Speed is imperative in Honkai Star Rail, but often leaves players a little confused. So, what does Speed do in Honkai Star Rail? Let’s take a look and find out.

Honkai Star Rail is filled with essential abilities and statistics – and understanding them can be a little tricky, especially when there are so many quests, puzzles, and stories to complete, and that’s without worrying about all the amazing characters you can unlock.

One of the essential game statistics is called Speed. While many are aware that it means how quick something is, plenty of players are wondering what it actually means and what Speed does in Honkai Star Rail. So, here’s everything you need to know.

What is Speed in Honkai Star Rail?

Speed determines the Action Value and the order in which events take place. The higher Speed your character has, the earlier they’ll go in the combat. Speed, otherwise known as SPD in Honkai Star Rail, is one of the game’s most important stats, used by characters and enemies alike. Essentially, Speed determines the Action Value and the order in which events take place. The higher Speed your character has, the earlier they’ll go in the combat.

It’s good to have a character with a high Speed to help you get that edge in battle, but it’s not game-changing, as long as your character can take a hit before they deal one.

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about Speed in Honaki Star Rail. While looking for the character with the highest speed and getting ready for your next battle, take a look at some of our other handy Honkai Star Rail guides and content:

