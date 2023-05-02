Honkai Star Rail: How to unlock Stagnant Shadows

Unlocking Stagnant Shadows in Honkai Star Rail requires you to fulfill some quests and prerequisites in the game and is far from instant. So, if you’re wondering how to unlock these events in Honkai Star Rail, here’s a handy guide to help you out.

Stagnant Shadows are challenges or events in the game that you may find blocked at first – primarily because you haven’t fulfilled a few requirements yet. For that, you need to proceed with the storyline and defeat some powerful enemies.

After unlocking these Stagnant Shadow events, you’ll need to defeat some powerful enemies to get rewarded with Character Ascension Materials, just like Genshin Impact.

So, if you’re wondering how to unlock Stagnant Shadows in Honkai Star Rail, our handy guide has everything you need to know.

Hoyoverse You will often find yourself not being able to ascend a character further in Honkai Star Rail due to the Equilibrium Level being too low.

How to unlock Stagnant Shadows in Honkai Star Rail?

To unlock Stagnant Shadows in Honkai Star Rail, you first need to reach Trailblazer Level 30 and then complete Trial of the Equilibrium: Part Two.

You can earn Trailblazer Level exp simply by completing Trailblaze missions, exploring the universe, and opening as well as looting chests. The second part of the Trial unlocks immediately after reaching Trailblazer Level 30. Completing the second part of the Trial will increase your Equilibrium Level to 3.

Remember, to fight Stagnant Shadow enemies, you will need to proceed with the story, as we said earlier.

How many Stagnant Shadows are there in Honkai Star Rail?

Currently, there are a total of nine Stagnant Shadows in Honkai Star Rail. Each of these drops a particular Character Ascension Material and has its fair share of weaknesses.

Here’s a rundown of all the Stagnant Shadows in the game:

All Stagnant Shadows Character Ascension Material Drop Weak Against Shape of Blaze Endotherm Chitin Ice, Physical, Wind Shape of Doom Shape Shifer’s Lightning Staff Ice, Imaginary, Wind Shape of Fulmination Lightning Crown of the Past Shadow Physical, Quantum Shape of Gust Storm Eye Fire, Ice Shape of Icicle Gelid Chitin Fire, Lightning, Quantum Shape of Mirage Golden Crown of the Past Shadow Fire, Lightning, Wind Shape of Quanta Void Cast Iron Lightning, Physical, Wind Shape of Rime Horn of Snow Fire, Lightning, Wind Shape of Spike Broken Teeth of Iron Wolf Ice, Imaginary, Lightning

So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know about unlocking Stagnant Shadows in Honkai Star Rail. If you want to level up the rest of your Honkai Star Rail gameplay, then be sure to check out our other tips guides:

