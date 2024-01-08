All Genshin Impact character birthdays & star signsHoYoverse
Ever wonder if you share a birthday with a Genshin Impact character? Keep reading to learn your favorite units’ birthdays and star signs.
Genshin Impact has a full roster of characters from different elements and regions. Sometimes, players are curious about their personal details, including their age, height, and zodiac signs.
Each time a character from the popular gacha game turns a year older, players will receive a special gift in their mailboxes. The present often includes a Special Dish alongside other various resources.
On your birthday, Genshin Impact users will find a “Cake For Traveler,” a Very Special item that grants you two Fragile Resin. However, are you one of the lucky ones who gets double the in-game presents on your special day?
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
All Genshin Impact character birthdays & star signs
The following table contains every Genshin Impact character’s birthday and star sign. We will update this article if we learn any more characters’ birthdays.
|Character
|Birthday
|Zodiac
|Traveler
|Player’s choice
|Depends on player’s birthday
|Wanderer
|January 3
|Capricorn
|Thoma
|January 9
|Capricorn
|Chevreuse
|January 10
|Capricorn
|Diona
|January 18
|Capricorn
|Kirara
|January 22
|Aquarius
|Rosaria
|January 24
|Aquarius
|Lynette
|February 2
|Aquarius
|Lyney
|February 2
|Aquarius
|Alhaitham
|February 11
|Aquarius
|Beidou
|February 14
|Aquarius
|Sangonomiya Kokomi
|February 22
|Pisces
|Bennett
|February 29
|Pisces
|Qiqi
|March 3
|Pisces
|Yaoyao
|March 6
|Pisces
|Shenhe
|March 10
|Pisces
|Jean
|March 14
|Pisces
|Noelle
|March 21
|Aries
|Kamisato Ayato
|March 26
|Aries
|Aloy
|April 4
|Aries
|Dehya
|April 7
|Aries
|Charlotte
|April 10
|Aries
|Xiao
|April 17
|Aries
|Yelan
|April 20
|Taurus
|Baizhu
|April 25
|Taurus
|Diluc
|April 30
|Taurus
|Candace
|May 3
|Taurus
|Collei
|May 8
|Taurus
|Gorou
|May 18
|Taurus
|Yun Jin
|May 21
|Gemini
|Fischl
|May 27
|Gemini
|Arataki Itto
|June 1
|Gemini
|Paimon
|June 1
|Gemini
|Lisa
|June 9
|Gemini
|Venti
|June 16
|Gemini
|Yoimiya
|June 21
|Cancer
|Cyno
|June 23
|Cancer
|Raiden Shogun
|June 26
|Cancer
|Yae Miko
|June 27
|Cancer
|Barbara
|July 5
|Cancer
|Kaveh
|July 9
|Cancer
|Kujou Sara
|July 14
|Cancer
|Hu Tao
|July 15
|Cancer
|Tartaglia
|July 20
|Cancer
|Shikanoin Heizou
|July 24
|Leo
|Klee
|July 27
|Leo
|Kuki Shinobu
|July 27
|Leo
|Yanfei
|July 28
|Leo
|Amber
|August 10
|Leo
|Mika
|August 11
|Leo
|Navia
|August 16
|Leo
|Faruzan
|August 20
|Leo
|Ningguang
|August 26
|Virgo
|Mona
|August 31
|Virgo
|Chongyun
|September 7
|Virgo
|Razor
|September 9
|Virgo
|Albedo
|September 13
|Virgo
|Freminet
|September 24
|Libra
|Kamisato Ayaka
|September 28
|Libra
|Xingqiu
|October 9
|Libra
|Furina
|October 13
|Libra
|Xinyan
|October 16
|Libra
|Sayu
|October 19
|Libra
|Eula
|October 25
|Scorpio
|Nahida
|October 27
|Scorpio
|Kaedahara Kazuha
|October 29
|Scorpio
|Xiangling
|November 2
|Scorpio
|Keqing
|November 20
|Scorpio
|Wriothesley
|November 23
|Sagittarius
|Sucrose
|November 26
|Sagittarius
|Kaeya
|November 30
|Sagittarius
|Ganyu
|December 2
|Sagittarius
|Nilou
|December 3
|Sagittarius
|Neuvillette
|December 18
|Sagittarius
|Layla
|December 19
|Sagittarius
|Dori
|December 21
|Sagittarius
|Tighnari
|December 29
|Capricorn
|Zhongli
|December 31
|Capricorn
Now you know every Genshin Impact character’s birthday and star sign. Check out more of our helpful guides below:
All Electro characters in Genshin Impact | All Cryo characters in Genshin Impact | Games like Genshin Impact | Best Barbara build in Genshin Impact | Best Genshin Impact Wish Simulators | Genshin Impact stats tracker | Is Genshin Impact cross-platform? | All free characters in Genshin Impact | Genshin Impact pick rates | What is Pity in Genshin Impact? | Where to get Radish in Genshin Impact | Where to find your screenshot folder in Genshin Impact | Best Diluc build in Genshin Impact |