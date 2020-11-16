How to complete all Dark Ops challenges in Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto

Black Ops Cold War’s vast multiplayer experience is rich with challenges and unlocks. One such aspect is the secret challenges that do not disclose their requirements, we will show you how to complete the Dark Ops challenges in multiplayer.
Secrecy is the name of the game when it comes to the covert operations of the 1980s. Spies and reconnaissance are all part of the notion of the 80’s being the period for slick, agent infiltration. CoD: Black Ops Cold War portrays this well in its campaign, and also in multiplayer.
In addition to the myriad of different weapon and mode-specific challenges, there are also some hidden challenges. These ‘Dark Ops’ challenges are pretty much kept hidden from the player as they have no description. You just have to meet its unspecified requirement to unlock.
Dark Ops multiplayer challenges
It’s extremely feasible that you could end up playing Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for months without knowing how to accomplish these. Without any help, it’s basically just taking a stab in the dark.
However, you can just stumble upon completing these challenges. They aren’t overly complicated and if you have a few high kill games, you might luck your way into a few.
Though, there are others where you can’t just luck into it. You’ll need to know what you’re doing. So, without any further ado, here are the Dark Ops challenges for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer.
Relentless Killer
Earn 10 Relentless medals (20 kills without dying)
Brutal Killer
Earn a Brutal medal (25 kills without dying)
Nuclear Killer
Earn a Nuclear medal (30 kills without dying)
Frenzy Killer
Earn a Frenzy Kill medal (5 rapid kills)
Mega Killer
Get a Mega Kill medal (6 rapid kills)
Ultra Killer
Get an Ultra Kill medal (7 rapid kills)
Chain Killer
Get a Kill Chain (killed more than 7 players rapidly)
From the Depths
Get 25 kills against enemies that are on land or a ship’s surface when you are shooting at them from underwater with a primary or secondary weapon
Hard Wipe
Single-handedly eliminate an entire squad of 4 players in a Fireteam mode
Back At You
Throw a Frag Grenade back and kill the enemy that threw the grenade at you
Nuked Out
Earned a Nuclear medal in Free-For-All without using Scorestreak rewards
Very Nuclear
Earn a Nuclear medal with 21 different weapons with all kills coming from that weapon
Underwater Ops
While underwater, plant C4 on an enemy-occupied Gunboat or Wakerunner and detonate to destroy the vehicle and kill the occupants 5 times
Dark Ops Master
Complete all Dark Ops challenges
Zombies challenges
There are also a handful of challenges for Zombies too. Again, a few of them are just achievable by playing through a few games, but for others you will need to follow specific steps.
Reaper of the Undead
Kill 1,000,000 enemies
Armed to the Teeth
Have 2 fully Packed Weapons with Ammo Mods equipped and 6 Perks active
Social Distancing
Reach Round 20 without being hit
The Anvil
Exfil a game with only using melee attacks
Another Round?
Reach Round 100
Good Enough
Reach Round 20 with only your starting load out and no upgrades
Invincible
Reach Round 30 without going down
Checkmate
Play every single trial in Die Maschine in a single game
Harbinger of Doom
Kill 50 enemies with a single support
Evil Unleashed
Complete the Main Quest in Die Maschine
Box Addict
Buy every weapon from the Mystery Box in a single game
King of Silverbacks
In Dead Ops Arcade, earn a cumulative high score of 999,999,999
Pristine Pelt
In Dead Ops Arcade, defeat Mamaback in the final round without ever dying
Dark Ops Master
Complete 11 Dark Ops challenges
Campaign challenges
There are also Dark Ops challenges related to the campaign too. Make sure you make the right choices on certain missions so that you are able to unlock them all and finish the Dark Ops mastery challenge.
Retro Gamer
Unlock all arcade machines
What Do the Numbers Mean?
Decrypt the Operation Chaos floppy disk
Defiant
Attempt to jump to your death in Break on Through
Antihero
Wipe out your former teammates using brute force in Ashes to Ashes
Cover Your Tracks
Stash away five bodies as Belikov in Desperate Measures
Awkward Chat
Answer Imran Zakhaev’s questions correctly in the elevator in Desperate Measures
Dark Ops Master
Complete all Dark Ops challenges
These challenges are a secret no more. Any inquisitive gamer now has the knowledge of how to complete all of the Dark Ops challenges in the game.
For more news and guides on Treyarch’s CoD: Black Ops Cold War, check out our Call of Duty hub for all the latest information and help!