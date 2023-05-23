Best Honkai Star Rail team comps (May 2023)

Creating the best team in Honkai Star Rail is imperative when you’re looking to take down the enemy quickly and easily. So, here are the best team comps in Honkai Star Rail to ensure you rarely face a loss.

Honkai Star Rail’s gacha nature allows the game to have a pretty fluid meta, with many characters holding their own as an incredibly powerful DPS, Support, Healer, or Tank. However, with so many different characters already cementing themselves into the game, finding the best team composition can be pretty tricky.

So, with that in mind, here are the best team comps in Honkai Star Rail including the best free comp and the best meta comp, as well as what free or paid Light Cone you should prioritize.

It’s worth noting that these team compositions are likely to change as the meta develops and as new banners, updates, and more are introduced to the game. So be sure to check back regularly to see how you can improve your team.

Best free team comp in Honkai Star Rail

Some characters can be tough to get in Honkai Star Rail, especially when looking for the best team composition. So, here’s the best free team comp in Honkai Star Rail to ensure you make the best group, without breaking the bank.

Character Role Light Cone Dan Heng DPS Make the World Clamor Serval DPS Swordplay Asta Support Meditation March 7th Support Amber

Best overall team comps in Honkai Star Rail

There’s a variety of team comps you can choose from in Honkai Star Rail, but there are a few elements to keep in mind. First, you need to ensure a balanced party with at least one DPS or Support. Second, Seele and Natasha is a fantastic combination you should certainly seek out. Nevertheless, here are the best overall team comps in Honkai Star Rail:

Character Role Light Cone Clara DPS Something Irreplaceable / The Moles Welcome You Serval DPS Night on the Milky Way / Make the World Clamor Natasha Healer Time Waits for No One / Post-Op Conversation March 7th Support Moment of Victory / Amber

Character Role Light Cone Seele DPS In The Night / Arrows Tingyun Support Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds / Dance! Dance! Dance! Gepard Tank Moment of Victory / Landau’s Choice Natasha Healer Time Waits for No One / Post-Op Conversation

Character Role Light Cone Seele DPS In The Night / Arrows Asta Support The Battle Isn’t Over / Meditation Welt DPS In the Name of the World / Loop Fire Trailblazer Tank Texture of Memories / Amber

Character Role Light Cone Seele DPS In The Night / Arrows Natasha Healer Time Waits for No One / Post-Op Conversation Bronya Support The Battle Isn’t Over / Chorus Asta Support The Battle Isn’t Over / Meditation

There you have it, those are the best team comps in Honkai Star Rail. While crafting your next powerful group to take down the enemy, take a look at some of our other handy Honkai Star Rail guides and content:

