Ever wonder if you share a birthday with a Genshin Impact character? Keep reading to learn your favorite units’ birthdays and star signs.

Genshin Impact has a full roster of characters from different elements and regions. Sometimes, players are curious about their personal details, including their age, height, and zodiac signs.

Each time a character from the popular gacha game turns a year older, players will receive a special gift in their mailboxes. The present often includes a Special Dish alongside other various resources.

Article continues after ad

On your birthday, Genshin Impact users will find a “Cake For Traveler,” a Very Special item that grants you two Fragile Resin. However, are you one of the lucky ones who gets double the in-game presents on your special day?

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

All Genshin Impact character birthdays & star signs

HoYoverse

The following table contains every Genshin Impact character’s birthday and star sign. We will update this article if we learn any more characters’ birthdays.

Character Birthday Zodiac Traveler Player’s choice Depends on player’s birthday Wanderer January 3 Capricorn Thoma January 9 Capricorn Chevreuse January 10 Capricorn Diona January 18 Capricorn Kirara January 22 Aquarius Rosaria January 24 Aquarius Lynette February 2 Aquarius Lyney February 2 Aquarius Alhaitham February 11 Aquarius Beidou February 14 Aquarius Sangonomiya Kokomi February 22 Pisces Bennett February 29 Pisces Qiqi March 3 Pisces Yaoyao March 6 Pisces Shenhe March 10 Pisces Jean March 14 Pisces Noelle March 21 Aries Kamisato Ayato March 26 Aries Aloy April 4 Aries Dehya April 7 Aries Charlotte April 10 Aries Xiao April 17 Aries Yelan April 20 Taurus Baizhu April 25 Taurus Diluc April 30 Taurus Candace May 3 Taurus Collei May 8 Taurus Gorou May 18 Taurus Yun Jin May 21 Gemini Fischl May 27 Gemini Arataki Itto June 1 Gemini Paimon June 1 Gemini Lisa June 9 Gemini Venti June 16 Gemini Yoimiya June 21 Cancer Cyno June 23 Cancer Raiden Shogun June 26 Cancer Yae Miko June 27 Cancer Barbara July 5 Cancer Kaveh July 9 Cancer Kujou Sara July 14 Cancer Hu Tao July 15 Cancer Tartaglia July 20 Cancer Shikanoin Heizou July 24 Leo Klee July 27 Leo Kuki Shinobu July 27 Leo Yanfei July 28 Leo Amber August 10 Leo Mika August 11 Leo Navia August 16 Leo Faruzan August 20 Leo Ningguang August 26 Virgo Mona August 31 Virgo Chongyun September 7 Virgo Razor September 9 Virgo Albedo September 13 Virgo Freminet September 24 Libra Kamisato Ayaka September 28 Libra Xingqiu October 9 Libra Furina October 13 Libra Xinyan October 16 Libra Sayu October 19 Libra Eula October 25 Scorpio Nahida October 27 Scorpio Kaedahara Kazuha October 29 Scorpio Xiangling November 2 Scorpio Keqing November 20 Scorpio Wriothesley November 23 Sagittarius Sucrose November 26 Sagittarius Kaeya November 30 Sagittarius Ganyu December 2 Sagittarius Nilou December 3 Sagittarius Neuvillette December 18 Sagittarius Layla December 19 Sagittarius Dori December 21 Sagittarius Tighnari December 29 Capricorn Zhongli December 31 Capricorn

Now you know every Genshin Impact character’s birthday and star sign. Check out more of our helpful guides below:

Article continues after ad

All Electro characters in Genshin Impact | All Cryo characters in Genshin Impact | Games like Genshin Impact | Best Barbara build in Genshin Impact | Best Genshin Impact Wish Simulators | Genshin Impact stats tracker | Is Genshin Impact cross-platform? | All free characters in Genshin Impact | Genshin Impact pick rates | What is Pity in Genshin Impact? | Where to get Radish in Genshin Impact | Where to find your screenshot folder in Genshin Impact | Best Diluc build in Genshin Impact |