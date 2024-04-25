GamingHonkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail 2.3 update: Characters, end-game content & more

Rishov Mukherjee
A screenshot from the game Honkai Star RailHoYoverse

Are you looking to learn about everything that will arrive with the Honkai Star Rail 2.3 update? Here’s all we know so far.

Honkai Star Rail has been quite consistent when it comes to loaded patch updates ever since the release of Penacony. Every patch has been filled with a powerful story, interesting characters, amazing world design, and quality-of-life features.

Honkai Star Rail version 2.3 is still quite far from release. However, there is a decent amount of information available surrounding the featured characters and content of that update.

Contents

Does Honkai Star Rail 2.3 have a release date?

No, Honkai Star Rail 2.3 does not have a release date yet.

However, based on the 6-week patch cycle, the update should be available at some point during June 2024.

Honkai Star Rail version 2.3 characters

Honkai Star Rail version 2.3 will feature two brand-new characters in the game. These are as follows:

  • Firefly (Fire, Destruction)
  • Jade (Quantum, Erudition)

The rerun banners for version 2.3 are still unknown.

Honkai Star Rail version 2.3 new end-game content

Honkai Star Rail version 2.3 will feature a brand new version of Simulated Universe called Divergent Universe. The Divergent Universe will enable easier Planar Ornament farming, and make boss challenge runs easier. Additionally, a successful Divergent Universe run will allow players to save their blessings and curios for that week.

This version will also feature a brand new end-game mode called Apocalyptic Shadow. This new mode features enhanced versions of past bosses and will be catered towards Hunt units. Finally, this new mode will be added into rotation with Memory of Chaos and Pure Fiction.

