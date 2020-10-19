 Best M16 loadout for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto
Best M16 loadout for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Published: 19/Oct/2020 12:25

by James Busby
Activision / Treyarch

The iconic M16 assault rifle returns in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and players have been using its deadly burst fire to melt opponents. Find out which M16 attachments you should equip to gain a competitive edge on the battlefield. 

This burst AR’s highly accurate firing pattern, fantastic range, and decent damage make it a popular pick across Cold War’s multiplayer modes. However, the M16 really dominates on the game’s larger maps and 40 player Fireteam: Dirty Bomb mode. While it may not deal as much damage as the overpowered AK74u loadout or have the blisteringly-fast fire rate of the MP5, it certainly packs a mean punch.

If you’re after a reliable Tactical Rifle that can effortlessly secure you those all-important headshot kills, then the M16 is one gun that you’ll want to add to your arsenal. In fact, this burst-fire weapon can even compete against the game’s semi-automatic assault rifles and SMGs, making it an extremely versatile pick.

In order to help you get the most out of the M16 in Black Ops Cold War, we’ve outlined Crimsix’s loadout below to help you dominate the competition.

Best M16 loadout for Black Ops Cold War

M16 loadout
Activision / Treyarch
The M16 could end up being one of the best guns in the current meta.

Here’s the best attachments you can use on your XM4 in Cold War:

  • Kobra Red Dot
  • Infantry Compensator 
  • 15.9” Strike Team
  • Steady Aim Laser
  • Field Agent Foregrip 
  • 45 RD
  • Task Fore Rear Grip
  • Commando Assembly

While you can still build a decent M16 loadout with just five attachments, this build is greatly enhanced by the three additional attachments gained from the Gunfighter Wildcard. In fact, these extra attachments make this particular M16 ridiculously powerful. The Kobra Red Dot provides a 1.75x magnification, offering a clear sight that doesn’t clutter the screen and giving the gun great precision across multiple engagement ranges. 

Next up is the Infantry Compensator and Field Agent Foregrip. Both these attachments decrease the M16’s vertical recoil, making it extremely useful when you’re trying to aim for those all-important headshots. 

The 15.9” Strike Team barrel adds 14% damage and 20% fire rate, allowing you to remain competitive against semi-automatic guns. While the MP5 and Milano will likely make short work of you in close-quarter scenarios, you’ll at least have a fighting chance in these situations. Of course, you could always use the Steady Aim Laser attachment and save yourself some time by delivering a volley of accurate hipfire. 

Crimssix M16 loadout
Crimsix
Crimsix absolutely dominated his opponents with this M16 loadout.

Meanwhile, the 45 RD mags give you plenty of extra bullets to snag those all-important multi-kills, which is a must if you wish to get access to the best scorestreaks. You also want to add this mag attachment if you’re planning to play Cold War’s Fireteam: Dirty Bomb mode. This massive 40 player map can get a little hectic, so having the extra bullets will give you the firepower needed to shred through even the most well-armored foes. 

Rounding things off at the bottom of the list are the Task Fore Rear Grip and the Commando Assembly stock. These attachments increase your ADS speed and reduce the sprint to fire penalty, allowing you to quickly zero in on targets. These attachments are incredibly important, especially when playing on the game’s more intimate maps. After all, being able to snap onto a target’s head and beam them with deadly bursts will always be beneficial. 

If you want to keep updated with all the latest Call of Duty news and updates, then follow us over on @DexertoIntel.

TimTheTatman reveals epic VLK Rogue Warzone loadout from TikTok

TimTheTatman VLK Rogue Warzone loadout from TikTok
Tim ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar has been trying out Warzone loadouts from popular TikTok videos, and thinks he could have stumbled open a gold mine, particularly with this VLK Rogue shotgun loadout for Season 6.

While before, he tried out a highly-recommended Akimbo 1911 pistol build — which it couldn’t be more evident he didn’t like at all — this VLK Rogue seems to float towards the opposite end of the scale.

Shotguns have become a hot commodity in Warzone, especially since the introduction of Dragon Breath rounds made them arguably the most overpowered weapons in the game.

That said, the VLK Rogue isn’t higher on players’ lists of favorites, with most opting for the Origin-12, the R9-0, or Season 6’s new JAK-12 shotgun. But it might be time to consider the Rogue, according to Tim.

Modern Warfare Warzone VLK Rogue Shotgun gold
Activision
The VLK Rogue tends to go forgotten in the Shotgun weapon class, outshone by its peers.

While the VLK Rogue is available as floor loot currently in Season 6, you won’t see many personal loadouts including it, but with the Dragon Breath rounds it looks as good as any other gun in its class.

As Tim says, he hasn’t used the gun for a while, allegedly since its buff which occurred all the way back in May, so he’s not completely familiar with how to handle it. Before long, though, that clearly doesn’t matter. Here’s the loadout Tim says made him a “believer” in the weapon:

  • Muzzle: Choke
  • Barrel: 16” Warlord
  • Laser: 5mW Laster
  • Pump Grip: XRK Race Grip
  • Ammunition: 8-R Dragon’s Breath

Skip to 17:13 for loadout only

While Tim was clearly cautious at first, he ended up being a big fan of the VLK loadout, which was originally created by TikTok creator LoochyTV.

Whether it’s good enough to replace the likes of the Origin or JAK-12 really comes down to personal preference. Really, any shotgun with Dragon’s Breath rounds will likely have the desired effect, but it’s definitely worth trying on the VLK Rogue to see if it works better for you.