Best XM4 loadout for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto

The very first Assault Rifle unlocked in Black Ops Cold War also happens to be one of the strongest if you follow our rundown on the best possible XM4 loadout.

While you might think to overlook the base weapons unlocked from the very beginning in any Call of Duty title, the starters in Black Ops Cold War are among the best guns in the game. From the MP5 SMG to the Pelington sniper, the first weapons in most categories can dominate in the right hands and ARs are no different.

The XM4 is unlocked as soon as you start in multiplayer and it’s a rather well-rounded pick. It doesn’t boast the highest damage output or the fastest fire rate. However, it’s arguably the most reliable pick all around.

If you stick with it from the jump and level it through to 55, you’ll have access to a consistent AR whenever the situation calls for it. Here’s an overview of the best attachments to make the most of the XM4.

Best XM4 loadout for Black Ops Cold War

Optic: Microflex LED

Microflex LED Muzzle: SOCOM Eliminator

SOCOM Eliminator Barrel: 13.5 Reinforced Heavy

13.5 Reinforced Heavy Body: Steady Aim Laser

Steady Aim Laser Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Magazine: 40 Rnd

40 Rnd Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Airborne Elastic Wrap Stock: Raider Pad

While other Wildcards can be solid to get you more perks or more equipment, Gunfighter is essential to help the XM4 reach its full potential. Dropping in with eight unique attachments will make you a real threat on the map.

You can pick and choose whichever Optic you’d like. Though with most ARs, you never want to limit your overall vision. Selecting a smaller sight can help keep you aware of everything nearby, rather than scoping in and having tunnel vision ruin your streak.

Since the XM4 is an all around solid weapon, there’s no need to deviate from its general strength. Trying to overly boost damage or turn it into an LMG with a ridiculous magazine size will only impact other aspects of the gun.

Read More: Black Ops Cold War grenade launcher easter egg discovered in Campaign

Therefore, simpler attachments like the 40 Rnd magazine and the Steady Aim Laser can keep the XM4 reliable in all sorts of gunfights.

Whether you’re up close or chipping away from across the map, this loadout will keep everything in the realm of possibility.

With 55 levels to get through, it’s one of the easier grinds in the game given just how versatile the XM4 is. Unlike other ARs that can be a nuisance early on without some powerful buffs from various attachments.

Read More: Best settings to increase Black Ops Cold War PC FPS

Once you’re all set with this particular loadout and looking for the next challenge, be sure to check our other Black Ops Cold War weapon guides to get the most out of every gun in the game.