Best XM4 loadout for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto

Best XM4 loadout for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Published: 17/Nov/2020 6:41

by Brad Norton
Black Ops Cold War XM4
Treyarch

The very first Assault Rifle unlocked in Black Ops Cold War also happens to be one of the strongest if you follow our rundown on the best possible XM4 loadout.

While you might think to overlook the base weapons unlocked from the very beginning in any Call of Duty title, the starters in Black Ops Cold War are among the best guns in the game. From the MP5 SMG to the Pelington sniper, the first weapons in most categories can dominate in the right hands and ARs are no different.

The XM4 is unlocked as soon as you start in multiplayer and it’s a rather well-rounded pick. It doesn’t boast the highest damage output or the fastest fire rate. However, it’s arguably the most reliable pick all around.

If you stick with it from the jump and level it through to 55, you’ll have access to a consistent AR whenever the situation calls for it. Here’s an overview of the best attachments to make the most of the XM4.

Best XM4 loadout for Black Ops Cold War

Black Ops Cold War XM4
Treyarch
The XM4 can be a surprisingly powerful tool despite being among the first unlocks in the game.
  • Optic: Microflex LED
  • Muzzle: SOCOM Eliminator
  • Barrel: 13.5 Reinforced Heavy
  • Body: Steady Aim Laser
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
  • Magazine: 40 Rnd
  • Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap
  • Stock: Raider Pad

While other Wildcards can be solid to get you more perks or more equipment, Gunfighter is essential to help the XM4 reach its full potential. Dropping in with eight unique attachments will make you a real threat on the map.

You can pick and choose whichever Optic you’d like. Though with most ARs, you never want to limit your overall vision. Selecting a smaller sight can help keep you aware of everything nearby, rather than scoping in and having tunnel vision ruin your streak.

Since the XM4 is an all around solid weapon, there’s no need to deviate from its general strength. Trying to overly boost damage or turn it into an LMG with a ridiculous magazine size will only impact other aspects of the gun.

Therefore, simpler attachments like the 40 Rnd magazine and the Steady Aim Laser can keep the XM4 reliable in all sorts of gunfights.

Whether you’re up close or chipping away from across the map, this loadout will keep everything in the realm of possibility.

XM4 gameplay Black Ops Cold War
Treyarch
Regardless of your distance, the XM4 can beam foes from up close or afar with this loadout.

With 55 levels to get through, it’s one of the easier grinds in the game given just how versatile the XM4 is. Unlike other ARs that can be a nuisance early on without some powerful buffs from various attachments.

Once you’re all set with this particular loadout and looking for the next challenge, be sure to check our other Black Ops Cold War weapon guides to get the most out of every gun in the game.

Black Ops Cold War

Snipers are just as powerful as ever in Black Ops Cold War, though scoping in quickly can be improved by certain attachments. Here is the best possible loadout designed just for quickscoping.

Earlier Call of Duty titles had very few attachments to speak of. Each category had a handful to pick from, though Black Ops Cold War’s Gunsmith comes with dozens of unique modifications for every weapon.

If you want a sniper built for holding down a location over time, you can do that. If you want a sniper just for quickscoping, you have that option as well thanks to the fine-tuning features.

Quickscoping has already come under fire due to just how powerful it can be in the right hands. If you’re looking to make the most out of your sniper but don’t know where to start, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s the optimal quickscoping loadout in Black Ops Cold War.

Best Pelington 703 loadout for quickscoping

Black Ops Cold War loadout
Treyarch
The Pelington will have you scoping in quicker than any other sniper.
  • Muzzle: Stabilizer .308
  • Barrel: 26.5 Tiger Team
  • Magazine: 7 Rnd
  • Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap
  • Stock: Raider Pad

First and foremost, you have three snipers to pick from. While the LW3-Tundra is a solid option, the level one Pelington 703 is slightly better in almost every way. From speed to accuracy, this is the weapon you’ll need if quickscoping is on the agenda.

Unlike powerful Assault Rifle loadouts, you won’t actually need the Gunfighter Wildcard to make the most of the Pelington. Five attachments is plenty for this particular setup. Instead, run with Lawbreaker so that you can carry an MP5 secondary with you for close-range situations.

Firstly, the Stabilizer .308 Muzzle is ideal for sway control. While other Muzzles can further improve this stat, they come with heavy ADS speed tradeoffs, the last thing you want when building a quickscoping class.

Next up you’ll want the 26.5 Tiger Team Barrel. It’s the only Barrel that gives bonus damage without having any real downsides when it comes to quickly aiming down sights. When quickscoping, Sprint to Fire time is also vital. Therefore, the Raider Pad Stock is absolutely perfect for the most powerful sniper setup in the game.

Black Ops Cold War sniping gameplay
Treyarch
This is the optimal sniper loadout for quickscoping in Black Ops Cold War.

Rounding out the attachments, the Airborne Elastic Wrap Handle is a given though it will take some grinding to unlock. For the fifth slot, you can choose between two key options. We’ve gone for the 7 Rnd Mag to improve the clip size among other things. Though you can replace this with a Steady Aim Laser if you prefer to hip fire.

Perks are free to mix and match, though Ghost should be a lock for the third slot. With this loadout, you’ll be aiming down sights in the blink of an eye and snapping to targets with ease. If you’re looking for the best MP5 loadout to complement the Pelington, be sure to check our other weapon guides.