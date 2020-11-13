Best MP5 loadout for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War alpha has finally arrived and, regardless of your console of choice, players will want to get equipped with the best guns fast. Like Modern Warfare, the MP5 is already an early standout. Find out which attachments you should equip to make the strongest MP5 loadout.

Modern Warfare demonstrated just how lethal the MP5 could be thanks to its incredible damage, high rate of fire, and ludicrous hipfire accuracy. While the MP5 continues to dominate both the casual and competitive CoD scene, Treyarch has made a number of changes to this ever-popular weapon.

Whether the MP5 will be as influential in Black Ops Cold War remains to be seen, but early feedback suggests it’s still a force to be reckoned with. Unlike its predecessor, this iteration of MP5 has a drastically higher rate of fire and increased TTK. Despite these changes, the MP5 will still likely prove a popular choice for those that favor hyper-aggressive play and close-quarter firefights.

In order to help you get the most out of the MP5 in Black Ops Cold War, we’ve moved past Scump’s Alpha loadout and, instead, shared what has become a popular version of the SMG.

Best MP5 loadout for Black Ops Cold War

Here’s the best attachments you can use on your MP5 in Cold War:

Muzzle: Sound Suppressor

Sound Suppressor Barrel: 10.1” Cavalry Lancer

10.1” Cavalry Lancer Body: Steady Aim Laser

Steady Aim Laser Underbarrel: Foregrip

Foregrip Magazine: 40 RND Drum

40 RND Drum Handle: Speed Tape

Speed Tape Stock: Collapsed Stock

BOCW’s maps offer plenty of opportunities for players to flank behind enemy lines and secure some sneaky kills. This is particularly true in the 6v6 maps Miami and Satellite, where close quarter firefights are more likely to take place. Not only does this loadout, bolstered by the Gunfighter Wildcard, give you some spice in close quarters, but it’s also versatile enough to let you take out multiple enemies at once and counteract scorestreaks.

First up is the Sound Suppressor. As the name suggests, this noise-reducing attachment keeps your shots concealed and your movements hidden. This handy muzzle is a must for those of you who wish to go unnoticed when creeping up on your targets and, after killing them, avoid being noticed on the revamped mini map.

Meanwhile, the 10.1” Cavalry Lancer is an interesting option as Barrel because it can help counteract scorestreaks, which are oh so common in BOCW. But you can also opt for something like the 10.8″ Paratrooper, which greatly increases both the MP5’s bullet velocity and effective damage range.

Looks like the MP5 is the dominant gun again in #BlackOpsColdWar… what a shocker 🤦pic.twitter.com/Ds90p83Wlr — DEXERTO Call of Duty (@DexertoIntel) November 12, 2020

Unlike vertical recoil, guns with a horizontal kick can be a little tricky to control. Landing shots in close-quarter skirmishes may be easy with the MP5, but trying to land your bullets at range can prove difficult. Fortunately, the Foregrip attachment reduces horizontal recoil by 15 percent.

Those of you who have played Modern Warfare will know just how important sprint to fire is, especially when you’re playing on smaller maps where quick reactions are needed. The Collapsed Stock and Speed Tape make the MP5 a speed demon.

Lastly, the 40-round mag means you can take out numerous enemies at once, without worrying about reloading. That is made substantially easier when you’re rocking the Steady Aim Laser, which essentially does what its name says it does. All in all, loadouts are subject to personal preference, but this MP5 class is a great one to get started with as you look to shred BOCW’s lobbies.

