Best LW3 Tundra loadout for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto

Despite not being everyone’s favorite sniper rifle in Black Ops Cold War, the LW3 Tundra is still a respectable choice because it packs a bigger punch than its fellow bolt-action rifle, the Pelington 703. Here’s what you need to build one of the best loadouts for the Tundra.

Right now, if you were to ask people to think about sniper rifles in Black Ops Cold War, most people would probably think about the Pelington 703. Of the two bolt-action sniper rifles in the game (as of November 25, 2020, at least), it’s the one first unlocked, has better base statistics, and a faster aim-down-speed than the Tundra.

Despite this, however, the Tundra is still a formidable weapon. While the Pelington is a one-shot kill to head and chest, the Tundra is a one-shot kill to both — as well as to shoulders, making it a heavy hitter. Further, you can capitalize on certain attachments to make its speed comparable to the Pelington.

Best LW3 Tundra

This loadout is meant for speed, which is what you need to improve for such a hefty sniper. You want to be able to have some decent mobility, while at the same time having the option for quick-scoping if you need it. By the end of this, most of the “speed” bar in the stats section of the weapon should be filled out.

In order to best take advantage of this speed, you’ll want to use the Gunfighter wildcard in order to get three extra attachments on your primary. We won’t be using all three though, due to the fact that an optic isn’t really needed, but you can add one if you’d like.

Muzzle: Stabilizer .308

Stabilizer .308 Barrel: 25.8 Rapid Fire

25.8 Rapid Fire Body: Steady Aim Laser

Steady Aim Laser Underbarrel: Infiltrator Grip

Infiltrator Grip Magazine: Fast Mag

Fast Mag Handle: Serpent Wrap

Serpent Wrap Stock: Raider Pad

For the muzzle, the Stabilizer .308 is your best bet. It’s the first attachment you unlock and it provides immediate control over your idle sway, aka a CoD sniper’s worst enemy after ADS speed. Getting a slight handle on that is worth it at the end of the day, not just for the Tundra, but for almost every sniper in BOCW.

With the barrel, you’ll want the 25.8 Rapid Fire, as it will increase your fire-rate slightly with absolutely no downside whatsoever, just like the aforementioned muzzle. Taking advantage of those positives without having any downsides is always a win.

For the body, this theme continues with the Steady Aim Laser. The use of this attachment is mainly to offset the stock you’ll use, which negatively impacts your hip fire accuracy by 30%. The Steady Aim Laser effectively negates that disadvantage by boosting it back up by the same amount.

For the underbarrel, you’ll want the Infiltrator Grip. This gives slight boosts to your movement, shooting move speed, and aim walking movement speed, all of which helps with the sniper role in CoD games. Like the other attachments, there’s once again no downsides.

You’ll also want a Fast Mag on the Tundra. While that means you won’t have extra ammo to use up before you have to reload, the reloads in and of themselves will be improved, thanks to a 25-percent upgrade on your speed. Considering the pattern, it’s pretty easy to guess that, just like the other attachments, this one also has no negatives.

The loadout also takes advantage of the Serpent Wrap handle for the weapon. This increases your ADS time by about 10 percent, giving you an easier way to quick-scope if you need to. Unfortunately, it does come at the cost of 10 percent of your sprint-to-fire speed, but that can be made up with this next attachment.

The last thing you’ll need for this set-up is the Raider Pad stock. This boosts the aforementioned sprint-to-fire time by 30% and also the aim walking movement speed by 40%. As previously mentioned, this attachment also hurts your hip-fire accuracy, but that’s balanced by using the steady aim laser.

