Wondering what is DoT in Honkai Star Rail? Well, our handy explainer has everything you need to know about this damage type.

Honkai Star Rail is home to plenty of unique damage types and effects that Trailblazers must learn in order to maximize their damage output. From the all-important Break effect to elemental weaknesses, there is a lot to master in the game.

However, one of the most important damage types is DoT. Not only can it make short work of your enemies, but it can also chew through even the toughest opponent’s health bar. However, what is DoT in Honkai Star Rail and what elements have access to this powerful effect?

What is DoT in Honkai Star Rail?

HoYoverse Understanding what DoT is in Honkai Star Rail is incredibly important.

To put it simply, DoT stands for Damage over Time. In Honkai Star Rail, DoT is incredibly useful as it enables units to inflict damage during the enemy’s turn, enabling you to chip away at their health bar.

For example, Himeko can inflict enemy characters with Burn, which sees them take Fire DoT equal to 30% of Himeko’s ATK at the start of each turn.

All DoT effects in Honkai Star Rail

All the elements that have DoT in the game have been listed, so be sure to read up on their individual effects.

Physical: Inflicts enemies with Bleed, which damages them over time.

Inflicts enemies with Bleed, which damages them over time. Fire: Inflicts the Burn effect that damages the enemy over time.

Inflicts the Burn effect that damages the enemy over time. Ice: Freezes the enemy, delaying their action and dealing damage over time.

Freezes the enemy, delaying their action and dealing damage over time. Wind: Causes Wind Shear, which damages the enemy over time.

Causes Wind Shear, which damages the enemy over time. Lightning: Creates the Shock effect, which damages the enemy over time

Creates the Shock effect, which damages the enemy over time Quantum: Entanglement, which delays the enemy’s action and deals damage over time.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about DoT in Honkai Star Rail. Make sure you check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and guides.

