How to upgrade Black Ops Cold War from Xbox One to Xbox Series X|S - Dexerto

How to upgrade Black Ops Cold War from Xbox One to Xbox Series X|S

Published: 14/Nov/2020 1:30 Updated: 14/Nov/2020 2:58

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Black Ops Cold War xbox series x

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War can be upgraded from the Xbox One to the Xbox Series X and S, but the process isn’t as smooth as it could be. Here’s a quick guide on how to do it.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is in full swing, and that means it’s available on the Xbox Series X and S in addition to the Xbox One. However, the next-gen consoles provide the optimal experience, with increased frame-rates, ray-tracing, and fast loading times. 

If you bought Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on the Xbox One, you’ll be glad to know it can be used on the Xbox Series X and S as well. Keep in mind, though, that it has been marred with annoying crash issues.

However, if you’re wondering whether it can be upgraded to the next-gen version, and how to do it, don’t get too excited. Unfortunately, Activision-Blizzard has made it harder than it needs to be.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is bound to be a smash hit on the Xbox Series X.

How to upgrade from Xbox One to Xbox Series X|S

The bitter truth is that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War cannot be upgraded from Xbox One to Xbox Series X and S for free. It was a decision that went against the grain and sparked widespread criticism.

Sadly, that means you’ll have to fork out some cash if you want to upgrade to the next-gen version. To make matters worst, only the digital versions can be upgraded. Physical copies cannot be upgraded at all.

If you still want to go ahead and do it, you’ll need to visit the Microsoft Store on your Xbox Series X or S console. Then, you’ll need to purchase the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Cross-Gen Bundle and pay the 10 dollar price difference between that and the Standard Edition.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War looks incredible on the Xbox Series X.

It’s a shame that Xbox Series X and S need to pay an extra fee if they want to upgrade from the older version. It’s a stark contrast to the dual-entitlement system used in other games.

But in the end, it might not seem like a big deal to those who are willing to pay for all the added benefits.

How to watch EGLX: Rising Stars, Warzone, Fortnite, Among Us tournaments

Published: 11/Nov/2020 11:57 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 13:56

by Jacob Hale
EGLX Luminosity Gaming

EGLX is back: the event, usually held in Toronto, Canada, brings gamers together for a weekend of various gaming experiences. This year, though, it’s all online: here’s everything you need to know about the event.

The Enthusiast Gaming Live Experience takes place across four days in November, with tournaments in fan-favorite games like Warzone, Fortnite and Among Us, as well as giving up-and-coming streamers the opportunity to show their talent and earn a contract with esports org Luminosity Gaming.

So, let us explain what’s in store for the week and how you can tune in.

When is EGLX and how can you tune in?

Not only can you watch the EGLX stream on their official website, but it will also be available on their Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here so you can easily jump into the action.

The event lasts from Tuesday, November 10, to Friday, November 13. You can find the full schedule for the week below.

EGLX 2020 schedule

EGLX hosts a number of different events, tournaments and activities for fans and players to take part in.

Here’s the full schedule for EGLX 2020 (all times EST):

Tuesday, November 10

  • 12:00pm — 2:00pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 2:00pm — 5:00pm: RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament
  • 5.30pm — 6.30pm: Fextralife
  • 7:00pm — 8.30pm: Slay Vs. Ft. GoldLink
  • 9:00pm — 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 — Day 1

Wednesday, November 11

  • 12:00pm – 1:00pm: VennTV
  • 1:30pm – 2:30pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 3:00pm – 4:30pm: Special Announcement
  • 4:30pm – 5:30pm: Wisecrack “Show Me The Meaning” Podcast
  • 5:45pm – 6:45pm: FextraLife
  • 7:00pm – 8:30pm: Gamers Got Talent
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 – Day 2

Thursday, November 12

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 4:30pm: Fortnite Tournament
  • 5:00pm – 6:00pm: FextraLife
  • 6:00pm – 7:00pm: ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”
  • 8:00pm – 10:00pm: The Dating Game

Friday, November 13

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 3:30pm: Dedreviil
  • 4:00pm – 5:00pm: The Sims Resource Live
  • 5:30pm – 8:30pm: xQc Amoung Us Tournament
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Finale
  • 11:00pm – 12:00am: ZHU Afterparty

What are all these different shows and activities?

Rising Stars

EGLX Rising Stars The Finale
EGLX
Rising Stars sees aspiring streamers compete for a spot on LG.

Rising Stars is a reality competition to discover the next gaming superstar. Before EGLX, contestants fought through a gauntlet to impress a panel of Luminosity Gaming judges. The semi-finals on November 10, 11 and the finale on November 13 will feature Luminosity Gaming’s top judge xQc!

The judges will vote for the best new streamer, who will be signed to LG and win $100,000.

RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament

An invitational tournament supporting the Christopher Reeve Foundation, hosted by Luminosity’s RockyNoHands, held exclusively for Paraplegic players that use the QuadStick.

Fortnite Tournament

An invitational tournament where seven teams will go up against Luminosity Gaming’s Fortnite players Keys, Slackes, & Jampers.

Gamers Got Talent

A fun, laid-back talent show for gamers with talent.

ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”

Join the cast of ArcadeCloud’s ‘The Squad’ as they discuss their favorite episodes, and release a new Squad episode live.

The Dating Game

TikTok and gaming influencers find love. A dating show hosted by Luminosity Gaming’s Allenownz.

xQc Among Us tournament

An invitational celebrity tournament featuring one lucky fan and Luminosity Gaming’s top talent including xQc, Fresh, Muselk, Anomaly, and more!

So, make sure you tune in when the action kicks off on November 10!