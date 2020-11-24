 Best Gallo SA12 loadout for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto
Best Gallo SA12 loadout for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Published: 24/Nov/2020 15:36

by James Busby
Gallo SA12 Black Ops Cold War loadout
Activision / Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

With the return of shotguns as secondary weapons, many Black Ops Cold War players have been bombarding their foes with deadly buckshot rounds. Here’s the attachments you need to make the Gallo SA12 even more lethal. 

The Gallo SA12 (SPAS-12) has been a fan-favorite ever since Modern Warfare 2 hit our screens back in 2009. This semi-auto shotgun is capable of dishing out some truly dizzying damage numbers, particularly when you use the loadout below. While it may not have the range of the game’s SMGs or assault rifles, it does have fantastic kill potential in close-quarter firefights. 

With its high rate of fire and fantastic hip fire accuracy, the Gallo SA12 is a great gun to use. If you’re after a snappy secondary that can melt multiple foes in a single clip, then be sure to copy this Gallo SA12 loadout for yourself. 

Best Gallo SA12 loadout

Gallo SA12
Activision / Treyarch
The Gallo SA12 will be a great choice for those playing Nuketown ’84.

Here are the best attachments you can use on your Gallo SA12 in Black Ops Cold War:

  • Duckbill Choke
  • 21.4” Reinforced Heavy
  • SWAT 5MW Laser Sight
  • STANAG 12 Round Tube 
  • Wire Stock 

The loadout for the best Gallo SA12 is pretty simple. First up is the Duckbill Choke. This muzzle widens the shotgun’s pellet spread, allowing you to catch multiple enemies in the pellet radius. It also makes hip firing even more viable as you don’t have to ADS in order to remain accurate. 

Unlike the Hauer 77, the Gallo SA12 has a much faster rate of fire thanks to it being semi-auto. As a result, this loadout utilizes the 21.4” Reinforced Heavy to complement this aspect of the gun. Not only does the 21.4” Reinforced Heavy bolster the Gallo’s effective damage range, it also drastically increases its fire rate. 

While you still won’t be able to effectively kill targets outside of any close-quarter ranges, the increased fire rate will keep you competitive against the likes of the MP5 and Milano 821. 

Gallo SA12 shotgun stats
Activision / Treyarch
The Gallo SA12 is till behind the Hauer 77 when it comes to popularity, but this could soon change.

Having attachments that bolster a gun’s ADS speed is usually the desired route to take, but the nature of the Gallo’s bullet spread enables us to focus purely on hip fire instead. The SWAT 5MW Laser Sight is the perfect addition as it increases hip fire accuracy by a massive 35%. 

Rounding things off at the bottom of the attachment list is the STANAG 12 Round Tube and Wire Stock. The STANAG 12 Round Tube greatly enhances the amount of ammo the Gallo SA12 can carry. This particularly important given the gun’s fire rate and two-shot kill potential. 

Meanwhile, the Wire Stock adds a small 10% increase to sprint to fire speed, enabling you to aggressively close the gap and barrage your enemies with lethal buckshot. It’s a pretty simple build, but one that works wonders, particularly on the game’s smaller maps. 

If you want to keep updated with all the latest Call of Duty news and updates, then follow us over on @DexertoIntel.

Best Warzone loot rotations to get more wins

Published: 24/Nov/2020 14:17

by Jacob Hale
warzone best loot rotations
Activision

Warzone has undoubtedly been a monster hit for Activision and the Call of Duty franchise, but even now players are still struggling to find the best loot rotations to maximize their chances of winning.

While Black Ops Cold War might be fresh on the shelves, Warzone is still super popular. Just as many players are dropping into Verdansk as ever before, and major changes Cold War will bring to the game are highly anticipated.

So, if you’re trying to figure out the best places to pick up loot and put yourself in the most advantageous positions for the long game, you’ve come to the right place, as we take into consideration potential zone pulls, best places to offer mobility and more.

Hospital

Warzone hospital
Activision
Hospital is great if you want solid mobility — just make sure to grab that heli!

What you’ll find is that, most of the time, the circle pulls towards one of the four corners of the map, so there are several places for you to consider with this in mind, based on where you expect the zone to go.

Dropping at Hospital places you in the middle of the lower half of the map, with a whole bunch of loot available. The buildings surrounding the main hospital will often be busy due to the sheer amounts of loot available. But you can often find a lot of mobility as well, including a helicopter, when dropping here, setting you up for the long haul.

Stadium

Warzone stadium open
Activision
The Stadium opening up completely changed the game.

Stadium was absolutely hectic when it first opened, but now it’s a much easier place to land, and as always, offers a lot of loot. The best part about Stadium is the chance of finding a keycard to open up the loot bunkers, which will get you more than sufficiently set up for the rest of the game.

Again, due to how central it is on the map, Stadium is great if the circle pulls anywhere towards the east side of the map, but it can also be used to loot up and push into Downtown, which is always a hotspot for players dropping in to the battle royale game.

Prison

Warzone prison
Activision
Prison is crammed with loot, but could be a game-winning drop if you don’t mind a slower game.

A Prison drop will rarely be the most exciting, except for the opening few minutes which will likely be hectic. That said, the loot on offer is often ideal, and many games see the circle finish around Prison too.

If you think the zone looks to be finishing in Prison, you can work your way through all the floors to amass serious amounts of loot, and if it finishes away from Prison you can easily float into the likes of Farmland and Port, which equally have good loot on offer.

Quarry

warzone quarry back building
Activision
Quarry is popular, but is usually a fairly safe drop, which could be perfect if you want some peace while you loot up.

Quarry is always a busy spot, filled with contracts and, most importantly, loot. Offering good rotation opportunities, it’s easy enough to stock up on everything you need in Quarry before moving out to the likes of Military Base or even as far as Dam, depending on how the zone moves.

Similarly, you can move out to TV Station for a more central position, which in itself is also filled with loot, to maximize your chances of staying ahead of circle rotations.

Train Station

Warzone train station
Activision
Train Station has loot in abundance, and could definitely set you up well at the start of the game.

Finally, Train Station is arguably the best place to drop from a pure loot perspective. There’s unprecedented amounts of loot crates, and it feels like it naturally stretches out towards Downtown, Promenade, Boneyard and Hospital, making it easy to rotate out of when the zone moves.

Needless to say, if you drop at Train Station (and make it out alive), you should be more than prepared to take any gunfight and buy whatever you need from the Buy Station.

They’re our top picks for the best loot rotations in Warzone, but ultimately a lot of it comes down to personal preference. That said, these spots will guarantee you some solid loot and a decent amount of cash to use, so it’s worth practicing these drops and rotations.