Black Ops Cold War trophies & achievements confirmed: full list - Dexerto

 Black Ops Cold War trophies & achievements confirmed: full list
Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War trophies & achievements confirmed: full list

Published: 26/Oct/2020 0:27

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Black Ops Cold War Trophies Achievements
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to release in less than three weeks, and to add to the excitement, a comprehensive list of trophies and achievements has more or less been confirmed.

Call of Duty players love trophies and achievements, and they’ve been looking forward to taking them on once again in Black Ops Cold War. It adds an extra layer of accomplishment and progression to the game and rewards players for their dedication and efforts.

Many have been eagerly awaiting to hear more about the trophies and achievements in Black Ops Cold War. They’ve been left in the dark for weeks, twiddling their thumbs in anticipation. Now, luckily for them, their prayers have been answered.

COD Tracker has dished up an exclusive first-look at all the trophies and achievements in Black Ops Cold War. It’s an impressive list spanning 44 in total across all three modes; Campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies.

Before reading on, be warned some achievements might be considered spoilers.

Black Ops Cold War Trophies Achievements
Treyarch
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has an impressive list of 44 trophies and achievements.

Achievements and Trophies in Black Ops Cold War

Combat Recruit

  • Complete the single player Campaign on any difficulty.
  • Gamerscore: 30

Combat Hardened

  • Complete the single player Campaign on Veteran or Realism difficulty.
  • Gamerscore: 100

Nowhere Left to Run

  • Complete Nowhere Left to Run in Campaign on any difficulty.
  • Gamerscore: 15

Fracture Jaw

  • Complete Fracture Jaw in Campaign on any difficulty.
  • Gamerscore: 15

Brick in the Wall

  • Complete Brick in the Wall in Campaign on any difficulty.
  • Gamerscore: 15

Redlight, Greenlight

  • Complete Redlight, Greenlight in Campaign on any difficulty.
  • Gamerscore: 15

Echoes of a Cold War

  • Complete Echoes of a Cold War in Campaign on any difficulty.
  • Gamerscore: 15

Desperate Measures

  • Complete Desperate Measures in Campaign on any difficulty.
  • Gamerscore: 15

End of the Line

  • Complete End of the Line in Campaign on any difficulty.
  • Gamerscore: 15

Break on Through

  • Complete Break on Through in Campaign on any difficulty.
  • Gamerscore: 15

The Final Countdown

  • Complete The Final Countdown in Campaign on any difficulty.
  • Gamerscore: 15

Ashes to Ashes

  • Complete Ashes to Ashes in Campaign on any difficulty.
  • Gamerscore: 15

Chaos

  • Complete Chaos Side Mission in Campaign on any difficulty.
  • Gamerscore: 15

Red Circus

  • Complete Red Circus Side Mission in Campaign on any difficulty.
  • Gamerscore: 15

Firing Range

  • Shoot all of the targets on Main Street during Amerika.
  • Gamerscore: 15

Keep Your Friends Close

  • Perform Body Shield 5 Times.
  • Gamerscore: 15

Patriot Arrow

  • Kill an enemy with the secret weapon while ziplining during Yamantau.
  • Gamerscore: 30

Mind Trip

  • See all 7 memory endings and playthrough all 4 path ends in Prisoner.
  • Gamerscore: 30

Explosive Finish

  • Kill 12 enemies with explosive barrels while riding the server lift during Yamantau.
  • Gamerscore: 15

EVERYONNNNNEE!

  • Kill 25 enemies with the AC-130 during the rooftop defend.
  • Gamerscore: 15

The Red Door

  • Disobeyed Adler’s order to go through the door.
  • Gamerscore: 15

Jack of All Trades

  • Get 5 kills each with an LMG, SMG, AR, and a Shotgun.
  • Gamerscore: 15

Old Faithful

  • Killed 200 enemies with an AR.
  • Gamerscore: 15

Scorched Earth

  • Destroy all enemy vehicles and mortar teams while defending Firebase Ripcord.
  • Gamerscore: 15

Scorched Earth II

  • Blow up all trucks and guard towers on the approach to the monastery.
  • Gamerscore: 30

The Fixer

  • Get 200 Eliminations in Multiplayer.
  • Gamerscore: 15

Party Patrol

  • Get 10 squad wipe medals in Fireteam.
  • Gamerscore: 30

Mean Machine

  • Get 100 Kills as the driver, pilot, or passenger of a vehicle in Multiplayer.
  • Gamerscore: 90

Go the Distance

  • Win 50 matches of Multiplayer.
  • Gamerscore: 30

Calling It In

  • Get 50 kills with lethal Scorestreaks in Multiplayer.
  • Gamerscore: 30

Heavy Metal

  • In Die Maschine, forge the Pack-A-Punch machine.
  • Gamerscore: 15

Carpe D.I.E.M.

  • In Die Maschine, free the lost Decompressive Isotopic Estrangement Machine.
  • Gamerscore: 15

Seal the Deal

  • In Die Maschine, close the rift.
  • Gamerscore: 30

Two Birds, One Stone

  • In Die Maschine, kill the two split Megatons with one shot.
  • Gamerscore: 15

Socket-to-me

  • In Zombies, upgrade a skill
  • Gamerscore: 15

Six Pack

  • In Zombies, upgrade 6 Perk Skills to Tier III
  • Gamerscore: 15

Nightmare at 20 feet

  • In Die Maschine, kill 100 enemies without leaving the top of the crashed plane wing
  • Gamerscore: 30

Entamaphobia

  • In Die Maschine, stay in the Yard for 15 rounds
  • Gamerscore: 30

Craftwork

  • In Die Maschine, craft 14 different types of items in one match.
  • Gamerscore: 30

Fowl Five Piece

  • Get a chain of 5 chickens strung together in Dead Ops Arcade.
  • Gamerscore: 15

Survive the Wild

  • Escaped from the deep dark Wild.
  • Gamerscore: 15

Reunited with Fidolina

  • Defeated the Momaback and saved your dear friend.
  • Gamerscore: 15

Forever Fated

  • Found your destiny in the Room of Fate.
  • Gamerscore: 15

Dungeon Diver

  • Visit every corner of a Deadly Dungeon.
  • Gamerscore: 30
Black Ops Cold War Trophies Achievements
Treyarch
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has been in Open Beta for almost a month now.

It’s an impressive list of achievements that is bound to keep players busy for quite some time. However, players will be particularly drawn to some of the more complex ones.

Scorched Earth I and II stand out the most. To finish them, players will need to wreak havoc on enemy guard towers, mortars, and vehicles.

The Mind Trip achievement also drops a hint that there will be four different paths in the campaign mode and seven endings in total. Not only does that mean the campaign mode has learned from single-player RPGs with multiple endings.

It also means that it will stay fresh for longer, and give players another achievement that requires a lot of time and commitment.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War officially releases on November 13, right around the time PS5 and Xbox Series X launch.

