nearly broke his arrangements: “I don’t know who the f**k leaked it … It’s not the reporter’s fault, they get information, their job is to f**king put it out there. I’m not mad at them at all, I am mad at the little snakey, little rat f**k out there that told.”

“If somebody would have ruined my opportunity to get my brand back, I would have stopped at nothing to find out who it was … so I can tell them to their face that they ruined a very, very important part of my life.”

Fortunately, the leaks didn’t end up ruining the deal. Now, we can all join H3CZ in looking forward to what comes next for the Green Wall.