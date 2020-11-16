Best weapons to use in Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto

Just like every Call of Duty, Black Ops Cold War has a number of guns that prove incredibly popular amongst the competitive and casual community. Find out which ones you should be using.

With Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War approaching a month old, there are a number of weapons that have been widely used in the community.

However, early buffs and nerfs have affected which weapons are at the top of the pyramid, with weapons like the MP5 and AUG Tactical Rifle being made significantly weaker than they were on launch.

If you wish to increase your KDA and overall success in Black Ops Cold War multiplayer, then be sure to check out our list of the best weapons below. You might even find a new weapon you’ve yet to try.

AK-74u

While the MP5 dominated the early weeks of Black Ops Cold War, significant nerfs to its damage range mean other SMGs have had time to come to the forefront. The AK-74u is now arguably the strongest SMG in the game.

It’s high bullet velocity and damage output allow you to get shots off quickly, while a 40 round mag attachment ensures you can stay in the action for longer. Pair these with only modest recoil, and it’s easy to see why this is one of the best SMGs in the current build of BOCW.

Krig 6

Up next is the Krig 6. Like the AK-74u, this has risen to prominence off the back of nerfs to other ARs and Tactical Rifles. The Krig’s strength is in its damage and fire rate. While its recoil is moderate it is very predictable and vertical, meaning it is far easier than some other guns to overcome and compensate for.

Another weakness of the Krig is its iron sights, which are pretty poor. However, throwing a Microflex or Millstop sight on it should negate most of these issues.

Gallo SA12

The return of shotguns as secondaries has given players the chance to unleash a flurry of buckshot rounds in close-quarters fights. Not only does the Gallo SA12 (SPAS-12) look incredibly cool, it’s also an absolute monster on the game’s more urban maps. While the Gallo SA12 may not have the oneshot potential of the Hauer 77, the gun’s high rate of fire more than makes up for this.

Tapping the trigger will allow you to constantly pepper your target with high burst rounds, dropping them within seconds. The hipfire of this shotgun is also incredibly accurate, so you don’t even need to waste time aiming down sights. Simply find a nice choke point on a map and begin farming kills whenever any players dare to enter your view.

M16

First up is the M16. This iconic burst rifle has returned in dominant fashion in Black Ops Cold War, and it’s a great pick for those that want to wrack up the kills. The three-round burst offers reliable damage and accuracy across all engagement ranges, making it extremely versatile.

It’s often best to keep your distance from close-quarter engagements and instead focus on favorable picks in the mid to long-range. This will enable you to catch any pesky SMG users before they can even get to you.

While the AUG was nerfed to a point of being unviable at the highest levels, the M16 remains incredibly powerful, despite the slight nerfs it received.

Type 63

The Type 63 is a great pick for those that prefer a more methodical approach to combat. This tactical rifle is capable of killing an enemy in just two shots (one body shot and one headshot), allowing you to instantly drop even the best CoD players.

While its semi-auto firing pattern can leave you high and dry in close-quarters fights, its impeccable accuracy and damage make it devastating on the game’s larger maps and modes.

AK-47

Following the nerf to the AUG and the FFAR 1, this reliable old rifle has grown to be one of the strongest in all of BOCW. The slower rate of fire and can make it rather unwieldy when compared to the other assault rifles on the list, but its high damage output can give it an edge.

While past iterations of the AK-47 have been unusable because of significant recoil, this one is incredibly balanced and talented players will be able to control it at even longer ranges. You might be occasionally outgunned by a Tactical Rifle but, for the most part, you’ll be able to compete with just about any opponent.

So there you have it, these are the best guns to use in Black Ops Cold War.