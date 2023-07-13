Honkai Star Rail March 7th Ascension & Trace level-up materials
March 7th is one of the most useful characters in Honkai Star Rail, so here are all the Ascension and Trace materials you need to level her up.
March 7th is one of the free Honkai Star characters every player has access to, which makes her an incredibly important unit to most team comps. Even if you’re lucky enough to unlock the best 5-star characters on Honkai Star Rail’s current banner, March 7th is still a fantastic support unit.
This is largely down to her ability to shield allied characters and produce deadly follow-up attacks. So, whether you’re looking for a powerful Ice character in the game or just wish to max out this cheerful companion, then our March 7th Ascension materials guide has everything you need to know.
March 7th Ascension Materials in Honkai Star Rail
In order to Ascend March 7th, Trailblazers will need to gain access to Thief’s Instinct, Usurper’s Scheme, and Conqueror’s Will. All three of these items are dropped by the Voidranger: Reavers, which are located in the Supply and Storage zones.
You’ll also need to get your hands on Horn of Snow, which is a drop from the Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Rime. As always, if you have materials to convert, then you use the Omni Synthesizer to create all the March 7th Ascension Materials.
|ASCENSION LEVELS
|ASCENSION MATERIALS
|CREDITS
|ASCENSION REWARDS
|20
|x4 Thief’s Instinct
|3,200
|1x Star Rail Pass
|30
|x8 Thief’s Instinct
|6,400
|40
|x5 Usurper’s Scheme, x2 Horn of Snow
|12,800
|1x Star Rail Pass
|50
|x8 Usurper’s Scheme, x5 Horn of Snow
|32,000
|60
|x5 Conqueror’s Will, x15 Horn of Snow
|64,000
|1x Star Rail Pass
|70
|x7 Conqueror’s Will, x28 Horn of Snow
|128,000
March 7th Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail
All of March 7th’s Trace Materials can be found below:
- x2,400,000 Credits
- x28 Thief’s Instinct
- x42 Usurper’s Scheme
- x42 Conqueror’s Will
- x12 Endurance of Bronze
- x54 Oath of Steel
- x105 Safeguard of Amber
- x12 Destroyer’s Final Road
- x5 Tracks of Destiny
So, there you have it, that’s all of March 7th Ascension Materials and Trace Materials you need in order to level her up. As always, check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and updates.
