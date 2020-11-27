Best M82 loadout in Black Ops Cold War: Attachments, Wildcard, more - Dexerto

Black Ops Cold War’s M82 is capable of dropping enemies in just one shot to the head or chest. The M82 is one of the most lethal guns out there, but what attachments should you be using?

The M82 (Barret .50cal) is the last sniper rifle unlocked in Black Ops Cold War. This gun performs very similarly to Modern Warfare’s Rytec AMR, giving players the ability to quickly pump out lethal headshots. Whether it will dethrone the ever-popular HDR/Kar98K loadouts when the weapon integration update drops remains to be seen, but the M82 does certainly have some decent stats.

Whether you’re a fan of CoD sniping or just want to see how lethal this weapon is, then you’ll want to use this deadly weapon. In order to help you get the most out of this gun, we’ve put together an M82 loadout you can use to dominate your enemies in Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer modes.

Best M82 loadout for Black Ops Cold War

Here’s how you need to kit out your M82 to deliver those montage-worthy headshot kills.

Barrel: 22.6” Tiger Team

Underbarrel: Infiltrator Grip

Magazine: 7 RND

Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Stock: Raider Pad

Secondary

1911

Throwables

Stun Grenade

Semtex

Assault Pack

Perks

Perk 1: Flak Jacket + Tactical Mask

Perk 2: Assassin + Gearhead

Perk 3: Cold Blooded + Ghost

Wildcard

Perk Greed

The M82 has absolutely incredible damage and speed when kitted out with these attachments, allowing you to quickly take down multiple hostiles in a matter of seconds. This loadout utilizes the 22.6” Tiger Team barrel, which bolsters the sniper’s damage, fire rate, and bullet velocity.

As a result, this barrel is an absolute must as it drastically increases your kill potential across all ranges. Not only is it easier than ever to pick up those one-shot multi-kills, but it’s also more forgiving should you fail to miss any shots.

Snipers can often be rather cumbersome when it comes to mobility, so the Infiltrator Grip and Raider Pad increase movement speed and aim walking speed. While it’s often best to hold an angle and wait for players to come to you, there will be times when you need to reposition. Fortunately, these attachments make doing so less of a hassle.

Due to the M82’s increased fire rate, we’ve utilized the 7 RND mag to enable you to unleash more one-shots without having to constantly reload. Lastly, the Airborne Elastic Wrap decreases the time needed to ADS.

Quickscoping is still off the table with this setup, but it will certainly keep any deaths caused by slow ADS animations to a minimum. In terms of equipment, we’ve utilized the Assault Pack to both replenish ammo and gain extra score for any kills.

Meanwhile, the Stun Grenade is an obvious choice when it comes to stopping any highly mobile enemy’s dead in their tracks. Simply throw out the Stun Grenade and quickly deliver a lethal headshot or switch to your 1911 in close-quarter fights.

In terms of perks, the Perk Greed Wildcard is the way to go. This enables the use of Cold Blooded and Ghost, which keeps you hidden from enemy Spy Planes. When you combine these perks with the survivability from Flak Jacket + Tactical Mask, you have a sniper loadout that is incredibly difficult to counter.

The Assassin Perk also gives you free intel and highlights any enemies that are currently on killstreaks, enabling you to quickly shut them down before they snowball out of control. Lastly, Gearhead reduced the Filed Upgrade Cool Down, enabling multiples uses of the Assault Pack. Simply find a decent vantage point and begin decimating your foes with lethal precision.

So there you have it, this is the best M82 loadout you can use to wreak havoc across the battlefield. If you want to keep updated with all the latest Call of Duty news and updates, then follow us over on @DexertoIntel.