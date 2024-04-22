Honkai Star Rail Apocalyptic Shadow permanent mode: Everything we know so far

HoYoverse has announced that Honkai Star Rail will receive a brand new end-game content called Apocalyptic Shadow. Here is what we know so far about this new game mode.

Honkai Star Rail has end-game content in abundance which includes Memory of Chaos, Pure Fiction, and Simulated Universe. All of them require unique strategies that ultimately offer varying gameplay but HoYoverse has more in store.

Honkai Star Rail will receive even more end-game content in the form of Apocalyptic Shadow, presenting fans with new challenges in addition to Stellar Jades as rewards. If you are an end-game player in Honkai Star Rail, here is what you need to know.

Contents

HoYoverse Apocalyptic Shadow is the new end-game mode in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail Apocalyptic Shadow release patch

Honkai Star Rail Apocalyptic Shadow will be available in version 2.3. At the time of writing, the release date of this patch is unknown, but if we consider the usual 6-week cycle, it should arrive somewhere towards the end of June 2024.

In Apocalyptic Shadow, all Trailblazers will face the Finality and more powerful versions of foes that have faced previously. You can find all the information surrounding these foes right before entering a battle.

These battles will challenge you in a variety of ways. Successful clears will reward you with 720 Stellar Jades. Apocalyptic Shadow will be available in rotation alongside Memory of Chaos and Pure Fiction.

Honkai Star Rail Team Function optimization

Honkai Star Rail will introduce a brand new Team Function optimization feature that’ll be available for Apocalyptic Shadow, Memory of Chaos, and Pure Fiction. This new feature will allow you to save teams beforehand.

Once you begin any of the activities mentioned above, you will be able to bring any of the preset teams and jump into battle directly. You will also be able to drag and drop characters across both nodes, thereby enabling last-minute changes to your teams.

Honkai Star Rail friends’ team setup system

Honkai Star Rail will also introduce a new system where you will be able to check your friends’ team setups for Memory of Chaos and Pure Fiction. This feature will be introduced in version 2.2 itself.

With future updates, you’ll be able to check the Relics, Light Cones, and stats of your friends as well. This will help you to get ideas in case you are struggling with the end-game content, thereby saving time you may have wasted researching teams.

