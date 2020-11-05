Warzone integration for Modern Warfare & Black Ops Cold War confirmed - Dexerto

In a November 5 blog, Call of Duty’s developers have revealed precisely how Warzone will integrate content, including guns, equipment, and operators, from both 2019’s Modern Warfare and 2020’s Black Ops Cold War.

For months, CoD fans have been dying to know if everything they’ve grinded to unlock and spent hard-earned cash to purchase for Warzone will carry over once the next annual installment of the franchise releases on November 13.

Now, Activision have explained what had been rumored and teased by confirming that everything you’ve already unlocked is planned to continue on into the popular battle royale. Further, in a historic first, they’ve also elaborated that players will be able to mix and match their weapons from Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare with their new unlocks in Treyarch’s Black Ops Cold War.

What fans have been hoping for is finally confirmed by Activision’s latest blog. Warzone continues on into the Black Ops Cold War lifespan, with each title’s guns, equipment, and operators being integrated into the battle royale. Similarly, Battle Pass progression will accumulate across all three games.

Warzone Integration

Initial Briefing: Warzone will support both Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® and the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which launches November 13th.

How does all of this content work together, and what lies ahead for Call of Duty: Warzone? The following information showcases the many ways you’ll be able to share content, level up, utilize weaponry and equipment, and interact across all three titles Warzone, Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare.

Player Progression

Initial Briefing: Worlds have collided! For the first time in Call of Duty history, Season One brings universal and synchronized player progression that works between Black Ops Cold War, Modern Warfare, and Warzone! Black Ops Cold War progression builds on a familiar and similar path to Modern Warfare while incorporating an innovative Prestige system, giving you more challenges and earnable content.

Additional Intel: On November 13th, Black Ops Cold War is set to launch with an updated player progression system. Players will begin by completing Military Ranks, a traditional leveling journey to unlock functional gameplay items. Once completed, Black Ops Cold War players will enter an updated and improved Season Leveling that begins at game launch with the Pre-Season, and which becomes synchronized with all three games at the beginning of Season One on December 10th.

At the launch of Season One in December, the path to gaining XP and leveling up will be shared across all three Call of Duty titles: Black Ops Cold War, Modern Warfare and Warzone. This Progression system is both familiar and innovative, allowing you to level up in all three titles no matter which game you play.

Weapon Progression

Initial Briefing: At the start of Season One expect every weapon from Modern Warfare and new weapons from Black Ops Cold War to be accessible in Warzone, including Blueprints and camo variants. Mix and level up weapons both in Warzone and the game the weapon originated from.

Welcome to the largest weapons arsenal ever seen in Call of Duty!

Additional Intel: Every weapon you’ve unlocked in Modern Warfare, as well as every weapon you’re going to unlock in Black Ops Cold War, is planned to continue to be available in Warzone. This includes Modern Warfare Primary and Secondary weapons (including Blueprint variants). The current plan is for Warzone to also include all Primary and Secondary weapons available throughout the lifespan of Black Ops Cold War, including launch and Season weapons, as well as every single Weapon Blueprint. Naturally, this includes the assortment of free weapons you received during every Season of Modern Warfare, just for playing the game.

Note that your Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War weaponry will be shared with Warzone. We don’t currently have plans to remove any weapons from Warzone. You will not be able to use your Modern Warfare weapons in Black Ops Cold War, and vice versa.

In the Warzone Weapons menu, look for visible Black Ops and Modern Warfare logos on every weapon’s menu tile so you can immediately tell where your armament originated. When you earn or unlock a new weapon in Black Ops Cold War, it immediately appears for use in Warzone.

In short: You’re going to need a bigger Gunsmith table.

Warzone shares weapon progression with both Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare.

Choose an available weapon from Black Ops Cold War or Modern Warfare and use it in Warzone.

All XP and leveling counts both in Warzone and the game from which the weapon originated.

Work to unlock weapons and attachments for any weapon you like in either game by playing that game or Warzone.

What about base weapons that exist in Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare? Expect to be able to access available base weapons separately, with each game’s specific logo indicating the series it is available in, as well as the weapon’s level progression.

At the start of Season One, Modern Warfare’s Perks, Lethal Equipment, Tactical Equipment, Field Upgrades, and specific Killstreaks will remain in Warzone.

Modern Warfare players can rest easy; current plans are that any Modern Warfare weapons you’ve progressed, along with any unlocks (like the Damascus or Obsidian camos) are retained.

Operator Selection

Initial Briefing: At launch, take any Operator you’ve unlocked from Modern Warfare or Black Ops Cold War into Verdansk, including any earnable and unlockable skins.

Additional Intel: With the advent of Black Ops Cold War Operators entering Warzone on November 13, expect an Operator select screen with more choices than ever before relating to who you’ll take on your next mission into Verdansk. As expected, Operator access is on a per title basis:

Plans are for Operators from Modern Warfare, including all purchased and earned Skins, Quips, and Finishing Moves, to continue to be available in Warzone.

All Operators from Black Ops Cold War, along with free, earned and purchased elements, are planned to be accessible once you unlock them in a variety of ways both in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare Operators that you obtain are intended to be available to play both in Warzone and the title from which they originate.

There is only one exception, the indomitable Marine Corps Master Sergeant Frank Woods is accessible in all three games, though the only skin available in Modern Warfare is the one available if you purchase a digital pre-order of Black Ops Cold War, and that skin is only available in Modern Warfare and Warzone. Click here for more information .

Purchase Black Ops Cold War and gain access to a number of new Cold War-era operatives, as well as new earnable and unlockable skins for them, which you can use in Warzone too.

Battle Pass Integration

Initial Briefing: The Battle Pass system continues, with Season One coming loaded with brand new content for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Progress through the Battle Pass system by playing any of the three games. Battle Pass content you unlock is shown in-game, no matter which game you’re playing.

Additional Intel: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone will share post-launch seasonal content through the Battle Pass system (including free tiers of content) and the Store.