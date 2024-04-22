Honkai Star Rail Divergent Universe: Release patch, boss changes, & more

HoYoverse has announced that the Simulated Universe in Honkai Star Rail will receive major changes in the form of the Divergent Universe.

The Simulated Universe is one of the end-game activities in Honkai Star Rail. In this mode, you can choose multiple universes, select buffs, and challenge bosses. The Simulated Universe is also the only known method to farm Planar Ornaments, which is one of the key components of a character’s build.

The Simulated Universe opens up options for creativity, but it can be a bit tiresome at times. The combination of challenging bosses and farming can create an imbalance that a lot of players are not very happy with.

Article continues after ad

As such, HoYoverse is introducing the Divergent Universe, which will help make farming easier while opening up more opportunities to refine your boss challenge runs.

Contents

Honkai Star Rail Divergent Universe release patch

HoYoverse Divergent Universe will make Planar Ornament farming a lot easier

HoYoverse has confirmed it will be available in patch update 2.3. Players can expect this patch update somewhere around the end of June 2024.

Article continues after ad

The Divergent Universe is an overhaul to the end-game mode Simulated Universe. In this mode, you will have more flexibility in terms of blessings and curio combinations. This will create unique effects which will further create opportunities for fans to explore.

The Divergent Universe will be available to all players, regardless of whether you are new or a veteran of the Simulated Universe.

Article continues after ad

Divergent Universe Planar Ornament and Save File system

The brand-new Divergent Universe is introducing Planar Ornament Quick claim. This method will make farming a lot quicker. This will be added with the introduction of the Save File system.

Once you clear the Divergent Universe, all the Curios and Blessings used can be converted into a Save File. This will reset every week on Monday. You will be able to challenge the bosses directly using this Save File system and get access to the Planar Ornament right away.

Divergent Universe boss challenge changes

It often happens where one small mistake will cost you a boss challenge. In the current state, if you lose the boss fight, there is no way of resetting it. This means you are forced to run the Simulated Universe from the start.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This problem is resolved in the Divergent Universe where a “Restart Challenge” option has been introduced. This will allow you to reset the boss fight, thereby saving a lot of your time.

All Honkai Star Rail Ministry of Education Quiz answers | Divination Commission Chest locations | What is DoT in Honkai Star Rail? | What is the current banner & who will be next? | Where to find all Fire Trailblazer Eidolons