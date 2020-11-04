 All scorestreaks in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and what they do
All scorestreaks in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Published: 4/Nov/2020 18:19

by Andrew Highton
cod black ops cold war helicopter
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

An online game of Call of Duty can be turned around in a few seconds thanks to deadly scorestreaks. The newest game has some great tools that can help your team or boost your own stats big-time. So we’re going to tell you about all the scorestreaks in Black Ops Cold War.

Scorestreaks and killstreaks have been in Call of Duty multiplayer since 2007’s CoD 4. From UAVs to airstrikes, to game-ending nukes. They promote an element of skill as players try to earn points and kills to unlock a big advantage in battle.

In recent years, killstreaks have been dropped in favor of the more team-based scorestreaks. Scorestreaks encourage play based on the objective of the game mode. This year’s game is no different as there are 21 of them to help you, and your teammates, vanquish the enemy. Here is everything we know about them.

Scorestreaks/killstreaks no longer reset

The biggest change this year, regarding scorestreaks, is that you no longer lose progress if you die.

In previous of CoD’s, if the player has earned progress toward a scorestreak but died, they would lose all their progress (hence you must stay on a ‘streak’). This means you can play a bit more freely without having to cradle your streak progression. However, the longer a you can stay alive and earn consecutive kills, the bigger the multiplier.

The bigger the multiplier, the bigger your score and likelihood of acquiring the game’s highest scorestreaks. It’s a positive system that Treyarch has implemented which encourages attacking play instead of being conservative and trying to defend what you already own.

Black Ops Cold War Scorestreaks

This is everything we know so far about Scorestreaks in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

RC-XD

Description: Remote controlled car strapped with explosives.

Score Required: 800

Cooldown: 90 seconds

rc-xd in cod black ops cold war
Treyarch
The RC-XD.

Spy Plane

Description: Reveal enemy positions through the Fog of War.

Score Required: 1,000

Cooldown: 90 seconds

spy plane in cod black ops cold war
Treyarch
The Spy Plane.

Counter Spy Plane

Description: Scramble enemy mini-maps and disable hostile Missile Turrets for a short time.

Score Required: 1,200

Cooldown: 60 seconds

counter spy plane in cod black ops cold war
Treyarch
The Counter Spy Plane.

Sentry Turret

Description: Deploy a deadly automated turret that targets enemy planes, vehicles, and equipment.

Score Required: 2, 000

Cooldown: 60 seconds

sentry turret in cod black ops cold war
Treyarch
The Sentry Turret.

Napalm Strike

Description: Launch a targeted carpet bomb strike of explosive napalm.

Score Required: 2, 100

Cooldown: 90 seconds

napalm strike in cod black ops cold war
Treyarch
The Napalm Strike.

Artillery

Description: Launch a targeted airstrike on three locations.

Score Required: 2, 300

Cooldown: 90 seconds

the artillery strike in cod black ops cold war
Treyarch
The Artillery Strike.

Air Patrol

Description: Call in a squadron of jets to attack enemy air streaks.

Score Required: 3, 600

Cooldown: 90 seconds

air patrol in cod black ops cold war
Treyarch
The Air Patrol.

War Machine

Description: High explosive grenade launcher.

Score Required: 4, 000

Cooldown: 90 seconds

war machine in cod black ops cold war
Treyarch
The War Machine.

Attack Helicopter

Description: Call in an armed support helicopter.

Score Required: 5, 000

Cooldown: 90 seconds

attack helicopter in cod black ops cold war
Treyarch
The Attack Helicopter.

Chopper Gunner

Description: Be the gunner in a close air support helicopter.

Score Required: 8, 000

Cooldown: 90 seconds

chopper gunner in cod black ops cold war
Treyarch
The Chopper Gunner.

The remaining scorestreaks will be available in the full release of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, but we just don’t have the full details just yet.

Incendiary Bow

Description: Unknown

Score Required: Unknown

Cooldown: Unknown

Armor

Description: Unknown

Score Required: Unknown

Cooldown: Unknown

Flamethrower

Description: Unknown

Score Required: Unknown

Cooldown: Unknown

Care Package

Description: Unknown

Score Required: Unknown

Cooldown: Unknown

Death Machine

Description: Unknown

Score Required: Unknown

Cooldown: Unknown

Cruise Missile

Description: Unknown

Score Required: Unknown

Cooldown: Unknown

Hand Cannon

Description: Unknown

Score Required: Unknown

Cooldown: Unknown

Strafe Run

Description: Unknown

Score Required: Unknown

Cooldown: Unknown

H.A.R.P.

Description: Unknown

Score Required: Unknown

Cooldown: Unknown

VTOL Escort

Description: Unknown

Score Required: Unknown

Cooldown: Unknown

Gunship

Description: Unknown

Score Required: Unknown

Cooldown: Unknown

That’s all the information we have on the Scorestreaks in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. We’ll update you as we find out more.

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 31/Oct/2020 17:05 Updated: 3/Nov/2020 23:28

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST

BLAST Premier G FUEL

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi 2 – 1 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG 2 – 1 Na’Vi 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality 2 – 1 Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG 2 – 1 FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final Vitality 2-0 BIG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 Complexity 2-0 FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final Complexity 0 – 2 BIG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final Vitality 2 – 1 BIG 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis 2 – 1 MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA 0 – 2 G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final Astralis 2 – 1 G2 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 MIBR 2 – 1 FURIA 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final G2 vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final Astralis vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm