Best M16 loadout for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto

The iconic M16 assault rifle returns in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and players have been using its deadly burst fire to melt opponents. Find out which M16 attachments you should equip to gain a competitive edge on the battlefield.

This burst AR’s highly accurate firing pattern, fantastic range, and decent damage make it a popular pick across Cold War’s multiplayer modes. However, the M16 really dominates on the game’s larger maps and 40 player Fireteam: Dirty Bomb mode. While it may not deal as much damage as the overpowered AK74u loadout or have the blisteringly-fast fire rate of the MP5, it certainly packs a mean punch.

If you’re after a reliable Tactical Rifle that can effortlessly secure you those all-important headshot kills, then the M16 is one gun that you’ll want to add to your arsenal. In fact, this burst-fire weapon can even compete against the game’s semi-automatic assault rifles and SMGs, making it an extremely versatile pick.

In order to help you get the most out of the M16 in Black Ops Cold War, we’ve outlined Crimsix’s loadout below to help you dominate the competition.

Best M16 loadout for Black Ops Cold War

Here’s the best attachments you can use on your XM4 in Cold War:

Kobra Red Dot

Infantry Compensator

15.9” Strike Team

Steady Aim Laser

Field Agent Foregrip

45 RD

Task Fore Rear Grip

Commando Assembly

While you can still build a decent M16 loadout with just five attachments, this build is greatly enhanced by the three additional attachments gained from the Gunfighter Wildcard. In fact, these extra attachments make this particular M16 ridiculously powerful. The Kobra Red Dot provides a 1.75x magnification, offering a clear sight that doesn’t clutter the screen and giving the gun great precision across multiple engagement ranges.

Next up is the Infantry Compensator and Field Agent Foregrip. Both these attachments decrease the M16’s vertical recoil, making it extremely useful when you’re trying to aim for those all-important headshots.

The 15.9” Strike Team barrel adds 14% damage and 20% fire rate, allowing you to remain competitive against semi-automatic guns. While the MP5 and Milano will likely make short work of you in close-quarter scenarios, you’ll at least have a fighting chance in these situations. Of course, you could always use the Steady Aim Laser attachment and save yourself some time by delivering a volley of accurate hipfire.

Meanwhile, the 45 RD mags give you plenty of extra bullets to snag those all-important multi-kills, which is a must if you wish to get access to the best scorestreaks. You also want to add this mag attachment if you’re planning to play Cold War’s Fireteam: Dirty Bomb mode. This massive 40 player map can get a little hectic, so having the extra bullets will give you the firepower needed to shred through even the most well-armored foes.

Rounding things off at the bottom of the list are the Task Fore Rear Grip and the Commando Assembly stock. These attachments increase your ADS speed and reduce the sprint to fire penalty, allowing you to quickly zero in on targets. These attachments are incredibly important, especially when playing on the game’s more intimate maps. After all, being able to snap onto a target’s head and beam them with deadly bursts will always be beneficial.

