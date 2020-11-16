 How to complete all Dark Ops challenges in Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto
How to complete all Dark Ops challenges in Black Ops Cold War

Published: 16/Nov/2020 12:23 Updated: 16/Nov/2020 14:43

by Andrew Highton
How to unlock all Darks Ops Challenges in Multiplayer featured image 1
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

Black Ops Cold War’s vast multiplayer experience is rich with challenges and unlocks. One such aspect is the secret challenges that do not disclose their requirements, we will show you how to complete the Dark Ops challenges in multiplayer.

Secrecy is the name of the game when it comes to the covert operations of the 1980s. Spies and reconnaissance are all part of the notion of the 80’s being the period for slick, agent infiltration. CoD: Black Ops Cold War portrays this well in its campaign, and also in multiplayer.

In addition to the myriad of different weapon and mode-specific challenges, there are also some hidden challenges. These ‘Dark Ops’ challenges are pretty much kept hidden from the player as they have no description. You just have to meet its unspecified requirement to unlock.

Dark Ops multiplayer challenges

How to unlock all Darks Ops Challenges in Multiplayer soldier looking down sight
Treyarch
You can now have these challenges locked firmly in your sights.

It’s extremely feasible that you could end up playing Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for months without knowing how to accomplish these. Without any help, it’s basically just taking a stab in the dark.

However, you can just stumble upon completing these challenges. They aren’t overly complicated and if you have a few high kill games, you might luck your way into a few.

Though, there are others where you can’t just luck into it. You’ll need to know what you’re doing. So, without any further ado, here are the Dark Ops challenges for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer.

Relentless Killer

Earn 10 Relentless medals (20 kills without dying)

Brutal Killer

Earn a Brutal medal (25 kills without dying)

Nuclear Killer

Earn a Nuclear medal (30 kills without dying)

Frenzy Killer

Earn a Frenzy Kill medal (5 rapid kills)

Mega Killer

Get a Mega Kill medal (6 rapid kills)

Ultra Killer

Get an Ultra Kill medal (7 rapid kills)

Chain Killer

Get a Kill Chain (killed more than 7 players rapidly)

From the Depths

Get 25 kills against enemies that are on land or a ship’s surface when you are shooting at them from underwater with a primary or secondary weapon

Hard Wipe

Single-handedly eliminate an entire squad of 4 players in a Fireteam mode

Back At You

Throw a Frag Grenade back and kill the enemy that threw the grenade at you

Nuked Out

Earned a Nuclear medal in Free-For-All without using Scorestreak rewards

Very Nuclear

Earn a Nuclear medal with 21 different weapons with all kills coming from that weapon

Underwater Ops

While underwater, plant C4 on an enemy-occupied Gunboat or Wakerunner and detonate to destroy the vehicle and kill the occupants 5 times

Dark Ops Master

Complete all Dark Ops challenges

Zombies challenges

How to complete all Dark Ops challenges in Black Ops Cold War zombies
Treyarch
Who doesn’t enjoy killing lots of zombies?

There are also a handful of challenges for Zombies too. Again, a few of them are just achievable by playing through a few games, but for others you will need to follow specific steps.

Reaper of the Undead

Kill 1,000,000 enemies

Armed to the Teeth

Have 2 fully Packed Weapons with Ammo Mods equipped and 6 Perks active

Social Distancing

Reach Round 20 without being hit

The Anvil

Exfil a game with only using melee attacks

Another Round?

Reach Round 100

Good Enough

Reach Round 20 with only your starting load out and no upgrades

Invincible

Reach Round 30 without going down

Checkmate

Play every single trial in Die Maschine in a single game

Harbinger of Doom

Kill 50 enemies with a single support

Evil Unleashed

Complete the Main Quest in Die Maschine

Box Addict

Buy every weapon from the Mystery Box in a single game

King of Silverbacks

In Dead Ops Arcade, earn a cumulative high score of 999,999,999

Pristine Pelt

In Dead Ops Arcade, defeat Mamaback in the final round without ever dying

Dark Ops Master

Complete 11 Dark Ops challenges

Campaign challenges

How to complete all Dark Ops challenges in Black Ops Cold War campaign
Treyarch
Whilst not regarded as highly as in previous years, the campaign is still worth a trip.

There are also Dark Ops challenges related to the campaign too. Make sure you make the right choices on certain missions so that you are able to unlock them all and finish the Dark Ops mastery challenge.

Retro Gamer

Unlock all arcade machines

What Do the Numbers Mean?

Decrypt the Operation Chaos floppy disk

Defiant

Attempt to jump to your death in Break on Through

Antihero

Wipe out your former teammates using brute force in Ashes to Ashes

Cover Your Tracks

Stash away five bodies as Belikov in Desperate Measures

Awkward Chat

Answer Imran Zakhaev’s questions correctly in the elevator in Desperate Measures

Dark Ops Master

Complete all Dark Ops challenges

These challenges are a secret no more. Any inquisitive gamer now has the knowledge of how to complete all of the Dark Ops challenges in the game.

For more news and guides on Treyarch’s CoD: Black Ops Cold War, check out our Call of Duty hub for all the latest information and help!

Call of Duty

Best perks to use in Black Ops Cold War multiplayer

Published: 16/Nov/2020 13:54

by Andrew Highton
best perks in cod bocw featured image
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

Perks are one of the many ways in which players can customize their load-outs to their heart’s content. Some are alright, some are must-have. Focusing on the latter, here are the absolute best perks in Black Ops Cold War.

Every CoD’s nuances are what makes each game feel unique and different from the last. Multiplayer is more than just point, aim, and fire. Your perks and various other abilities and accessories are what completes your setup.

As with every year, the right perks are critical to ensuring your best chance of success. So we’re going to try and point you in the direction to see if we can maximize your kills-per-game.

Best perks you should equip

What’s the point of being an A1, tip-top, marksman extraordinaire if your perks are meaningless tag-alongs?

Make the most out of them, that’s why they’re there after all. So we’ll run through all 15 of the perks that CoD: Black Ops Cold War has to offer and single out the best ones for you.

Paranoia

paranoia perk in bocw
Treyarch
Paranoia is great for keeping you on your toes.

Description: Hear an alert when an enemy aims at you. Your vision pulses if the enemy is outside of your view.

Any perk that gives you some alert that you’ve been seen is always useful. With Paranoia equipped, an audio cue will generate, basically informing you that your position has been compromised. It’s admittedly not quite as useful if you run around the map like a headless chicken. But it’s still a great perk and is so beneficial in more tactical modes.

Gear Head

gear head perk in bocw
Treyarch
Worth it for those regular Proximity Mines.

Description: Reduce Field Upgrade cool down. Store up to two Field Upgrade charges.

The importance of field upgrades can be quite understated sometimes. When you’ve got beauties like the Proximity Mine and the SAM Turret, having regular access to these devices is essential.

Direct competition with Quartermaster, Gear Head just prevails because of its ability to store more of these invaluable pieces of equipment.

Gung-Ho

gung ho perk in bocw
Treyarch
A foregone conclusion if you like balls-to-the-wall, high-octane action.

Description: Fire your weapon and use Equipment while sprinting. Move at full speed when reloading. Switch weapons faster. Take less damage from falling. Fire more accurately when sliding.

Does what it says on the tin. This may be a bit more specialist in terms of the role it carries out, but Gung-Ho is the top pick for the people that can’t stop running like they’re Jason Statham in Crank.

Firing on the move, firing whilst sliding, quick weapon switching, etc. Everything is about going a million miles an hour, if you’re a cautious sniper, maybe this isn’t the one for you.

Ghost

ghost perk in bocw
Treyarch
No. More. Spy Planes!

Description: Undetectable by enemy Spy Planes whenever you are moving, planting or defusing bombs, or controlling scorestreaks.

This narrowly edges out Cold-Blooded because of the incessant frequency of Spy Planes. There’s nothing more jarring than merrily galloping around the map, only to hear that a Spy Plane is airborne.

Ghost puts to bed any fears of your position being discovered by the enemy and it’s very liberating.

Ninja

ninja perk in bocw
Treyarch
Silence is golden.

Description: Sprint more quietly. Resistant to Field Medic when sprinting. Speak only when necessary.

Yes, we’ve cheated a bit by having three from Perk 3, but it has the best ones, plus you can always select more by using the Perk Greed wildcard. Ninja makes its usual appearance in CoD multiplayer as it’s immensely useful.

In the same way that Gung-Ho favors speed, Ninja also benefits from speed. Additionally, it’s a perfect companion for stealth too. Simply must-have.

For more news and guides on Treyarch’s CoD: Black Ops Cold War, check out our Call of Duty hub for all the latest information and help!