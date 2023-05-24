Best Kirara Genshin Impact build: Artifacts, weapons, more

Kirara is the brand new 4-star Dendro sword user who has been added to Genshin Impact alongside the version 3.7 update Her primary function is to act as a shielder and she is exceptionally good at that job when using the best build.

Kirara’s shield will protect you from all forms of incoming damage, especially if it is Dendro in nature. This includes both Dendro cores formed during Bloom reactions or attacks from enemies using the aforementioned element.

She might not be as all-purpose as Zhongli, but she perfectly fits into every Dendro team and is a really good pick-up in the current meta of Genshin Impact. Hence, if you happened to get Kirara while pulling for Yae Miko or Yoimiya, then you have one of the best shielders in the game in your possession.

However, just like every character, you need to build her to make her function in an optimal manner. Hence, here is our guide to the best Kirara build in Genshin Impact covering her Artifacts, weapons, constellations, talents, and more.

Contents

Kirara’s Talents in Genshin Impact

Basic Attack- Boxcutter

Normal Attack: Kirara performs 4 rapid strikes

Charged Attack: Kirara consumes her stamina to unleash 3 rapid claw strikes

Plunging Attack: Kirara plunges from mid-air and strikes the ground below her while damaging opponents along the way. She also deals AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill- Meow-teor Kick

Kirara flies into the air and hits her foes with a flying kick and deals Dendro damage to them.

She also creates a Shield of Safe Transport that absorbs Dendro DMG with 250% effectiveness.

The DMG absorption of the shield will depend on Kirara’s maximum HP stats.

Upon holding the skill Kirara creates a similar shield as mentioned before and turns enters the Urgent Neko Parcel state

In the Urgent Neko Parcel state, Kirara’s movement speed, climbing speed, and stamina consumption is increased

She also deals Dendro DMG to enemies she crashes into while in the Urgent Neko Parcel state.

Elemental Burst- Secret Art: Surprise Dispatch

Kirara will smash her opponents with a Special Delivery Package and deal AoE Dendro damage. This package further explodes and splits into Cat Grass Cardamoms which explode when in contact with enemies or after a certain amount of time and deal AoE Dendro Damage.

Kirara’s Constellations in Genshin Impact

Level 1- Material Circulation : Kirara will create one extra Cat Grass Cardamom upon using Secret Art: Surprise Dispatch for every 8000 HP she possesses. She can create a maximum of 4 this way.

: Kirara will create one extra Cat Grass Cardamom upon using Secret Art: Surprise Dispatch for every 8000 HP she possesses. She can create a maximum of 4 this way. Level 2- Perfectly Packaged : When in Urgent Neko Parcel state, Kirara will grant all party members she crashes into Critical Transport Shields which will have a DMG absorption equivalent to 40% of the normal shield and will absorb Dendro DMG worth 250%.

: When in Urgent Neko Parcel state, Kirara will grant all party members she crashes into Critical Transport Shields which will have a DMG absorption equivalent to 40% of the normal shield and will absorb Dendro DMG worth 250%. Level 3- Universal Recognition : Increases the level of Elemental Skill by +3, up to a maximum of level 15.

: Increases the level of Elemental Skill by +3, up to a maximum of level 15. Level 4- Speed of Skanda : When an active character protected by Kirara’s shield deals a Normal, Charged, or Plunging attack to an enemy, Kirara will perform a coordinated attack and deal Dendro DMG equivalent to 200% of her ATK stats.

: When an active character protected by Kirara’s shield deals a Normal, Charged, or Plunging attack to an enemy, Kirara will perform a coordinated attack and deal Dendro DMG equivalent to 200% of her ATK stats. Level 5- A Thousand Miles a Day : Elemental Burst increased by +3, up to a maximum of level 15.

: Elemental Burst increased by +3, up to a maximum of level 15. Level 6- Countless Sights to See: All party members gain a 12% All Elemental DMG bonus after Kirara uses her Elemental DMG or burst within 15 seconds.

Best Artifacts for Kirara in Genshin Impact

Kirara has decent variety when it comes to artifact sets in Genshin Impact. The best-in-slot artifact set for Kirara’s build will be Noblesse Oblige. This artifact set increases her own Elemental Burst DMG and also enhances the ATK of everyone in the party upon using the same.

The second best artifact set for Kirara’s build that you can use will be Deepwood Memories. This artifact set will increase Dendro DMG bonus for Kirara and also applies Dendro DMG RES shred on all enemies hit by the elemental skill or burst of the wearer.

However, the second artifact set is not recommended since you will probably be using Nahida or Dendro Traveler for application as well as resistance shred. In that case, two characters using Deepwood Memories is detrimental since the effects do not stack.

Thus, Kirara is better off with the Noblesse Oblige as it is the perfect support artifact. The set bonus for both these artifact sets are provided below:

Artifacts Set Bonuses Noblesse Oblige 2-piece bonus: Elemental Burst DMG +20%, 4-piece bonus: After using an Elemental Burst, all party members gain a 20% ATK buff for 12 seconds. Deepwood Memories 2-piece bonus: Dendro DMG bonus +15%, 4-piece bonus: After using the elemental skill or burst on enemies, the Dendro resistance of the targets reduces by 30% of 8 seconds. Effect triggers even if the wearer is off the field.

Best Weapons for Kirara in Genshin Impact

Kirara is a support character which means that she benefits from everything that offers Energy Recharge. Hence, the best weapons for Kirara’s build in the game are Sacrificial Sword and Favonius Sword.

Sacrificial sword offers Energy Recharge to Kirara and resets the cooldown of her Elemental skill depending upon the refinement level of the weapon. Favonius sword also offers Energy Recharge, but it generates Elemental Particles for the rest of the party upon CRIT hits.

The stats for both of these weapons have been provided in the table below:

Weapon Bonus Sacrificial Sword Dealing Damage to an opponent with an elemental skill has a 40%-80% chance to reset its own CD every 30 seconds Favonius Sword CRIT hits on the enemies have a 60%-100% chance to create Elemental Particles and regenerate 6 Energy every 6 seconds.

Kirara Talent Level up and Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact

Kirara’s talent and ascension materials can be found spread across Sumeru and Inazuma. Her ascension requires an item called Evergloom Ring that is dropped by the boss named Inquisitous Baptists. Her talents require an item called Everamber that is dropped by the weekly boss named Guardian of Apep’s Oasis.

Apart from that, she requires Amakumo Fruit which can be found in Inazuma, and Spectral Husk which is dropped by Specters in the same region. Lastly, she also requires Dendro gemstones which can be obtained from the Dendro Hypostasis.

Kirara Talent Level-up Materials

TALENT LEVEL-UP MATERIALS Talent Level-up Materials Teachings of Transcience x9 Guide to Transcience x63 Philosophies of Transcience x114 Common Materials Spectral Husk x18 Spectral Heart x66 Spectral Nucleus x93 Weekly Boss Materials Everamber x18

Kirara Ascension Materials

Ascension Level Mora Materials 1 20,000 Nagadus Emerald Silver x1 – Amakumo Fruit x3 Spectral Husk x3 2 40,000 Nagadus Emerald Fragment x3 Evergloom Ring x2 Amakumo Fruit x10 Spectral Husk x15 3 60,000 Nagadus Emerald Fragment x6 Evergloom Ring x4 Amakumo Fruit x20 Spectral Heart x12 4 80,000 Nagadus Emerald Chunk x3 Evergloom Ring x8 Amakumo Fruit x30 Spectral Heart x18 5 100,000 Nagadus Emerald Chunk x6 Everygloom Ring x12 Amakumo Fruit x45 Spectral Nucleus x12 6 120,000 Nagadus Emerald Gemstone x6 Evergloom Ring x20 Amakumo Fruit x60 Spectral Nucleus x24

On May 19, 2023, HoYoverse officially released the trailer for Kirara on their YouTube channel. If you missed out on the same, you can check it out here by clicking on the link below:

Kirara Best Team Comp in Genshin Impact

Kirara excels in those teams where she can protect an on-field hyper-carry. Hence, her best team partners in Genshin Impact are Tighnari, Yae Miko, and Nahida. In this team, Kirara will protect all three characters from incoming damage, especially if it is Dendro in nature.

Apart from that, Kirara also functions extremely well in a team with Nilou, Nahida, and Kokomi. This is the exclusive Bloom team where the Dendro cores can deal damage to the allies upon explosion. Kirara’s Dendro shield will ensure that the party does not take too much damage.

Lastly, Kirara will also be good in a team with Alhaitham, Yae Miko, and Nahida. This team performs in the exact same way as Tighnari’s team. However, since Alhaitham is a melee character, you will benefit a lot more from Kirara’s shield in this case.

Hence, that completes our guide for the best Kirara build in Genshin Impact. If you found it informative, then please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

