All Genshin Impact character birthdays & star signs

Cassidy Stephenson
HoYoverse

Ever wonder if you share a birthday with a Genshin Impact character? Keep reading to learn your favorite units’ birthdays and star signs.

Genshin Impact has a full roster of characters from different elements and regions. Sometimes, players are curious about their personal details, including their age, height, and zodiac signs.

Each time a character from the popular gacha game turns a year older, players will receive a special gift in their mailboxes. The present often includes a Special Dish alongside other various resources.

On your birthday, Genshin Impact users will find a “Cake For Traveler,” a Very Special item that grants you two Fragile Resin. However, are you one of the lucky ones who gets double the in-game presents on your special day?

All Genshin Impact character birthdays & star signs

HoYoverse

The following table contains every Genshin Impact character’s birthday and star sign. We will update this article if we learn any more characters’ birthdays.

CharacterBirthdayZodiac
Traveler Player’s choiceDepends on player’s birthday
WandererJanuary 3Capricorn
ThomaJanuary 9 Capricorn
Chevreuse January 10Capricorn
DionaJanuary 18Capricorn
KiraraJanuary 22Aquarius
Rosaria January 24Aquarius
LynetteFebruary 2Aquarius
LyneyFebruary 2Aquarius
AlhaithamFebruary 11Aquarius
Beidou February 14Aquarius
Sangonomiya Kokomi February 22Pisces
BennettFebruary 29 Pisces
QiqiMarch 3Pisces
YaoyaoMarch 6Pisces
ShenheMarch 10 Pisces
JeanMarch 14 Pisces
NoelleMarch 21Aries
Kamisato AyatoMarch 26Aries
Aloy April 4Aries
DehyaApril 7Aries
CharlotteApril 10 Aries
Xiao April 17 Aries
YelanApril 20Taurus
BaizhuApril 25Taurus
DilucApril 30Taurus
CandaceMay 3Taurus
Collei May 8Taurus
GorouMay 18 Taurus
Yun JinMay 21Gemini
FischlMay 27Gemini
Arataki IttoJune 1Gemini
Paimon June 1Gemini
Lisa June 9 Gemini
VentiJune 16 Gemini
YoimiyaJune 21Cancer
Cyno June 23Cancer
Raiden Shogun June 26 Cancer
Yae Miko June 27 Cancer
BarbaraJuly 5 Cancer
KavehJuly 9 Cancer
Kujou SaraJuly 14Cancer
Hu Tao July 15Cancer
Tartaglia July 20 Cancer
Shikanoin HeizouJuly 24 Leo
KleeJuly 27 Leo
Kuki Shinobu July 27 Leo
YanfeiJuly 28 Leo
AmberAugust 10 Leo
MikaAugust 11 Leo
NaviaAugust 16Leo
Faruzan August 20 Leo
NingguangAugust 26 Virgo
MonaAugust 31 Virgo
ChongyunSeptember 7 Virgo
Razor September 9 Virgo
AlbedoSeptember 13Virgo
FreminetSeptember 24 Libra
Kamisato AyakaSeptember 28 Libra
XingqiuOctober 9 Libra
FurinaOctober 13 Libra
XinyanOctober 16 Libra
Sayu October 19 Libra
EulaOctober 25 Scorpio
Nahida October 27 Scorpio
Kaedahara KazuhaOctober 29 Scorpio
XianglingNovember 2Scorpio
KeqingNovember 20 Scorpio
WriothesleyNovember 23Sagittarius
SucroseNovember 26 Sagittarius
KaeyaNovember 30 Sagittarius
GanyuDecember 2Sagittarius
NilouDecember 3Sagittarius
Neuvillette December 18 Sagittarius
LaylaDecember 19 Sagittarius
DoriDecember 21 Sagittarius
TighnariDecember 29 Capricorn
ZhongliDecember 31 Capricorn

Now you know every Genshin Impact character’s birthday and star sign. Check out more of our helpful guides below:

Cassidy Stephenson

Cassidy graduated from Concordia University Chicago in 2021 with a Bachelor's Degree in Media Communication. Her favorite video games include Pokémon Crystal, Genshin Impact, and Fire Emblem: Three Houses. You can contact her at cassidy.stephenson@dexerto.com.