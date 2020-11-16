 How to build Pack-A-Punch in Black Ops Cold War Zombies Die Maschine map - Dexerto
Call of Duty

How to build Pack-A-Punch in Black Ops Cold War Zombies Die Maschine map

Published: 16/Nov/2020 19:32

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Black Ops Cold War

Players can finally jump into all that Black Ops Cold War Zombies has to offer on the new map Die Maschine. One of the most important and vital aspects of the mode is the Pack-A-Punch machine, and we’ve got all the details for what it does exactly and how to build it.

With every iteration, Call of Duty Zombies switches things up, whether it be through special abilities, field upgrades, or other aspects of the game. One thing that’s appeared in every entry and stayed relatively the same, however, is the Pack-a-Punch machine.

Players use this device as a way to upgrade their weapons and make them more powerful, which in turn, helps get reach higher rounds. Finding and sometimes building this machine is imperative if you want to take down zombies at a quicker pace. Here’s what you need to know in order to build the machine in Black Ops Cold War’s Die Maschine map.

How does Pack-A-Punch work in BOCW Zombies?

Activision
The Pack-A-Punch machine works a little differently in BOCW but the main concept remains the same.

Like every previous chapter in the Black Ops series, the Pack-A-Punch upgrades your weapons for a cost. This damaged boost is pretty much required if you want to make it to higher rounds so you’ll want to get to the machine as quickly as possible.

What’s different this time around, however, is that Treyarch has made the upgrade process itself a bit more refined. Now, there’s no longer an animation that plays when you upgrade and on top of that, there are three distinct upgrade selections that players can go through: level 1, level 2, and level 3.

Despite this new upgrade path, things are still a bit restricted. Each Pack-A-Punch level has an increasing cost, with the lowest being the standard 5000 points and the highest being 30000 points. In addition, you can’t just skip right to level 3 even if you have the points. You’ll have to upgrade to 1, 2, then 3.

On top of all that, in addition to increasing your damage, players also have the ability to add Ammo Mods to their weapons, including fire rounds, freeze rounds, electric rounds, and toxic gas rounds.

How to build the Pack-A-Punch machine in Die Maschine

Activision
After turning on the power, players have to go through an Aether Tunnel in order to find the Machine Parts.

Compared to some maps in the Black Ops universe, building the Pack-A-Punch machine in Die Maschine is relatively simple, but there are a number of steps you need to complete in order to get there.

Because it’s imperative to higher round survival, you’ll want to start working towards this pretty much as soon as you start the match. Getting all these steps done while there’s only a few zombies means you don’t have to worry about going down.

  1. Gain access to the underground Facility, which is located behind automated doors.
  2. Turn on the power.
  3. In the main room with the particle accelerator, there will be two terminals that you’ll have to interact with. Go up to them and do so.
  4. Enter the Anomaly that appears at the center of the main Facility.
  5. Find the Aether Tunnel as marked in-game and go through it.
  6. After you exit the tunnel, in the same room you appeared in, you’ll find a Machine Part. Pick it up.
  7. Run back to where the Anomaly first appeared and you’ll see the outline of a Pack-A-Punch Machine. Place the parts there by interacting with it.
  8. After you automatically teleport back, you’ll have access to the machine.

A visual demonstration of all these steps being completed in-game can be seen in the video below, courtesy of popular Zombies YouTuber, MrRoflWaffles.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about how the Pack-a-Punch works in this year’s Zombies and how to build it in-game.

Now that we’ve armed you with this info, jump back into Die Maschine and dominate some undead!

Call of Duty

How to watch $25K 6v6 ROKKR Cold War tournament: Stream, teams, format

Published: 16/Nov/2020 18:30 Updated: 16/Nov/2020 19:17

by Jacob Hale
Minnesota ROKKR

Atlanta FaZe Black Ops Cold War faze clan

To celebrate the release of Black Ops Cold War, the Call of Duty League and several of its franchises are hosting launch tournaments featuring big-name pro players and content creators, and we’ve got everything you need to watch & follow along live.

It’s a very important time for Call of Duty right now as everyone is buzzing about the launch of Black Ops Cold War, the series’ highly anticipated 2020 installment.

With competitive CoD more prominent now than it’s ever been, the CDL is getting involved first-hand with the game’s release, putting together seven high-profile tournaments – each hosted by a different franchise.

Not all of these competitions are identical; the formats and participants will vary from one to the other. All of the details about these competitions, including the full schedule and recaps of completed events, can be found below.

CDL Black Ops Cold War
CDL
The full schedule for the CDL’s Black Ops Cold War launch tournaments.

$25,000 Minnesota RØKKR Arms Race

Minnesota RØKKR are hosting the third Black Ops Cold War kickoff tournament of the Call of Duty League teams, following on from Atlanta FaZe and OpTic Chicago, with many of the top names in Call of Duty looking to kick their seasons off with some big wins.

There’s $25,000 on the line and players will be trying hard to prove their worth… so here’s all the info you need.

How to watch Minnesota RØKKR Arms Race

The RØKKR Arms Race takes place on Monday, November 16, with the action kicking off at 3pm ET (12pm PT / 8pm GMT) and, as with the previous kickoff tournaments, should last the duration of the day from there.

The event is being livestreamed across various channels, including the Call of Duty League YouTube channel, which we’ve embedded here for your convenience.

You can also follow the bracket live in the alternate stream that’s being played on Minnesota’s official YouTube page:

RØKKR Arms Race players & teams

The RØKKR Arms Race features eight teams of six players each. The captains of each team were announced beforehand, before the full rosters were revealed on November 16.

  • Team Vikkstar: Vikkstar, Tommey, Prolute, Crimsix, Huke, iLLeY
  • Team Pamaj: Pamaj, StuDyy, MLGimpulse, Attach, MajorManiak, Apathy
  • Team Rallied: Rallied, MuTeX, FeLo, Simp, Envoy, Blazt
  • Team TST: Hitch, Blake, Jorge, Scump, Karma, Dashy
  • Team LEGIQN: LEGIQN, x2Pac, iReedr, SiLLY, Assault, Vivid
  • Team Censor: Censor, Aydan, Standy, Clayster, ZooMaa, MackMelts
  • Team Crowder: Crowder, Ciffle, MerK, Cellium, aBeZy, Arcitys
  • Team NAMELESS: Nameless, Ricky, Priestahh, Accuracy, Enable

RØKKR Arms Race format & prizing

This is a 6v6 tournament using a ProMod format, meaning every player’s role is locked in. Each team must consist of one Assault Rifle, one SMG, one Sniper, one LMG, one Tactical Rifle, and one Shotgun.

The competition is played using a single-elimination bracket, each match being a best-of-five and featuring the Hardpoint, Search & Destroy, and Control game modes.

As for the prize pool, $20,000 will be going to the first-place team and the remaining $5,000 awarded to the runner-up squad.

Minnesota ROKKR roster
ROKKR
All four ROKKR players are featuring in Minnesota’s Black Ops Cold War launch tournament.

Completed tournaments & upcoming schedule

Atlanta FaZe – Cold War Clash, ft FaZe Clan (Nov 14)

Atlanta FaZe’s opening tournament was won by Simp’s team, taking their share of the $25,000. They beat out Vikkstar’s side in the Grand Finals. The final results are below:

Atlanta Cold War Clash
Atlanta FaZe
Team Tommey didn’t lose a single game all tournament.

OpTic Chicago Cold War Launch Event (Nov 15)

For the second day in a row, three-time Call of Duty world champion Damon ‘Karma’ Barlow took home the win, taking home the lion’s share of the prize alongside Hitch, Cellium, and Sender. They beat Envoy’s squad in the final for the biggest $20,000 prize.

Team Hitch Win Cold War Launch Event
OpTic Chicago
Team Hitch wins OpTic’s Cold War Launch Event

Minnesota ROKKR – ROKKR Arms Race

  • Monday, November 16: 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET / 8 PM GMT

Dallas Empire – Battle of the Throne

  • Tuesday, November 17: 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM GMT

Florida Mutineers – Release the Kraken: Cold War

  • Wednesday, November 18: 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 5 PM GMT

London Royal Ravens – Cold War Colosseum

  • Thursday, November 19: 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 5 PM GMT

Toronto Ultra – $25K Coldish War

  • Friday, November 20: 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET / 8 PM GMT

Make sure to check back here before and after every tournament to get the maximum coverage, including the players and format of each one as well as a recap and final placements once they’re completed.