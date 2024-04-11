Honkai Star Rail: How to get Equilibrium Level 2

Equilibrium Levels are the overall difficulty you’ll face in the world of Honkai Star Rail but how can you unlock Level 2 in the game and what benefits does the extra challenge provide?

Honkai Star Rail is full of dangerous enemies and a lot of great loot to get your hands on, and one way to increase the rarity of dropped loot is by bumping up the Equilibrium Level in the world. This comes with some significant challenges however as it impacts how powerful foes will be in combat, making bosses and Calyxes even tougher to clear.

Equilibrium Level 2 is one of the first levels you can get, so this is exactly how to unlock it in Honkai Star Rail.

HoYoverse Increasing your Equilibrium Level makes combat more challenging in Honkai Star Rail.

How to unlock Equilibrium Level 2 in Honkai Star Rail

To unlock Equilibrium Level 2 in Honkai Star Rail, simply follow the steps below:

Reach Trialblaze level 30. Travel to Jarilo-VI and make your way to the Corridor of Fading Echoes. From this location, you’ll be able to begin the Trial of the Equilibrium: Part Two Trialblaze mission. Upon completing this trial, you’ll unlock Equilibrium Level 2 in the game.

During the Trial of the Equilibrium: Part Two mission, you’ll need to defeat two bosses: Stormbringer, and Guardian Shadow, alongside some minion enemies. Minions won’t respawn so defeat them first and then you can focus all your energy on the bosses for the remainder of the fight.

Generating shields and staying on top of healing will be vital for this challenge, so if you haven’t got a healer in your team comp make sure to stock up on consumables before heading into the battle. Once you’ve successfully completed the Trial, you’ll have access to Equilibrium Level 2 in your game.

Equilibrium Level 2 benefits

As well as the additional difficulty, unlocking Equilibrium Level 2 comes with some benefits in Honkai Star Rail, including:

Higher rarity rewards.

Technique Points increase from 4 to 5.

Ascension Level 3 is unlocked.

Stagnant Shadow challenges become available.

