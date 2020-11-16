How to build Pack-A-Punch in Black Ops Cold War Zombies Die Maschine map - Dexerto

Players can finally jump into all that Black Ops Cold War Zombies has to offer on the new map Die Maschine. One of the most important and vital aspects of the mode is the Pack-A-Punch machine, and we’ve got all the details for what it does exactly and how to build it.

With every iteration, Call of Duty Zombies switches things up, whether it be through special abilities, field upgrades, or other aspects of the game. One thing that’s appeared in every entry and stayed relatively the same, however, is the Pack-a-Punch machine.

Players use this device as a way to upgrade their weapons and make them more powerful, which in turn, helps get reach higher rounds. Finding and sometimes building this machine is imperative if you want to take down zombies at a quicker pace. Here’s what you need to know in order to build the machine in Black Ops Cold War’s Die Maschine map.

How does Pack-A-Punch work in BOCW Zombies?

Like every previous chapter in the Black Ops series, the Pack-A-Punch upgrades your weapons for a cost. This damaged boost is pretty much required if you want to make it to higher rounds so you’ll want to get to the machine as quickly as possible.

What’s different this time around, however, is that Treyarch has made the upgrade process itself a bit more refined. Now, there’s no longer an animation that plays when you upgrade and on top of that, there are three distinct upgrade selections that players can go through: level 1, level 2, and level 3.

Despite this new upgrade path, things are still a bit restricted. Each Pack-A-Punch level has an increasing cost, with the lowest being the standard 5000 points and the highest being 30000 points. In addition, you can’t just skip right to level 3 even if you have the points. You’ll have to upgrade to 1, 2, then 3.

On top of all that, in addition to increasing your damage, players also have the ability to add Ammo Mods to their weapons, including fire rounds, freeze rounds, electric rounds, and toxic gas rounds.

How to build the Pack-A-Punch machine in Die Maschine

Compared to some maps in the Black Ops universe, building the Pack-A-Punch machine in Die Maschine is relatively simple, but there are a number of steps you need to complete in order to get there.

Because it’s imperative to higher round survival, you’ll want to start working towards this pretty much as soon as you start the match. Getting all these steps done while there’s only a few zombies means you don’t have to worry about going down.

Gain access to the underground Facility, which is located behind automated doors. Turn on the power. In the main room with the particle accelerator, there will be two terminals that you’ll have to interact with. Go up to them and do so. Enter the Anomaly that appears at the center of the main Facility. Find the Aether Tunnel as marked in-game and go through it. After you exit the tunnel, in the same room you appeared in, you’ll find a Machine Part. Pick it up. Run back to where the Anomaly first appeared and you’ll see the outline of a Pack-A-Punch Machine. Place the parts there by interacting with it. After you automatically teleport back, you’ll have access to the machine.

A visual demonstration of all these steps being completed in-game can be seen in the video below, courtesy of popular Zombies YouTuber, MrRoflWaffles.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about how the Pack-a-Punch works in this year’s Zombies and how to build it in-game.

Now that we’ve armed you with this info, jump back into Die Maschine and dominate some undead!