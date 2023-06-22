Every Honkai Star Rail character’s age & height

Ever wondered how old your favorite Honkai Star Rail character actually is, or how tall they are? Wonder no longer, as here’s every Honkai Star Rail character’s age and height.

One of the best things about Honkai Star Rail is its characters. Each one comes packed with unique fighting styles, stories, and designs, making every team comp entirely personal. However, with so much detail being put into these fantastic characters, it’s natural to wonder how much you can find out about them.

Article continues after ad

So, to help you figure out which 10-year-old is taking part in life-threatening battles, here’s every character’s age and height in the game.

Every character’s age and height in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse

There are tons of characters in Honkai Star Rail and their ages and heights aren’t always clear. So, these are mostly estimates based on lore, other characters’ heights, and character descriptions. Nevertheless, here is Honkai Star Rail character’s age and height:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

There you have it, that’s every Honaki Star Rail character along with their age and height. While looking for your favorite character, take a look at some of our other handy Honkai Star Rail guides and content:

Article continues after ad

Games like Honkai Star Rail | All Honkai Star Rail Ministry of Education Quiz answers | Divination Commission Chest locations | What is DoT in Honkai Star Rail? | What is the current banner & who will be next? | Where to find all Fire Trailblazer Eidolons | What does Speed do in Honkai Star Rail? | What is Break Effect | Best Honkai Star Rail team comps | Honkai Star Rail redeem codes | Honkai Star Rail tier list | Honkai Star Rail voice actors | How to unlock Stagnant Shadows | How to increase your world’s Equilibrium Level