How to unlock Gold, Diamond, and Dark Matter Ultra camos in Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is finally here, and players have already been getting stuck into the camo grind. Here’s how to unlock the Gold, Diamond, and Dark Matter Ultra camos.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has something for everyone, from an action-packed campaign to an incredible multiplayer experience. And of course, let’s not forget about the zombies, which has been an integral part of the game for many years now.

Challenges have always been universally loved in previous titles too. They’re a fun and challenging way to keep things fresh in the multiplayer mode. However, not all of them are a walk in the park.

The weapon mastery challenges are notoriously difficult. Only the most dedicated players end up putting in the time and effort to succeed, and they’re handsomely rewarded for their efforts. If you want to know how to unlock all the weapon mastery camos., we’ve got you covered.

Weapon Camo Categories

There are seven weapon camo categories for every weapon in Call of Duty: Black Ops.

To unlock them, players need to complete a series of challenges, including everything from getting a certain amount of eliminations and headshots to nailing long shots.

The weapon camo categories are:

Spray

Stripes

Classic

Geometric

Flora

Science

Psychadelic

How To Get Gold On Each Assault Rifle

Spray – 300 eliminations

Stripes – 100 headshots

Classic – 5 kills without dying 20 times, each kill with the equipped weapon

Geometric – 50 longshots

Flora – 75 enemies stunned, blinded, or detected by your scorestreaks, equipment, or field upgrades

Science – Shoot and kill 50 enemies taking cover from you in MP

Psychedelic – 2 or more enemies rapidly 25 times

How To Get Gold On Each Launcher

Spray – 50 eliminations

Stripes – Destroy 50 equipment, scorestreaks, or vehicles

Classic – 3 kills without dying 20 times, each kill with the equipped weapon

Geometric – Destroy 50 ground-based scorestreaks or vehicles

Flora – Destroy 50 aerial scorestreaks or vehicles

Science – Destroy 3 scorestreaks or enemy vehicles in a single game 10 times in multiplayer

Psychedelic – 2 or more enemies rapidly 25 times

How To Get Gold On Each LMG

Spray – 300 eliminations

Stripes – 100 headshots

Classic – 5 kills without dying 20 times, each kill with the equipped weapon

Geometric – 50 longshots

Flora – 75 enemies stunned, blinded, or detected by your scorestreaks, equipment, or field upgrades

Science – Shoot and kill 50 enemies taking cover from you in MP

Psychedelic – 2 or more enemies rapidly 25 times

How To Get Gold On Each Melee Weapon

Spray – 75 eliminations

Stripes – 25 backstabs

Classic – 25 finishing moves

Geometric – 50 enemies while injured in Multiplayer

Flora – 50 kills while sliding

Science – Kill 50 enemies disoriented by flash, stuns, or smoke grenade

Psychedelic – Kill 2 or more enemies rapidly 25 times

How To Get Gold On Each Pistol

Spray – 150 eliminations

Stripes – 50 headshots

Classic – 5 kills without dying 20 times, each kill with the equipped weapon

Geometric – 25 longshots

Flora – 25 enemies stunned, blinded, or detected by your scorestreaks, equipment or field upgrades

Science – Shoot and kill 25 enemies taking cover from you in MP

Psychedelic – 2 or more enemies rapidly 25 times

How To Get Gold On Each Shotgun

Spray – 200 eliminations

Stripes – 50 headshots

Classic – 5 kills without dying 20 times, each kill with the equipped weapon

Geometric – 50 longshots

Flora – 75 enemies stunned, blinded, or detected by your scorestreaks, equipment, or field upgrades

Science – 75 point-blank kills

Psychedelic – 2 or more enemies rapidly 25 times

How To Get Gold On Each SMG

Spray – 300 eliminations

Stripes – 75 headshots

Classic – 5 kills without dying 20 times, each kill with the gun

Geometric – 50 longshots

Flora – 75 enemies stunned, blinded, or detected by your scorestreaks, equipment, or field upgrades

Science – 75 point-blank kills

Psychedelic – 2 or more enemies rapidly 25 times

How To Get Gold On Each Sniper

Spray – 200 eliminations

Stripes – 50 headshots

Classic – 5 kills without dying 20 times, each kill with the equipped weapon

Geometric – 50 longshots

Flora – 50 kills while holding your breath

Science – 50 One shot kills

Psychedelic – 2 or more enemies rapidly 25 times

How To Get Gold On Each Tactical Rifle

Spray – 300 eliminations

Stripes – 100 headshots

Classic – 5 kills without dying 20 times, each kill with the equipped weapon

Geometric – 50 longshots

Flora – 75 enemies stunned, blinded, or detected by your scorestreaks, equipment, or field upgrades

Science – Shoot and kill 50 enemies taking cover from you in MP

Psychedelic – 2 or more enemies rapidly 25 times

How To Unlock Diamond Camo In Black Ops Cold War

Unlocking gold camos for each weapon in a single category will earn you Diamond camos on all of those weapons.

Read more: How to unlock all Black Ops Cold War Operators

In terms of color, it looks somewhat similar to the gold camo, although it’s several shades lighter. But it’s got an extra amount of bling, which makes it stand out even more.

How To Unlock Dark Matter Ultra Camo In Black Ops Cold War

Unlocking diamond camos for every weapon class category will earn you Dark Matter Ultra camos on them all.

Read more: Treyarch nerfs sliding again in Black Ops Cold War launch update

Admittedly, it’s not for the faint-hearted, but the purple finish and trippy animation make it worthwhile. Plus, nothing strikes fear into the hearts of other players better than this camo.

And with that, you’ll know everything you need to unlock the weapon mastery camos in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. It can be a pain, but it’s a challenge that players love taking on.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now live, which means you can already start completing the challenges.