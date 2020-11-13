 How to unlock Gold, Diamond, and Dark Matter Ultra camos in Black Ops Cold War
Published: 13/Nov/2020 1:26 Updated: 13/Nov/2020 2:19

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is finally here, and players have already been getting stuck into the camo grind. Here’s how to unlock the Gold, Diamond, and Dark Matter Ultra camos.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has something for everyone, from an action-packed campaign to an incredible multiplayer experience. And of course, let’s not forget about the zombies, which has been an integral part of the game for many years now.

Challenges have always been universally loved in previous titles too. They’re a fun and challenging way to keep things fresh in the multiplayer mode. However, not all of them are a walk in the park.

The weapon mastery challenges are notoriously difficult. Only the most dedicated players end up putting in the time and effort to succeed, and they’re handsomely rewarded for their efforts. If you want to know how to unlock all the weapon mastery camos., we’ve got you covered.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer is amazing, but the weapon mastery challenges make it even better.

Weapon Camo Categories

There are seven weapon camo categories for every weapon in Call of Duty: Black Ops.

To unlock them, players need to complete a series of challenges, including everything from getting a certain amount of eliminations and headshots to nailing long shots. 

The weapon camo categories are: 

  • Spray 
  • Stripes
  • Classic
  • Geometric
  • Flora
  • Science
  • Psychadelic

How To Get Gold On Each Assault Rifle

  • Spray – 300 eliminations
  • Stripes – 100 headshots
  • Classic – 5 kills without dying 20 times, each kill with the equipped weapon
  • Geometric – 50 longshots
  • Flora – 75 enemies stunned, blinded, or detected by your scorestreaks, equipment, or field upgrades 
  • Science – Shoot and kill 50 enemies taking cover from you in MP
  • Psychedelic – 2 or more enemies rapidly 25 times

How To Get Gold On Each Launcher

  • Spray – 50 eliminations
  • Stripes – Destroy 50 equipment, scorestreaks, or vehicles
  • Classic – 3 kills without dying 20 times, each kill with the equipped weapon
  • Geometric – Destroy 50 ground-based scorestreaks or vehicles
  • Flora – Destroy 50 aerial scorestreaks or vehicles
  • Science – Destroy 3 scorestreaks or enemy vehicles in a single game 10 times in multiplayer
  • Psychedelic – 2 or more enemies rapidly 25 times

How To Get Gold On Each LMG

  • Spray – 300 eliminations
  • Stripes – 100 headshots
  • Classic – 5 kills without dying 20 times, each kill with the equipped weapon
  • Geometric – 50 longshots
  • Flora – 75 enemies stunned, blinded, or detected by your scorestreaks, equipment, or field upgrades 
  • Science – Shoot and kill 50 enemies taking cover from you in MP
  • Psychedelic – 2 or more enemies rapidly 25 times

How To Get Gold On Each Melee Weapon

  • Spray – 75 eliminations
  • Stripes – 25 backstabs
  • Classic – 25 finishing moves 
  • Geometric – 50 enemies while injured in Multiplayer 
  • Flora – 50 kills while sliding
  • Science – Kill 50 enemies disoriented by flash, stuns, or smoke grenade
  • Psychedelic – Kill 2 or more enemies rapidly 25 times

How To Get Gold On Each Pistol

  • Spray – 150 eliminations
  • Stripes – 50 headshots
  • Classic – 5 kills without dying 20 times, each kill with the equipped weapon
  • Geometric – 25 longshots
  • Flora – 25 enemies stunned, blinded, or detected by your scorestreaks, equipment or field upgrades 
  • Science – Shoot and kill 25 enemies taking cover from you in MP
  • Psychedelic – 2 or more enemies rapidly 25 times

How To Get Gold On Each Shotgun

  • Spray – 200 eliminations
  • Stripes – 50 headshots
  • Classic – 5 kills without dying 20 times, each kill with the equipped weapon
  • Geometric – 50 longshots
  • Flora – 75 enemies stunned, blinded, or detected by your scorestreaks, equipment, or field upgrades 
  • Science – 75 point-blank kills
  • Psychedelic – 2 or more enemies rapidly 25 times

How To Get Gold On Each SMG

  • Spray – 300 eliminations
  • Stripes – 75 headshots
  • Classic – 5 kills without dying 20 times, each kill with the gun
  • Geometric – 50 longshots
  • Flora – 75 enemies stunned, blinded, or detected by your scorestreaks, equipment, or field upgrades 
  • Science –  75 point-blank kills
  • Psychedelic – 2 or more enemies rapidly 25 times

How To Get Gold On Each Sniper

  • Spray – 200 eliminations
  • Stripes – 50 headshots
  • Classic – 5 kills without dying 20 times, each kill with the equipped weapon
  • Geometric – 50 longshots
  • Flora – 50 kills while holding your breath
  • Science – 50 One shot kills
  • Psychedelic – 2 or more enemies rapidly 25 times

How To Get Gold On Each Tactical Rifle

  • Spray – 300 eliminations
  • Stripes – 100 headshots
  • Classic – 5 kills without dying 20 times, each kill with the equipped weapon
  • Geometric – 50 longshots
  • Flora – 75 enemies stunned, blinded, or detected by your scorestreaks, equipment, or field upgrades 
  • Science – Shoot and kill 50 enemies taking cover from you in MP
  • Psychedelic – 2 or more enemies rapidly 25 times
The Gold camo stands out among the rest in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

How To Unlock Diamond Camo In Black Ops Cold War

Unlocking gold camos for each weapon in a single category will earn you Diamond camos on all of those weapons.

In terms of color, it looks somewhat similar to the gold camo, although it’s several shades lighter. But it’s got an extra amount of bling, which makes it stand out even more.

The Diamond camo is even more stylish than the Gold camo.

How To Unlock Dark Matter Ultra Camo In Black Ops Cold War

Unlocking diamond camos for every weapon class category will earn you Dark Matter Ultra camos on them all.

Admittedly, it’s not for the faint-hearted, but the purple finish and trippy animation make it worthwhile. Plus, nothing strikes fear into the hearts of other players better than this camo.

The Dark Matter camo is the hardest one to unlock in the game.

And with that, you’ll know everything you need to unlock the weapon mastery camos in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. It can be a pain, but it’s a challenge that players love taking on.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now live, which means you can already start completing the challenges.

Call of Duty

How to get Black Ops Cold War’s Hauer 77 shotgun blueprint for free

Published: 12/Nov/2020 23:38

by Tanner Pierce
Share

Black Ops Cold War

Black Ops Cold War has a slew of weapons but only a couple shotguns, at least for right now. That being said, players can get a free blueprint for the more powerful shotgun in the game, the Hauer 77, just by completing a simple task. Here’s how you can unlock it.

If the alpha and beta are any indication, Black Ops Cold War has some pretty powerful weapons. Between the M16 rifle, the MP5 SMG, and the semi-auto Gallo SA-12 shotgun, there are some incredibly formidable weapons that players have access to while playing.

One of the best weapons in the game is the Hauer 77 shotgun. Of course, pump-action shotguns have always been relatively powerful in CoD games, but this one is capable of one-shot kills with ease. Now you can get a blueprint for the shotgun, simply by being open to some more emails.

The Hauer 77 is one of the most powerful shotguns in the game.

Hauer 77 “Battle Worn” Blueprint

While the shotgun itself is quite powerful, the blueprint is a bit unique. Aesthetically it features a black and lime-green color-scheme, alongside the MACV-SOG logo and camo, which will certainly make the weapon stand out against other weapons in the game.

Given that it’s a blueprint and not a camo, it also comes with some attachments. According to Activision, it comes with an extended magazine, an alternate stock, and a different grip. It’s currently unknown which specific grip and stock are attached to the gun or if there are other attachments included that the devs aren’t telling us about.

How to unlock the “Battle Worn” Blueprint

Players will have to sign-in to their Call of Duty account in order to get the blueprint.

Unlocking the Battle Worn Blueprint is relatively simple. All you have to do sign up for marketing emails from Call of Duty. While the steps to complete this are a bit annoying, they are easy enough to follow and should only take a few minutes to do.

  1. Log-in to your Call of Duty Account.
  2. Click on Preferences
  3. Opt-in to emails

After that, all you have to do is log-in to Black Ops Cold War and it should be awarded to you in-game. While it does require you to go through a few hoops, getting a blueprint for a powerful shotgun could make it worthwhile in the end.

Here’s hoping that Treyarch and Activision do more deals like this in the future because getting these unique weapons is certainly a nice touch.