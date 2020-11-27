 5 best M60 loadouts in Black Ops Cold War for all play-styles - Dexerto
5 best M60 loadouts in Black Ops Cold War for all play-styles

Published: 27/Nov/2020 7:20

by Brad Norton
Black Ops Cold War Gunsmith
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

Light Machine Guns are far more versatile than you might think in Black Ops Cold War and we’ve got you covered with five of the best loadouts for every playstyle.

Light Machine Guns are often the slowest weapons in any Call of Duty game though they can pack one hell of a punch with the right setups. From minimizing recoil to cutting down that hefty reload time, you’ve got a ton of options thanks to the Gunsmith.

The M60 might be the most well-rounded LMG in Treyarch’s latest release. Making it a perfect base weapon to modify however you like.

Whether you prefer to move around quickly or play more patiently from afar, we’ve got the perfect loadout for you. Check below for five of the most powerful M60 loadouts in Black Ops Cold War.

Most accurate M60 loadout in Black Ops Cold War

Black Ops Cold War Gunsmith
Treyarch
These attachments will reduce vertical recoil as much as possible.

Attachments

  • Optic: Susat Multizoom
  • Muzzle: Socom Eliminator
  • Barrel: 22.8 Task Force
  • Body: Swat 5MW Laser Sight
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
  • Magazine: 100 Rnd
  • Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap
  • Stock: Tactical Stock

Secondary – 1911

Perks

  • Perk 1: Forward Intel
  • Perk 2: Tracker
  • Perk 3: Ghost

Equipment

  • Lethal: Frag Grenade
  • Tactical: Stimshot
  • Field Upgrade: Proximity Mine

Wildcard – Gunfighter

With this particular M60 loadout, accuracy is quite literally off the charts. Following the attachments listed above will give you a weapon so accurate, the in-game slider isn’t even capable of tracking it.

Essentially all vertical recoil is cut down as this version of the LMG will beam enemies from all ranges. However, this obviously comes with some pretty steep tradeoffs. You can’t have the most accurate gun in the game without being setback in other areas. As a result, your movement speed will be atrocious. Don’t expect to run and gun with this beast of a weapon.

This setup is designed to give you the most accuracy possible, so you’ll need to adapt around that playstyle. Sticking to various spots on the map and gunning down enemies from afar will be the optimal method here, rather than being on the move.

It’s a loadout that could fit best in bigger team modes. Everything from Fireteam Dirty Bomb to Warzone will have you wishing for bigger mags and more accuracy. So look no further than this class if you’re constantly dropping into those playlists.

Max ammo M60 loadout

Black Ops Cold War Gunsmith
Treyarch
You can drop in with 875 rounds at the ready thanks to this insane loadout.

Attachments

  • Optic: Susat Multizoom
  • Muzzle: Socom Eliminator
  • Barrel: 22.8 Match Grade
  • Body:
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
  • Magazine: Salvo 125 Rnd Fast Mag
  • Handle:
  • Stock:

Secondary – 1911

Perks

  • Perk 1: Engineer
  • Perk 2: Scavenger
  • Perk 3: Cold Blooded

Equipment

  • Lethal: Frag Grenade
  • Tactical: Stimshot
  • Field Upgrade: Assault Pack

Wildcard – Gunfighter

One of the biggest selling points of any LMG is its enormous ammo capacity. Most SMGs and ARs cap out at around 30 rounds per mag without attachments. LMGs on the other hand, start with a base of 75 bullets ready to go. With this particular loadout, you can spawn in with 125 rounds, the most of any weapon in the game.

The Salvo 125 Rnd Fast Mag attachment is the most important thing here. It’ll take some grinding with the M60 to reach this weapon level and unlock it, but it’ll be worth your time. It provides the most ammo of any attachment while also buffing your reload speed quite dramatically.

Scavenger is an important perk to keep equipped. This will ensure you never run out of ammo. Even if you’re spraying from start to finish, walking over a dead body will keep you stocked up so the fight can keep going.

The last important thing to note with this setup is a change in Field Upgrade. Rather than rocking a more standard deployable, the Assault Pack should be your pick here. If your intention is to shoot without a care in the world, this option gives you more ammo and comes with bonus score for your kills as well. It’s a must-pick.

Fastest M60 loadout

Black Ops Cold War Gunsmith
Treyarch
Gotta go fast? Use this LMG loadout to be as speedy as SMG players.

Attachments

  • Optic: Quickdot LED
  • Muzzle: Infantry Compensator
  • Barrel: 17.5 SOR Cut Down
  • Body: Steady Aim Laser
  • Underbarrel: Infiltrator Grip
  • Magazine: Fast Mag
  • Handle: Speed Tape
  • Stock: Raider Stock

Secondary – Knife

Perks

  • Perk 1: Flak Jacket
  • Perk 2: Scavenger
  • Perk 3: Cold Blooded

Equipment

  • Lethal: Frag Grenade
  • Tactical: Stimshot
  • Field Upgrade: Field Mic

Wildcard – Gunfighter

Speed is the name of the game with this setup. Not only will you move faster through the map, but everything about the M60 will be quicker as well. From reload speeds, to ADS time, and everything in between. This is the optimal setup for efficiency.

Fast Mag and Speed Tape are two base level perks in this setup, though they do the job better than anything else in their category. Both will buff your weapon without providing any debuffs in the process.

In terms of your secondary here, selecting the Knife is the way to go. If you’ve just spawned in and want to get back to the fight, swapping to your knife and sprinting will be the fastest methods possible.

Obviously, Gung-Ho is the only option for the third and final perk slot here as well. You’ll be able to move at full speed while reloading and swap to your Knife faster than usual.

Best vehicle-destroying M60 loadout

Black Ops Cold War Gunsmith
Treyarch
These two weapons will make vehicles afraid of you, instead of the other way around.

Attachments

  • Optic: Susat Multizoom
  • Muzzle: Socom Eliminator
  • Barrel: 18.9 Cavalry Lancer
  • Body:
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
  • Magazine: Salvo 135 Rnd Fast Mag
  • Handle:
  • Stock:

Secondary – Cigma 2

Perks

  • Perk 1: Flak Jacket + Engineer
  • Perk 2: Scavenger + Gearhead
  • Perk 3: Cold Blooded + Ghost

Equipment

  • Lethal: Frag Grenade
  • Tactical: Stimshot
  • Field Upgrade: SAM Turret

Wildcard – Gunfighter

Vehicles are prominent throughout a number of playlists in Black Ops Cold War. Taking them down isn’t the easiest thing in the world unless you have the right loadout. Thankfully, LMGs can do the job and we’ve got the perfect setup for the job.

Starting out with attachments, the Susat Multizoom works great for this purpose. It allows you to swap your distance at the touch of a button. Adjusting for enemies up close and vehicles further away in the sky.

In terms of equipment, you’ll want to swap off the standard grenades here and equip some C4. While they’ve been controversial in the past, they deal the most damage to vehicles. If you get close enough to stick one of these on, it can blow up just about any vehicle in one big bang.

The SAM Turret is also a neat addition here to mix things up. If your entire purpose on the map is to take care of enemy streaks and aggressive vehicles, this is crucial. You can deploy one and leave it be while it takes care of threats from above.

Best all-around M60 loadout

Black Ops Cold War Gunsmith
Treyarch
Want a simple LMG without any bells or whistles? This is the one for you.

Attachments

  • Optic: Milistop Reflex
  • Muzzle: Socom Eliminator
  • Barrel: 22.8 Task Force
  • Body: Steady Aim Laser
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
  • Magazine: 100 Rnd Speed Mag
  • Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap
  • Stock: Raider Stock

Secondary – 1911

Perks

  • Perk 1: Flak Jacket
  • Perk 2: Scavenger 
  • Perk 3: Ghost

Equipment

  • Lethal: Frag Grenade
  • Tactical: Stimshot
  • Field Upgrade: Field Mic

Wildcard – Gunfighter

To close things out, we’ve got the M60 loadout suitable for just about any situation. If you don’t want to setup five separate classes for all of the above playstyles, this is the ideal setup that blends them all together.

With this set of attachments, you’ll maintain the best accuracy possible, great movement speed, with the only real detriments coming to hip-fire accuracy. Something you’ll rarely ever do with an LMG anyway.

Perks are relatively standard, as is the equipment. There’s no specific method to follow, no optimal way to use this loadout. It’s a well-balanced LMG class that you can rely on in any mode across every map.

For more optimal loadouts, be sure to check the rest of our Black Ops Cold War guides.

NICKMERCS Warzone

From Fortnite to Call of Duty: Warzone and back, NICKMERCS is as experienced in both battle royales as anyone. After jumping back into Epic Games’ iteration, he claims the third-person shooter has a serious edge over Warzone right now.

In a long overdue Fortnite return stream with SypherPK, another battle royale maestro, FaZe Clan and MFAM’s Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff got back into the groove and decided it was time to compare his favorite BR titles. Of course, with so many followers, the MFAM audience deserves an explanation for the change in content.

While the popular streamer built his following in Epic Games’ unique title, his Twitch following grew to a whopping 4.6 million followers with thanks to months spent popping off on Verdansk. Having hosted, participated, and won Warzone tournaments in that span, he’s flown into the world’s top 15 most-followed Twitch streamers.

But, with Call of Duty’s sights set on the Black Ops Cold War release, Warzone has lost some lustre and NICKMERCS has returned to the consistently-updated Fortnite. Fittingly, he proceeded to explain that those updates give Fortnite an edge over Warzone.

It took Nick some time to get used to Fortnite’s mechanics, as he and SypherPK delved into the differences between the two games’ aim assists and how exponential and linears differ between the two. Ultimately, despite the discomfort upon switching over, the BR aficionado found himself loving it.

To explain his intentions in trying Fortnite again, NICKMERCS minced no words: “Listen, the current state over on the Call of Duty side of things is not looking good. There was supposed to be a big update coming in December, we haven’t heard anything about that. Really not good.”

And then, to contrast why Fortnite feels like the superior BR right now, he couldn’t help but give props to Epic Games’ consistent content delivery: “On the other hand, for Fortnite, there’s big-time updates and map changes right around the corner before Christmas.”

Fortnite Item Shop
Epic Games
Fortnite’s shop gets consistent action, while Warzone’s is very quiet right now.

Fortnite and Apex Legends follow a similar format as titles, where the game is free and updated seasonally. Warzone was Call of Duty’s successful effort to do the same, but things became complicated by BOCW’s release.

Now, Warzone’s seasonal content schedule has been disrupted by Activision’s focus on selling BOCW. The company is trying to get the best of both worlds: a free battle royale’s player base with the money of an annual title like FIFA, Madden, and NBA 2K franchises.

By putting their money into BOCW tournaments and content, CoD seems to have pushed NICKMERCS to return to a game that, distraction-free, is regularly putting out content.