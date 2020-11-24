Best Gallo SA12 loadout for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto

With the return of shotguns as secondary weapons, many Black Ops Cold War players have been bombarding their foes with deadly buckshot rounds. Here’s the attachments you need to make the Gallo SA12 even more lethal.

The Gallo SA12 (SPAS-12) has been a fan-favorite ever since Modern Warfare 2 hit our screens back in 2009. This semi-auto shotgun is capable of dishing out some truly dizzying damage numbers, particularly when you use the loadout below. While it may not have the range of the game’s SMGs or assault rifles, it does have fantastic kill potential in close-quarter firefights.

With its high rate of fire and fantastic hip fire accuracy, the Gallo SA12 is a great gun to use. If you’re after a snappy secondary that can melt multiple foes in a single clip, then be sure to copy this Gallo SA12 loadout for yourself.

Best Gallo SA12 loadout

Here are the best attachments you can use on your Gallo SA12 in Black Ops Cold War:

Duckbill Choke

21.4” Reinforced Heavy

SWAT 5MW Laser Sight

STANAG 12 Round Tube

Wire Stock

The loadout for the best Gallo SA12 is pretty simple. First up is the Duckbill Choke. This muzzle widens the shotgun’s pellet spread, allowing you to catch multiple enemies in the pellet radius. It also makes hip firing even more viable as you don’t have to ADS in order to remain accurate.

Unlike the Hauer 77, the Gallo SA12 has a much faster rate of fire thanks to it being semi-auto. As a result, this loadout utilizes the 21.4” Reinforced Heavy to complement this aspect of the gun. Not only does the 21.4” Reinforced Heavy bolster the Gallo’s effective damage range, it also drastically increases its fire rate.

While you still won’t be able to effectively kill targets outside of any close-quarter ranges, the increased fire rate will keep you competitive against the likes of the MP5 and Milano 821.

Having attachments that bolster a gun’s ADS speed is usually the desired route to take, but the nature of the Gallo’s bullet spread enables us to focus purely on hip fire instead. The SWAT 5MW Laser Sight is the perfect addition as it increases hip fire accuracy by a massive 35%.

Rounding things off at the bottom of the attachment list is the STANAG 12 Round Tube and Wire Stock. The STANAG 12 Round Tube greatly enhances the amount of ammo the Gallo SA12 can carry. This particularly important given the gun’s fire rate and two-shot kill potential.

Meanwhile, the Wire Stock adds a small 10% increase to sprint to fire speed, enabling you to aggressively close the gap and barrage your enemies with lethal buckshot. It’s a pretty simple build, but one that works wonders, particularly on the game’s smaller maps.

