Where to find all Fire Trailblazer Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

Here are the locations and instructions on how to find all six Shadows of Preservation. All six will grant players the sixth Eidolon for the Fire Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail’s Eidolons are the same aspect as Genshin Impact’s Constellations. In the gacha title, you can reach E6 on a character by pulling for them on banners. Each Eidolon contains buffs like increasing Talent levels or damage output.

While players need more copies of 4-star and 5-star characters for more Eidolons, it’s different for the Trailblazer.

Article continues after ad

Keep reading to learn where to find all six Shadows of Preservation for Fire Trailblazer to hit E6.

All six Shadows of Preservation locations in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse

The first Shadow of Preservation

Honkai Star rail users earn the first Shadow of Preservation after completing the Trailblaze Mission Hummin Antlers, Entwined Horns. That portion of the Xianzhou Luofu story arc unlocks at Trailblaze Level 34.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Where to find Shadows of Preservation 2-5

Four Shadows of Preservation are available to purchase at the Jeweler’s Pagoda in Xianzhou Luofu. Players need 1000 Strales to purchase all four Eidolons – or 250 Strales each. You can find the currency by opening chests across Xianzhou Luofu.

Article continues after ad

The sixth Shadow of Preservation

At the time of writing, the location of the sixth Shadow of Preservation remains unknown. It’s unclear if the Eidolon is locked behind an unreleased quest. However, players may receive answers in the Version 1.1 update.

What each Eidolon gives the Fire Trailblazer

E1: Earth-Shaking Resonance – When the Trailblazer uses their Basic ATK, deal additional Fire DMG equal to 25 percent of the Trailblazer’s DEF. When the Trailblazer uses their enhanced Basic ATK, they deal additional Fire DMG equal to 50 percent of the Trailblazer’s DEF.

– When the Trailblazer uses their Basic ATK, deal additional Fire DMG equal to 25 percent of the Trailblazer’s DEF. When the Trailblazer uses their enhanced Basic ATK, they deal additional Fire DMG equal to 50 percent of the Trailblazer’s DEF. E2: Time-Defying Tenacity – The Shield applied to all allies from the Trailblazer’s Talent will block additional DMG equal to 2 percent of the Trailblazer’s DEF plus 27.

– The Shield applied to all allies from the Trailblazer’s Talent will block additional DMG equal to 2 percent of the Trailblazer’s DEF plus 27. E3: Trail-Blazing Blueprint – Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15 and Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

– Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15 and Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. E4: Nation-Building Oath – Immediately gains 4 stack(s) of Magma Will at the beginning of the battle.

– Immediately gains 4 stack(s) of Magma Will at the beginning of the battle. E5: Spirit-Warming Flame – Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15 and basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

– Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15 and basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10. E6: City-Forging Bulwarks – After using an enhanced Basic ATK or Ultimate, the Trailblazer’s DEF increases by 10 percent. Stacks up to 3 times.

Stay updated with our Honkai Star Rail coverage for more tips and tricks on navigating the gacha title.

Is Honkai Star Rail open world? | Is Honkai Star Rail coming to Nintendo Switch? | Honkai Star Rail hub | Honkai Stair Rail PC and mobile requirements | All Quantum characters in Honkai Star Rail | All Honkai Star Rail Ice characters | All Honkai Star Rail Wind characters | All Honkai Star Rail Fire characters | Honkai Star Rail voice actors | Honkai Star Rail Twitch drops | Are there redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail