Best perks to use in Black Ops Cold War multiplayer - Dexerto

Perks are one of the many ways in which players can customize their load-outs to their heart’s content. Some are alright, some are must-have. Focusing on the latter, here are the absolute best perks in Black Ops Cold War.

Every CoD’s nuances are what makes each game feel unique and different from the last. Multiplayer is more than just point, aim, and fire. Your perks and various other abilities and accessories are what completes your setup.

As with every year, the right perks are critical to ensuring your best chance of success. So we’re going to try and point you in the direction to see if we can maximize your kills-per-game.

Best perks you should equip

What’s the point of being an A1, tip-top, marksman extraordinaire if your perks are meaningless tag-alongs?

Make the most out of them, that’s why they’re there after all. So we’ll run through all 15 of the perks that CoD: Black Ops Cold War has to offer and single out the best ones for you.

Paranoia

Description: Hear an alert when an enemy aims at you. Your vision pulses if the enemy is outside of your view.

Any perk that gives you some alert that you’ve been seen is always useful. With Paranoia equipped, an audio cue will generate, basically informing you that your position has been compromised. It’s admittedly not quite as useful if you run around the map like a headless chicken. But it’s still a great perk and is so beneficial in more tactical modes.

Gear Head

Description: Reduce Field Upgrade cool down. Store up to two Field Upgrade charges.

The importance of field upgrades can be quite understated sometimes. When you’ve got beauties like the Proximity Mine and the SAM Turret, having regular access to these devices is essential.

Direct competition with Quartermaster, Gear Head just prevails because of its ability to store more of these invaluable pieces of equipment.

Gung-Ho

Description: Fire your weapon and use Equipment while sprinting. Move at full speed when reloading. Switch weapons faster. Take less damage from falling. Fire more accurately when sliding.

Does what it says on the tin. This may be a bit more specialist in terms of the role it carries out, but Gung-Ho is the top pick for the people that can’t stop running like they’re Jason Statham in Crank.

Firing on the move, firing whilst sliding, quick weapon switching, etc. Everything is about going a million miles an hour, if you’re a cautious sniper, maybe this isn’t the one for you.

Ghost

Description: Undetectable by enemy Spy Planes whenever you are moving, planting or defusing bombs, or controlling scorestreaks.

This narrowly edges out Cold-Blooded because of the incessant frequency of Spy Planes. There’s nothing more jarring than merrily galloping around the map, only to hear that a Spy Plane is airborne.

Ghost puts to bed any fears of your position being discovered by the enemy and it’s very liberating.

Ninja

Description: Sprint more quietly. Resistant to Field Medic when sprinting. Speak only when necessary.

Yes, we’ve cheated a bit by having three from Perk 3, but it has the best ones, plus you can always select more by using the Perk Greed wildcard. Ninja makes its usual appearance in CoD multiplayer as it’s immensely useful.

In the same way that Gung-Ho favors speed, Ninja also benefits from speed. Additionally, it’s a perfect companion for stealth too. Simply must-have.

For more news and guides on Treyarch’s CoD: Black Ops Cold War, check out our Call of Duty hub for all the latest information and help!