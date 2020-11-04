All scorestreaks in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and what they do

An online game of Call of Duty can be turned around in a few seconds thanks to deadly scorestreaks. The newest game has some great tools that can help your team or boost your own stats big-time. So we’re going to tell you about all the scorestreaks in Black Ops Cold War.
Scorestreaks and killstreaks have been in Call of Duty multiplayer since 2007’s CoD 4. From UAVs to airstrikes, to game-ending nukes. They promote an element of skill as players try to earn points and kills to unlock a big advantage in battle.
In recent years, killstreaks have been dropped in favor of the more team-based scorestreaks. Scorestreaks encourage play based on the objective of the game mode. This year’s game is no different as there are 21 of them to help you, and your teammates, vanquish the enemy. Here is everything we know about them.
Scorestreaks/killstreaks no longer reset
The biggest change this year, regarding scorestreaks, is that you no longer lose progress if you die.
In previous of CoD’s, if the player has earned progress toward a scorestreak but died, they would lose all their progress (hence you must stay on a ‘streak’). This means you can play a bit more freely without having to cradle your streak progression. However, the longer a you can stay alive and earn consecutive kills, the bigger the multiplier.
The bigger the multiplier, the bigger your score and likelihood of acquiring the game’s highest scorestreaks. It’s a positive system that Treyarch has implemented which encourages attacking play instead of being conservative and trying to defend what you already own.
Black Ops Cold War Scorestreaks
This is everything we know so far about Scorestreaks in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.
RC-XD
Description: Remote controlled car strapped with explosives.
Score Required: 800
Cooldown: 90 seconds
Spy Plane
Description: Reveal enemy positions through the Fog of War.
Score Required: 1,000
Cooldown: 90 seconds
Counter Spy Plane
Description: Scramble enemy mini-maps and disable hostile Missile Turrets for a short time.
Score Required: 1,200
Cooldown: 60 seconds
Sentry Turret
Description: Deploy a deadly automated turret that targets enemy planes, vehicles, and equipment.
Score Required: 2, 000
Cooldown: 60 seconds
Napalm Strike
Description: Launch a targeted carpet bomb strike of explosive napalm.
Score Required: 2, 100
Cooldown: 90 seconds
Artillery
Description: Launch a targeted airstrike on three locations.
Score Required: 2, 300
Cooldown: 90 seconds
Air Patrol
Description: Call in a squadron of jets to attack enemy air streaks.
Score Required: 3, 600
Cooldown: 90 seconds
War Machine
Description: High explosive grenade launcher.
Score Required: 4, 000
Cooldown: 90 seconds
Attack Helicopter
Description: Call in an armed support helicopter.
Score Required: 5, 000
Cooldown: 90 seconds
Chopper Gunner
Description: Be the gunner in a close air support helicopter.
Score Required: 8, 000
Cooldown: 90 seconds
The remaining scorestreaks will be available in the full release of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, but we just don’t have the full details just yet.
Incendiary Bow
Description: Unknown
Score Required: Unknown
Cooldown: Unknown
Armor
Description: Unknown
Score Required: Unknown
Cooldown: Unknown
Flamethrower
Description: Unknown
Score Required: Unknown
Cooldown: Unknown
Care Package
Description: Unknown
Score Required: Unknown
Cooldown: Unknown
Death Machine
Description: Unknown
Score Required: Unknown
Cooldown: Unknown
Cruise Missile
Description: Unknown
Score Required: Unknown
Cooldown: Unknown
Hand Cannon
Description: Unknown
Score Required: Unknown
Cooldown: Unknown
Strafe Run
Description: Unknown
Score Required: Unknown
Cooldown: Unknown
H.A.R.P.
Description: Unknown
Score Required: Unknown
Cooldown: Unknown
VTOL Escort
Description: Unknown
Score Required: Unknown
Cooldown: Unknown
Gunship
Description: Unknown
Score Required: Unknown
Cooldown: Unknown
That’s all the information we have on the Scorestreaks in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. We’ll update you as we find out more.