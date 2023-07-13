Honkai Star Rail March 7th Ascension & Trace level-up materials

March 7th is one of the most useful characters in Honkai Star Rail, so here are all the Ascension and Trace materials you need to level her up.

March 7th is one of the free Honkai Star characters every player has access to, which makes her an incredibly important unit to most team comps. Even if you’re lucky enough to unlock the best 5-star characters on Honkai Star Rail’s current banner, March 7th is still a fantastic support unit.

This is largely down to her ability to shield allied characters and produce deadly follow-up attacks. So, whether you’re looking for a powerful Ice character in the game or just wish to max out this cheerful companion, then our March 7th Ascension materials guide has everything you need to know.

March 7th Ascension Materials in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse March 7th is an incredibly useful unit in Honkai Star Rail.

In order to Ascend March 7th, Trailblazers will need to gain access to Thief’s Instinct, Usurper’s Scheme, and Conqueror’s Will. All three of these items are dropped by the Voidranger: Reavers, which are located in the Supply and Storage zones.

You’ll also need to get your hands on Horn of Snow, which is a drop from the Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Rime. As always, if you have materials to convert, then you use the Omni Synthesizer to create all the March 7th Ascension Materials.

ASCENSION LEVELS ASCENSION MATERIALS CREDITS ASCENSION REWARDS 20 x4 Thief’s Instinct 3,200 1x Star Rail Pass 30 x8 Thief’s Instinct 6,400 40 x5 Usurper’s Scheme, x2 Horn of Snow 12,800 1x Star Rail Pass 50 x8 Usurper’s Scheme, x5 Horn of Snow 32,000 60 x5 Conqueror’s Will, x15 Horn of Snow 64,000 1x Star Rail Pass 70 x7 Conqueror’s Will, x28 Horn of Snow 128,000

March 7th Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail

All of March 7th’s Trace Materials can be found below:

x2,400,000 Credits

x28 Thief’s Instinct

x42 Usurper’s Scheme

x42 Conqueror’s Will

x12 Endurance of Bronze

x54 Oath of Steel

x105 Safeguard of Amber

x12 Destroyer’s Final Road

x5 Tracks of Destiny

So, there you have it, that’s all of March 7th Ascension Materials and Trace Materials you need in order to level her up. As always, check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and updates.

