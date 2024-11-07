Black Ops 6 guides directory: Quick links to our tips & guides

Black Ops 6 guides directory: Quick links to our tips & guidesDexerto
Whether you’re playing through this year’s popular campaign, grinding for Mastery Camos in multiplayer, or fighting off hordes of the undead in Zombies, we’ve got a guide for everything you need to know about Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.
You can read our full Black Ops 6 review here, written by CoD expert Nathan Warby. Rated 4/5 stars, Treyarch’s Omnimovement system is the standout feature this year, alongside one of the franchise’s best campaigns and great multiplayer gunplay. In the end, the only thing that lets BO6 down are the maps.
Our team of Call of Duty experts have been extensively playing Black Ops 6 since release day, with players across all three modes. We’ve been creating new content and updating our guides ever since, ensuring they are up-to-date and providing the best possible tips, loadouts, and guides as we uncover new information.
Multiplayer guides
Weapons
We have a lot of weapons guides for the game already – including a tier list of all guns in the game, ‘best picks’ for each weapon class, and individual loadout guides. These can all be found below, broken into the types.
- Best guns: Weapon tier list
- Best Assault Rifles
- Best SMGs
- Best LMGs
- Best Sniper Rifles
- Best Marksman Rifles
- Best Shotguns
- Fastest-killing weapons
- Best Quickscoping class
- How to unlock every weapon
- Best Perks
Settings & General
In Black Ops 6, there are lots of different settings you can play around with – whether it’s PC settings or recommended changes to fix low FPS and stuttering. On top of that, we also have a few general guides to help you play split-screen, check in on how many players are playing BO6, your combat record, and more!
- Best PC settings
- How to fix low FPS & stuttering
- Best controller settings
- Best mouse & keyboard settings
- Best FOV settings
- Best audio settings
- How to Prestige
- Mastery Camos
- How to play splitscreen
- BO6 player count
- Crossplay explained
- How to level up fast
- Check K/D and Stats
- Best items to unlock with Prestige Tokens
Zombies guides
In Zombies mode, players often take a break from Multiplayer to push through high rounds, hunting down weapons, and unraveling intricate Easter Egg quests. Whether you’re gearing up with Wonder Weapons, unlocking hidden Pack-a-Punch spots, or activating Easter Egg songs on Terminus and Liberty Falls, we’ve got everything you need to conquer Zombies mode. Dive into side quests, master perks and Gobblegums, and discover how to craft powerful gear like the Jet Gun to outlast the undead.
- All Wonder Weapons
- Best weapons in Zombies
- Terminus main story Easter Egg
- Terminus Pack-a-Punch location
- Terminus Easter Egg song
- Liberty Falls main story Easter Egg
- Liberty Falls Pack-a-Punch location
- Liberty Falls Easter Egg song
- Liberty Falls side Easter Eggs
- How to craft the Jet Gun on Liberty Falls
- Gobblegums explained
- All Zombies Perks
Campaign
The Campaign is one of the best in recent years – as we state in our review – and here’s everything you need to know to go through it all smoothly.
- All campaign safe locations
- How to complete Safe House secrets puzzles
- Campaign ending explained
- Timeline explained
- BO6 campaign length
- Campaign rewards
Our team of Black Ops 6 experts
Call of Duty is a hallmark of Dexerto, and our team of Call of Duty experts have been playing the franchise for almost two decades. Each writer has their own area of expertise, ensuring that each guide produced is of the highest quality:
- Jacob Hale – Multiplayer
- Ryan Lemay – Multiplayer, Zombies, Campaign
- Liam Mackay – Multiplayer
- Nathan Warby – Multiplayer, Zombies
- Matt Porter – Multiplayer
- Brad Norton – Multiplayer, Campaign
- Kurt Perry – Multiplayer
- Connor Bennett – Multiplayer, Zombies
- Jessica Filby – Zombies
- Josh Taylor – Multiplayer
The team worked together to plan, take notes, and write guides and tier lists that make sure every Call of Duty fan has the best possible tips and information when they play Black Ops 6.
