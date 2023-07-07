Every Genshin Impact character’s age & height

Wondering how old or how tall your favorite Genshin Impact character is? Here’s every playable character’s age and height in the game.

Undoubtedly one of the strongest aspects and biggest draws of Genshin Impact is its impressive character roster. There are all kinds of fighters for players to collect and use in the game and customization in team comps is highly encouraged.

Whether your favorite character can be obtained for free in the game or is a rare banner-exclusive, you may want to know more about them than just their abilities and skills, so if you’ve ever wondered about how old or how tall a specific fighter is, we’ve got you covered.

Article continues after ad

Here’s every Genshin Impact character’s age and height in the game.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Every Genshin Impact character’s age and height

HoYoverse Every Genshin Impact character has a unique age and height.

There are a lot of Genshin Impact characters now and the roster is always expanding with each major update the game receives. However, ages and heights aren’t always made clear, so the information below is mostly estimated based on existing lore and official character descriptions. Nevertheless, here’s every playable character’s height and age in the game.

There you have it, there’s every playable Genshin Impact character’s age and height. For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

Article continues after ad

All Electro characters in Genshin Impact | All Cryo characters in Genshin Impact | Games like Genshin Impact | Best Barbara build in Genshin Impact | Best Genshin Impact Wish Simulators | Genshin Impact stats tracker | Is Genshin Impact cross-platform? | All free characters in Genshin Impact | Genshin Impact pick rates | What is Pity in Genshin Impact? | Where to get Radish in Genshin Impact | Where to find your screenshot folder in Genshin Impact | Best Diluc build in Genshin Impact