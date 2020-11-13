 Best MP5 loadout for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto
Best MP5 loadout for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Published: 13/Nov/2020 1:00 Updated: 13/Nov/2020 2:56

by James Busby
Activision / Treyarch

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War alpha has finally arrived and, regardless of your console of choice, players will want to get equipped with the best guns fast. Like Modern Warfare, the MP5 is already an early standout. Find out which attachments you should equip to make the strongest MP5 loadout. 

Modern Warfare demonstrated just how lethal the MP5 could be thanks to its incredible damage, high rate of fire, and ludicrous hipfire accuracy. While the MP5 continues to dominate both the casual and competitive CoD scene, Treyarch has made a number of changes to this ever-popular weapon. 

Whether the MP5 will be as influential in Black Ops Cold War remains to be seen, but early feedback suggests it’s still a force to be reckoned with. Unlike its predecessor, this iteration of MP5 has a drastically higher rate of fire and increased TTK. Despite these changes, the MP5 will still likely prove a popular choice for those that favor hyper-aggressive play and close-quarter firefights. 

In order to help you get the most out of the MP5 in Black Ops Cold War, we’ve moved past Scump’s Alpha loadout and, instead, shared what has become a popular version of the SMG. 

Best MP5 loadout for Black Ops Cold War

MP5 Black Ops Cold War
Activision / Treyarch
People are absolutely loving the MP5 in Black Ops Cold War.

Here’s the best attachments you can use on your MP5 in Cold War:

  • Muzzle: Sound Suppressor
  • Barrel: 10.1” Cavalry Lancer
  • Body: Steady Aim Laser
  • Underbarrel: Foregrip
  • Magazine: 40 RND Drum
  • Handle: Speed Tape
  • Stock: Collapsed Stock

BOCW’s maps offer plenty of opportunities for players to flank behind enemy lines and secure some sneaky kills. This is particularly true in the 6v6 maps Miami and Satellite, where close quarter firefights are more likely to take place. Not only does this loadout, bolstered by the Gunfighter Wildcard, give you some spice in close quarters, but it’s also versatile enough to let you take out multiple enemies at once and counteract scorestreaks.

First up is the Sound Suppressor. As the name suggests, this noise-reducing attachment keeps your shots concealed and your movements hidden. This handy muzzle is a must for those of you who wish to go unnoticed when creeping up on your targets and, after killing them, avoid being noticed on the revamped mini map.

Meanwhile, the 10.1” Cavalry Lancer is an interesting option as Barrel because it can help counteract scorestreaks, which are oh so common in BOCW. But you can also opt for something like the 10.8″ Paratrooper, which greatly increases both the MP5’s bullet velocity and effective damage range.

Unlike vertical recoil, guns with a horizontal kick can be a little tricky to control. Landing shots in close-quarter skirmishes may be easy with the MP5, but trying to land your bullets at range can prove difficult. Fortunately, the Foregrip attachment reduces horizontal recoil by 15 percent. 

Those of you who have played Modern Warfare will know just how important sprint to fire is, especially when you’re playing on smaller maps where quick reactions are needed. The Collapsed Stock and Speed Tape make the MP5 a speed demon.

Lastly, the 40-round mag means you can take out numerous enemies at once, without worrying about reloading. That is made substantially easier when you’re rocking the Steady Aim Laser, which essentially does what its name says it does. All in all, loadouts are subject to personal preference, but this MP5 class is a great one to get started with as you look to shred BOCW’s lobbies.

How to unlock Gold, Diamond, and DM Ultra camos in Black Ops Cold War

Published: 13/Nov/2020 1:26 Updated: 13/Nov/2020 2:19

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Weapon Camo
Treyarch

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is finally here, and players have already been getting stuck into the camo grind. Here’s how to unlock the Gold, Diamond, and Dark Matter Ultra camos.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has something for everyone, from an action-packed campaign to an incredible multiplayer experience. And of course, let’s not forget about the zombies, which has been an integral part of the game for many years now.

Challenges have always been universally loved in previous titles too. They’re a fun and challenging way to keep things fresh in the multiplayer mode. However, not all of them are a walk in the park.

The weapon mastery challenges are notoriously difficult. Only the most dedicated players end up putting in the time and effort to succeed, and they’re handsomely rewarded for their efforts. If you want to know how to unlock all the weapon mastery camos., we’ve got you covered.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Weapon Camo
Treyarch
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer is amazing, but the weapon mastery challenges make it even better.

Weapon Camo Categories

There are seven weapon camo categories for every weapon in Call of Duty: Black Ops.

To unlock them, players need to complete a series of challenges, including everything from getting a certain amount of eliminations and headshots to nailing long shots. 

The weapon camo categories are: 

  • Spray 
  • Stripes
  • Classic
  • Geometric
  • Flora
  • Science
  • Psychadelic

How To Get Gold On Each Assault Rifle

  • Spray – 300 eliminations
  • Stripes – 100 headshots
  • Classic – 5 kills without dying 20 times, each kill with the equipped weapon
  • Geometric – 50 longshots
  • Flora – 75 enemies stunned, blinded, or detected by your scorestreaks, equipment, or field upgrades 
  • Science – Shoot and kill 50 enemies taking cover from you in MP
  • Psychedelic – 2 or more enemies rapidly 25 times

How To Get Gold On Each Launcher

  • Spray – 50 eliminations
  • Stripes – Destroy 50 equipment, scorestreaks, or vehicles
  • Classic – 3 kills without dying 20 times, each kill with the equipped weapon
  • Geometric – Destroy 50 ground-based scorestreaks or vehicles
  • Flora – Destroy 50 aerial scorestreaks or vehicles
  • Science – Destroy 3 scorestreaks or enemy vehicles in a single game 10 times in multiplayer
  • Psychedelic – 2 or more enemies rapidly 25 times

How To Get Gold On Each LMG

  • Spray – 300 eliminations
  • Stripes – 100 headshots
  • Classic – 5 kills without dying 20 times, each kill with the equipped weapon
  • Geometric – 50 longshots
  • Flora – 75 enemies stunned, blinded, or detected by your scorestreaks, equipment, or field upgrades 
  • Science – Shoot and kill 50 enemies taking cover from you in MP
  • Psychedelic – 2 or more enemies rapidly 25 times

How To Get Gold On Each Melee Weapon

  • Spray – 75 eliminations
  • Stripes – 25 backstabs
  • Classic – 25 finishing moves 
  • Geometric – 50 enemies while injured in Multiplayer 
  • Flora – 50 kills while sliding
  • Science – Kill 50 enemies disoriented by flash, stuns, or smoke grenade
  • Psychedelic – Kill 2 or more enemies rapidly 25 times

How To Get Gold On Each Pistol

  • Spray – 150 eliminations
  • Stripes – 50 headshots
  • Classic – 5 kills without dying 20 times, each kill with the equipped weapon
  • Geometric – 25 longshots
  • Flora – 25 enemies stunned, blinded, or detected by your scorestreaks, equipment or field upgrades 
  • Science – Shoot and kill 25 enemies taking cover from you in MP
  • Psychedelic – 2 or more enemies rapidly 25 times

How To Get Gold On Each Shotgun

  • Spray – 200 eliminations
  • Stripes – 50 headshots
  • Classic – 5 kills without dying 20 times, each kill with the equipped weapon
  • Geometric – 50 longshots
  • Flora – 75 enemies stunned, blinded, or detected by your scorestreaks, equipment, or field upgrades 
  • Science – 75 point-blank kills
  • Psychedelic – 2 or more enemies rapidly 25 times

How To Get Gold On Each SMG

  • Spray – 300 eliminations
  • Stripes – 75 headshots
  • Classic – 5 kills without dying 20 times, each kill with the gun
  • Geometric – 50 longshots
  • Flora – 75 enemies stunned, blinded, or detected by your scorestreaks, equipment, or field upgrades 
  • Science –  75 point-blank kills
  • Psychedelic – 2 or more enemies rapidly 25 times

How To Get Gold On Each Sniper

  • Spray – 200 eliminations
  • Stripes – 50 headshots
  • Classic – 5 kills without dying 20 times, each kill with the equipped weapon
  • Geometric – 50 longshots
  • Flora – 50 kills while holding your breath
  • Science – 50 One shot kills
  • Psychedelic – 2 or more enemies rapidly 25 times

How To Get Gold On Each Tactical Rifle

  • Spray – 300 eliminations
  • Stripes – 100 headshots
  • Classic – 5 kills without dying 20 times, each kill with the equipped weapon
  • Geometric – 50 longshots
  • Flora – 75 enemies stunned, blinded, or detected by your scorestreaks, equipment, or field upgrades 
  • Science – Shoot and kill 50 enemies taking cover from you in MP
  • Psychedelic – 2 or more enemies rapidly 25 times
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Weapon Camo
Treyarch
The Gold camo stands out among the rest in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

How To Unlock Diamond Camo In Black Ops Cold War

Unlocking gold camos for each weapon in a single category will earn you Diamond camos on all of those weapons.

In terms of color, it looks somewhat similar to the gold camo, although it’s several shades lighter. But it’s got an extra amount of bling, which makes it stand out even more.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Weapon Camo
Treyarch
The Diamond camo is even more stylish than the Gold camo.

How To Unlock Dark Matter Ultra Camo In Black Ops Cold War

Unlocking diamond camos for every weapon class category will earn you Dark Matter Ultra camos on them all.

Admittedly, it’s not for the faint-hearted, but the purple finish and trippy animation make it worthwhile. Plus, nothing strikes fear into the hearts of other players better than this camo.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Weapon Camo
Treyarch
The Dark Matter camo is the hardest one to unlock in the game.

And with that, you’ll know everything you need to unlock the weapon mastery camos in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. It can be a pain, but it’s a challenge that players love taking on.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now live, which means you can already start completing the challenges.