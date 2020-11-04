All scorestreaks in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and what they do

An online game of Call of Duty can be turned around in a few seconds thanks to deadly scorestreaks. The newest game has some great tools that can help your team or boost your own stats big-time. So we’re going to tell you about all the scorestreaks in Black Ops Cold War.

Scorestreaks and killstreaks have been in Call of Duty multiplayer since 2007’s CoD 4. From UAVs to airstrikes, to game-ending nukes. They promote an element of skill as players try to earn points and kills to unlock a big advantage in battle.

In recent years, killstreaks have been dropped in favor of the more team-based scorestreaks. Scorestreaks encourage play based on the objective of the game mode. This year’s game is no different as there are 21 of them to help you, and your teammates, vanquish the enemy. Here is everything we know about them.

Scorestreaks/killstreaks no longer reset

The biggest change this year, regarding scorestreaks, is that you no longer lose progress if you die.

In previous of CoD’s, if the player has earned progress toward a scorestreak but died, they would lose all their progress (hence you must stay on a ‘streak’). This means you can play a bit more freely without having to cradle your streak progression. However, the longer a you can stay alive and earn consecutive kills, the bigger the multiplier.

The bigger the multiplier, the bigger your score and likelihood of acquiring the game’s highest scorestreaks. It’s a positive system that Treyarch has implemented which encourages attacking play instead of being conservative and trying to defend what you already own.

Black Ops Cold War Scorestreaks

This is everything we know so far about Scorestreaks in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

RC-XD

Description: Remote controlled car strapped with explosives.

Score Required: 800

Cooldown: 90 seconds

Spy Plane

Description: Reveal enemy positions through the Fog of War.

Score Required: 1,000

Cooldown: 90 seconds

Counter Spy Plane