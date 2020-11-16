 Best perks to use in Black Ops Cold War multiplayer - Dexerto
Call of Duty

Best perks to use in Black Ops Cold War multiplayer

Published: 16/Nov/2020 13:54

by Andrew Highton
best perks in cod bocw featured image
Black Ops Cold War

Perks are one of the many ways in which players can customize their load-outs to their heart’s content. Some are alright, some are must-have. Focusing on the latter, here are the absolute best perks in Black Ops Cold War.

Every CoD’s nuances are what makes each game feel unique and different from the last. Multiplayer is more than just point, aim, and fire. Your perks and various other abilities and accessories are what completes your setup.

As with every year, the right perks are critical to ensuring your best chance of success. So we’re going to try and point you in the direction to see if we can maximize your kills-per-game.

Best perks you should equip

What’s the point of being an A1, tip-top, marksman extraordinaire if your perks are meaningless tag-alongs?

Make the most out of them, that’s why they’re there after all. So we’ll run through all 15 of the perks that CoD: Black Ops Cold War has to offer and single out the best ones for you.

Paranoia

paranoia perk in bocw
Paranoia is great for keeping you on your toes.

Description: Hear an alert when an enemy aims at you. Your vision pulses if the enemy is outside of your view.

Any perk that gives you some alert that you’ve been seen is always useful. With Paranoia equipped, an audio cue will generate, basically informing you that your position has been compromised. It’s admittedly not quite as useful if you run around the map like a headless chicken. But it’s still a great perk and is so beneficial in more tactical modes.

Gear Head

gear head perk in bocw
Worth it for those regular Proximity Mines.

Description: Reduce Field Upgrade cool down. Store up to two Field Upgrade charges.

The importance of field upgrades can be quite understated sometimes. When you’ve got beauties like the Proximity Mine and the SAM Turret, having regular access to these devices is essential.

Direct competition with Quartermaster, Gear Head just prevails because of its ability to store more of these invaluable pieces of equipment.

Gung-Ho

gung ho perk in bocw
A foregone conclusion if you like balls-to-the-wall, high-octane action.

Description: Fire your weapon and use Equipment while sprinting. Move at full speed when reloading. Switch weapons faster. Take less damage from falling. Fire more accurately when sliding.

Does what it says on the tin. This may be a bit more specialist in terms of the role it carries out, but Gung-Ho is the top pick for the people that can’t stop running like they’re Jason Statham in Crank.

Firing on the move, firing whilst sliding, quick weapon switching, etc. Everything is about going a million miles an hour, if you’re a cautious sniper, maybe this isn’t the one for you.

Ghost

ghost perk in bocw
No. More. Spy Planes!

Description: Undetectable by enemy Spy Planes whenever you are moving, planting or defusing bombs, or controlling scorestreaks.

This narrowly edges out Cold-Blooded because of the incessant frequency of Spy Planes. There’s nothing more jarring than merrily galloping around the map, only to hear that a Spy Plane is airborne.

Ghost puts to bed any fears of your position being discovered by the enemy and it’s very liberating.

Ninja

ninja perk in bocw
Silence is golden.

Description: Sprint more quietly. Resistant to Field Medic when sprinting. Speak only when necessary.

Yes, we’ve cheated a bit by having three from Perk 3, but it has the best ones, plus you can always select more by using the Perk Greed wildcard. Ninja makes its usual appearance in CoD multiplayer as it’s immensely useful.

In the same way that Gung-Ho favors speed, Ninja also benefits from speed. Additionally, it’s a perfect companion for stealth too. Simply must-have.

For more news and guides on Treyarch’s CoD: Black Ops Cold War, check out our Call of Duty hub for all the latest information and help!

Call of Duty

How to watch Minnesota ROKKR Cold War $25k tournament: schedule, teams

Published: 16/Nov/2020 12:33

by Jacob Hale
Minnesota ROKKR

Atlanta FaZe Black Ops Cold War faze clan

To celebrate the release of Black Ops Cold War, the Call of Duty League and several of its franchises are hosting launch tournaments featuring big-name pro players and content creators, and we’ve got everything you need to watch & follow along live.

It’s a very important time for Call of Duty right now as everyone is buzzing about the launch of Black Ops Cold War, the series’ highly anticipated 2020 installment.

With competitive CoD more prominent now than it’s ever been, the CDL is getting involved first-hand with the game’s release, putting together seven high-profile tournaments – each hosted by a different franchise.

Not all of these competitions are identical; the formats and participants will vary from one to the other. All of the details about these competitions, including the full schedule and recaps of completed events, can be found below.

CDL Black Ops Cold War
CDL
The full schedule for the CDL’s Black Ops Cold War launch tournaments.

$25k Minnesota RØKKR Arms Race

Minnesota RØKKR are hosting the third Black Ops Cold War kickoff tournament of the Call of Duty League teams, following on from Atlanta FaZe and OpTic Chicago, with many of the top names in Call of Duty looking to kick their seasons off with some big wins.

There’s $25k on the line and players will be trying hard to prove their worth… so here’s all the info you need.

How to watch Minnesota RØKKR Arms Race

The RØKKR Arms Race takes place on Monday, November 16, with action kicking off at 3pm ET (12pm PT / 8pm GMT) and, as with the previous kickoff tournaments, should last the duration of the day from there.

The event is being livestreamed across various channels, including the Call of Duty Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here.

RØKKR Arms Race format, players & teams

The RØKKR Arms Race is a 6v6 tournament of eight teams with a Promod format, meaning every player’s role is set. Each team must consist of one AR, one SMG, one Sniper, one LMG, one Tactical Rifle, and one Shotgun.

Here are the eight captains of each team for the tournament:

  • Vikkstar123
  • Pamaj
  • Rallied
  • TeamSummerTime
  • LEGIQN
  • Censor
  • Crowder
  • Nameless

At the time of writing, we do not know the full teams, though this page will be updated as and when that information becomes available.

Completed tournaments & upcoming schedule

OpTic Chicago Cold War Launch Event

For the second day in a row, three-time Call of Duty world champion Damon ‘Karma’ Barlow took home the win, taking home the lion’s share of the prize alongside Hitch, Cellium and Sender. They beat Envoy’s squad in the final for the biggest $20,000 prize.

Team Hitch Win Cold War Launch Event
OpTic Chicago
Team Hitch wins OpTic’s Cold War Launch Event

Atlanta FaZe – Cold War Clash, ft FaZe Clan

Atlanta FaZe’s opening tournament was won by Simp’s team, taking their share of the $25,000. They beat out Vikkstar’s side in the Grand Finals. The final results are below:

Atlanta Cold War Clash
Atlanta FaZe
Team Tommey didn’t lose a single game all tournament.

Minnesota ROKKR – ROKKR Arms Race

  • Monday, November 16: 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET / 8 PM GMT

Dallas Empire – Battle of the Throne

  • Tuesday, November 17: 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM GMT

Florida Mutineers – Release the Kraken: Cold War

  • Wednesday, November 18: 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 5 PM GMT

London Royal Ravens – Cold War Colosseum

  • Thursday, November 19: 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 5 PM GMT

Toronto Ultra – $25K Coldish War

  • Friday, November 20: 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET / 8 PM GMT

Make sure to check back here before and after every tournament to get the maximum coverage, including the players and format of each one as well as a recap and final placements once they’re completed.