Best Bullfrog loadout for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto

Best Bullfrog loadout for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Published: 26/Nov/2020 10:28

by James Busby
Bullfrog SMG
Activision / Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

The Bullfrog is capable of unleashing plenty of highly-damaging rounds in a matter of seconds. While it isn’t as potent as the pre-patch MP5, it’s still a great SMG for those that enjoy the run and gun playstyle. 

With the MP5 taking a significant hit to both its damage and range, many Black Ops Cold War players are now trying to find a worthy replacement. The Milano and AK-74u have been dominating the current SMG bracket, but a lot of players are starting to see just how lethal the Bullfrog can be. This weapon is the last to unlock in the game’s SMG category and while it can take a number of hours to obtain, it’s well worth the grind. 

Whether you prefer to aggressively flank your foes or just want a gun you can rely on in close-quarter fights, the Bullfrog is always a good option. In order to help you get the most out of the Bullfrog, we’ve put together a loadout that maximizes all this gun’s strengths. 

Best Bullfrog loadout

The Bullfrog SMG is certainly no MP5, but it’s still a decent pick.

Here’s the best attachments you can use on your Bullfrog in Black Ops Cold War:

  • Optic: Microflex LED
  • Muzzle: Spetsnaz Compensator
  • Barrel: 7.4” Task Force
  • Body: Steady Aim Laser
  • Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip
  • Magazine: VDV 85 RND Fast Mag
  • Handle: Gru Elastic Wrap
  • Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

Black Ops Cold War’s maps offer plenty of opportunities for players to best their opponents in close-quarters combat, especially now that Nuketown has made its highly anticipated return. This Gunfighter loadout aims to bolster every aspect of the gun, making it more stable and deadly than ever before. 

First up is the Microflex LED. This optic offers excellent clarity thanks to its unobtrusive design, while the 1.25x zoom makes it perfect for spotting out close to mid-range targets. The Bullfrog does have some pretty strong vertical recoil, so the Spetsnaz Compensator and Spetsnaz Grip have been utilized. 

Even with these attachments, you’ll still need to pull down on your mouse/analog stick to control the bullet spread during mid-range firefights. However, the increased damage range/bullet velocity from the 7.4” Task Force does make it more viable outside of the usual SMG range. 

Of course, it’s still often best to avoid any areas that have particularly big sightlines. Instead, focus on flanking and use the Bullfrog’s great mobility to aggressively rush your enemies. 

The Bullfrog is capable of some pretty quick kill times.

The Steady Aim Laser, KGB Skeletal Stock, and Gru Elastic Wrap allow you to be more reactive in your playstyle. Not only do these speed-enhancing attachments give you increased hip fire accuracy and sprint to fire time, they also bolster your ADS time. 

These attachments are the bread and butter of any good SMG class, so you want to use them if you wish to pull off those all-important flanks. Lastly, the VDV 85 RND Fast Mag gives you a huge amount of ammo to melt multiple foes with. 

Whether your aim isn’t as accurate as it used to be or you just want to crack that reload habit, then be sure to equip this magazine. Even if you do find yourself constantly reloading after every shot, the Bullfrog’s reload animation is incredibly fast. 

So there you have it, a well balanced Bullfrog loadout that you can use to wreak havoc across Black Ops Cold War’s smaller maps. If you want to keep updated with all the latest Call of Duty news and updates, then follow us over on @DexertoIntel.

Call of Duty

Envoy explains why SMGs “are not viable” in Black Ops Cold War

Published: 26/Nov/2020 7:25

by Brad Norton
YouTube: OpTic Chicago / Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War Envoy

Black Ops Cold War may have some strong Submachine Guns, but OpTic Chicago’s Dylan ‘Envoy’ Hannon believes Assault Rifles are absolutely dominant when it comes to competitive play.

Treyarch’s latest release has barely been out for a few weeks but a meta is already forming. As Call of Duty League teams get valuable practice time in, and dozens of early tournaments set the tone, a trend seems to have emerged.

2019’s Modern Warfare featured a solid mix of SMGs and ARs throughout the year. However, Black Ops Cold War is all but dominated by ARs, according to both Envoy and OpTic teammate Seth ‘Scump’ Abner.

While scrimming Atlanta FaZe and a few other CDL teams, they “were getting bodied,” due to the AR dominance. “The subs are not viable in this game at all,” Envoy followed up.

Black Ops Cold War gameplay
Treyarch
Could SMGs be struggling to keep up all year in Black Ops Cold War? Envoy certainly thinks so.

As the primary SMG user on the team, Envoy is the one that will be sticking to the class for essentially every single map. Previous years have featured various mixes of roles, though this year appears to be leaning towards a three-to-one split: Three players running with ARs, and just one with an SMG in-hand.

“On certain maps it’s like three (ARs) and one sub on each team,” Scump explained. However, certain teams are even going a step beyond that due to the sheer power of ARs in Black Ops Cold War.

“We ran into New York and they ran four AK74’s on Moscow,” Envoy said. “I was mind blown. I feel like subs are just harder in this game. We switched to the AK-74u and it’s a bit easier but the MP5 was just impossible.”

Obviously, it’s still early days. Things could change drastically before the start of the 2021 season. Balance updates are already coming through from Treyarch, so SMGs could get some love sooner than later. For the time being though, Black Ops Cold War has Envoy “wishing [he] had an AR.”

The relevant topic begins at the 1:41 mark below.

This isn’t entirely a result of weapon balancing either. There’s more that goes into shaping the meta than first meets the eye. “It’s part of the map design too,” Envoy explained. “How many [head glitches], how many open lanes, where the hills are at.” With four ARs, some objectives are “just unbreakable.”

There’s no date set in stone for the 2021 season just yet. Though we’ll be sure to keep you updated as the meta evolves in the lead-up to the next year of CDL action.