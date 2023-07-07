Every Genshin Impact character’s age & height
Wondering how old or how tall your favorite Genshin Impact character is? Here’s every playable character’s age and height in the game.
Undoubtedly one of the strongest aspects and biggest draws of Genshin Impact is its impressive character roster. There are all kinds of fighters for players to collect and use in the game and customization in team comps is highly encouraged.
Whether your favorite character can be obtained for free in the game or is a rare banner-exclusive, you may want to know more about them than just their abilities and skills, so if you’ve ever wondered about how old or how tall a specific fighter is, we’ve got you covered.
Here’s every Genshin Impact character’s age and height in the game.
Every Genshin Impact character’s age and height
There are a lot of Genshin Impact characters now and the roster is always expanding with each major update the game receives. However, ages and heights aren’t always made clear, so the information below is mostly estimated based on existing lore and official character descriptions. Nevertheless, here’s every playable character’s height and age in the game.
|Genshin Impact character
|Age
|Height
|Albedo
|18 – 22
|5,4″
|Althaheim
|25 – 27
|5,11″
|Amber
|18
|5,4″
|Arataki Itto
|24
|6,4″
|Ayaka
|19 – 22
|5,1″
|Ayato
|24
|5,11″
|Baizhu
|Unknown
|Uknown
|Barbara
|16 -18
|5,2″
|Beidou
|21 – 27
|5,6″
|Bennett
|16 – 17
|5,4″
|Candace
|Unknown
|5,6″
|Chongyun
|18 – 20
|5,4″
|Collei
|15 – 16
|5,4″
|Cyno
|18 – 20
|5,3″
|Dehya
|18 – 20
|5,6″
|Diluc
|22
|6,1″
|Diona
|12
|4,5″
|Dori
|10 – 12
|4,5″
|Eula
|20 – 22
|5,8″
|Faruzan
|18 – 21
|5,2″
|Fischl
|16
|5,0″
|Ganyu
|3,000+
|5,3″
|Gorou
|18 – 22
|5,3″
|Hu Tao
|19
|5,1″
|Jean
|20 – 22
|5,6″
|Kaeya
|20
|6’1″
|Kevah
|19 – 21
|5,1″
|Kazuha
|18 – 22
|5,2″
|Keqing
|18 – 24
|5,1″
|Kirara
|18 – 23
|5,2″
|Kokomi
|19 – 23
|5,2″
|Klee
|5 – 8
|4,2″
|Kuki Shinobu
|20 – 22
|5,3″
|Layla
|18 – 21
|5,2″
|Lisa
|32
|5,5″
|Lyney & Lynette
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Mika
|Unknown
|5,6″
|Mona
|19
|5,5″
|Nahida
|500+
|4,6″
|Nilou
|5 – 8
|5,3″
|Ningguang
|26
|5,6″
|Noelle
|15
|5,2″
|Qiqi
|100+
|4,7″
|Raiden Shogun
|25 – 28
|5,5″
|Razor
|16
|5,5″
|Rosaria
|24
|5,9″
|Sara
|23 – 25
|5,8″
|Sayu
|16 – 18
|4,6″
|Scaramouche (Wanderer)
|500+
|5,4″
|Shenhe
|25 – 30
|5,5″
|Shikanoin Heizou
|20 – 24
|5,4″
|Sucrose
|19 -21
|5,2″
|Tartaglia (Childe)
|19 -21
|6,1″
|Thoma
|24 – 26
|6,0″
|Tighnari
|20 – 25
|5,3″
|Traveler
|18 – 21 / 500+
|5,1″ – 5,4″
|Venti
|18 – 21
|5,5″
|Xiangling
|14
|5,1″
|Xiao
|2,000+
|5,3″
|Xingqiu
|18 – 20
|5,4″
|Xinyan
|16 – 18
|5,2″
|Yanfei
|19 – 23
|5,2″
|Yaoyao
|Child
|4,6″
|Yae Miko
|500+
|5,5″
|Yelan
|22 – 28
|5,5″
|Yoimiya
|20 – 23
|5,4″
|Yun Jin
|18 – 20
|5,1″
|Zhongli
|28
|6,1″
There you have it, there’s every playable Genshin Impact character’s age and height. For more content on the game, check out our guides below:
