How to unlock Collei in Genshin Impact 3.0: Graven Innocence event release & rewards

The Genshin Impact 3.0 update will enable Travelers to unlock Collei for free, so here’s how you can add the 4-star Dendro unit to your roster.

The Genshin Impact Sumeru update is right around the corner, which means players will soon be able to unlock a number of new characters. One of these is Collie – a trainee ranger and Tighnari’s pupil.

This Dendro character is known for her ranged abilities and powerful AoE Dendro attacks, which constantly apply the new elemental effect. While Collei is featured as the main 4-star on Tighnari’s banner, she can also be unlocked for free in the 3.0 update.

So, if you wish to add Collei to your Genshin Impact team without spending any Primogems you’ve earned or redeemed with codes, then our handy guide has you covered.

Contents

How to unlock Collei in Genshin Impact

HoYoverse Collei can be unlocked without spending Primogems.

For a limited time, Genshin Impact players can unlock Collei for free by completing the Graven Innocence event tutorial – Meticulous Craftsmanship. This means Travelers don’t have to do all the tasks set out in the event to unlock her.

However, if you do choose to accompany Collei during these quests, you’ll get to tour around Sumeru and gain access to Creative Notes, which can be traded for various in-game rewards.

Graven Innocence event release date

The Genshin Impact Graven Innocence event will go live on August 24, 2022, alongside the release of the 3.0 update. This means Travelers won’t have to wait too much longer before they can add Collei to their roster.

All Graven Innocence event rewards

HoYoverse The Genshin Impact Graven Innocence event has plenty of rewards on offer.

All the Genshin Impact Graven Innocence rewards can be found below:

Collei (Complete tutorial quest)

(Complete tutorial quest) Crown of Insight

Primogems

Talent Level-up Materials

Character EXP Materials

Character Ascension Materials

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Mora

We’ll update this section once HoYoverse has confirmed the exact number of rewards that can be claimed, so make sure you bookmark this page and check back regularly.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about unlocking Collei for free in Genshin Impact 3.0. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page and guides below for all the latest updates.

How to link your Genshin accounts | How to get free characters in Genshin Impact | Best 4-star characters | How to find hidden treasure chests | How to get more Primogems and Wishes | What is Pity? | How to set up 2FA | Best free to play weapons | Genshin Prime Gaming rewards | How to process ingredients | How to buy apples | Where to find carrots | Where to find Dandelion seeds | Genshin Impact pick rates