How to complete all Dark Ops challenges in Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto

Black Ops Cold War’s vast multiplayer experience is rich with challenges and unlocks. One such aspect is the secret challenges that do not disclose their requirements, we will show you how to complete the Dark Ops challenges in multiplayer.

Secrecy is the name of the game when it comes to the covert operations of the 1980s. Spies and reconnaissance are all part of the notion of the 80’s being the period for slick, agent infiltration. CoD: Black Ops Cold War portrays this well in its campaign, and also in multiplayer.

In addition to the myriad of different weapon and mode-specific challenges, there are also some hidden challenges. These ‘Dark Ops’ challenges are pretty much kept hidden from the player as they have no description. You just have to meet its unspecified requirement to unlock.

Dark Ops multiplayer challenges

It’s extremely feasible that you could end up playing Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for months without knowing how to accomplish these. Without any help, it’s basically just taking a stab in the dark.

However, you can just stumble upon completing these challenges. They aren’t overly complicated and if you have a few high kill games, you might luck your way into a few.

Though, there are others where you can’t just luck into it. You’ll need to know what you’re doing. So, without any further ado, here are the Dark Ops challenges for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer.

Relentless Killer

Earn 10 Relentless medals (20 kills without dying)

Brutal Killer

Earn a Brutal medal (25 kills without dying)

Nuclear Killer

Earn a Nuclear medal (30 kills without dying)

Frenzy Killer

Earn a Frenzy Kill medal (5 rapid kills)

Mega Killer

Get a Mega Kill medal (6 rapid kills)

Ultra Killer

Get an Ultra Kill medal (7 rapid kills)

Chain Killer

Get a Kill Chain (killed more than 7 players rapidly)

From the Depths

Get 25 kills against enemies that are on land or a ship’s surface when you are shooting at them from underwater with a primary or secondary weapon

Hard Wipe

Single-handedly eliminate an entire squad of 4 players in a Fireteam mode

Back At You

Throw a Frag Grenade back and kill the enemy that threw the grenade at you

Nuked Out

Earned a Nuclear medal in Free-For-All without using Scorestreak rewards

Very Nuclear

Earn a Nuclear medal with 21 different weapons with all kills coming from that weapon

Underwater Ops

While underwater, plant C4 on an enemy-occupied Gunboat or Wakerunner and detonate to destroy the vehicle and kill the occupants 5 times

Dark Ops Master

Complete all Dark Ops challenges

Zombies challenges

There are also a handful of challenges for Zombies too. Again, a few of them are just achievable by playing through a few games, but for others you will need to follow specific steps.

Reaper of the Undead

Kill 1,000,000 enemies

Armed to the Teeth

Have 2 fully Packed Weapons with Ammo Mods equipped and 6 Perks active

Social Distancing

Reach Round 20 without being hit

The Anvil

Exfil a game with only using melee attacks

Another Round?

Reach Round 100

Good Enough

Reach Round 20 with only your starting load out and no upgrades

Invincible

Reach Round 30 without going down

Checkmate

Play every single trial in Die Maschine in a single game

Harbinger of Doom

Kill 50 enemies with a single support

Evil Unleashed

Complete the Main Quest in Die Maschine

Box Addict

Buy every weapon from the Mystery Box in a single game

King of Silverbacks

In Dead Ops Arcade, earn a cumulative high score of 999,999,999

Pristine Pelt

In Dead Ops Arcade, defeat Mamaback in the final round without ever dying

Dark Ops Master

Complete 11 Dark Ops challenges

Campaign challenges

There are also Dark Ops challenges related to the campaign too. Make sure you make the right choices on certain missions so that you are able to unlock them all and finish the Dark Ops mastery challenge.

Retro Gamer

Unlock all arcade machines

What Do the Numbers Mean?

Decrypt the Operation Chaos floppy disk

Defiant

Attempt to jump to your death in Break on Through

Antihero

Wipe out your former teammates using brute force in Ashes to Ashes

Cover Your Tracks

Stash away five bodies as Belikov in Desperate Measures

Awkward Chat

Answer Imran Zakhaev’s questions correctly in the elevator in Desperate Measures

Dark Ops Master

Complete all Dark Ops challenges

These challenges are a secret no more. Any inquisitive gamer now has the knowledge of how to complete all of the Dark Ops challenges in the game.

For more news and guides on Treyarch’s CoD: Black Ops Cold War, check out our Call of Duty hub for all the latest information and help!