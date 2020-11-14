How to upgrade Black Ops Cold War from Xbox One to Xbox Series X|S - Dexerto

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War can be upgraded from the Xbox One to the Xbox Series X and S, but the process isn’t as smooth as it could be. Here’s a quick guide on how to do it.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is in full swing, and that means it’s available on the Xbox Series X and S in addition to the Xbox One. However, the next-gen consoles provide the optimal experience, with increased frame-rates, ray-tracing, and fast loading times.

If you bought Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on the Xbox One, you’ll be glad to know it can be used on the Xbox Series X and S as well. Keep in mind, though, that it has been marred with annoying crash issues.

However, if you’re wondering whether it can be upgraded to the next-gen version, and how to do it, don’t get too excited. Unfortunately, Activision-Blizzard has made it harder than it needs to be.

How to upgrade from Xbox One to Xbox Series X|S

The bitter truth is that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War cannot be upgraded from Xbox One to Xbox Series X and S for free. It was a decision that went against the grain and sparked widespread criticism.

Sadly, that means you’ll have to fork out some cash if you want to upgrade to the next-gen version. To make matters worst, only the digital versions can be upgraded. Physical copies cannot be upgraded at all.

If you still want to go ahead and do it, you’ll need to visit the Microsoft Store on your Xbox Series X or S console. Then, you’ll need to purchase the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Cross-Gen Bundle and pay the 10 dollar price difference between that and the Standard Edition.

It’s a shame that Xbox Series X and S need to pay an extra fee if they want to upgrade from the older version. It’s a stark contrast to the dual-entitlement system used in other games.

But in the end, it might not seem like a big deal to those who are willing to pay for all the added benefits.