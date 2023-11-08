Genshin Impact Lakelight Lily: Locations & how to use

Looking to ascend Furina to her max level in Genshin Impact? Well, for that you’ll need a lot of Lakelight Lily. Here’s where to find it and how to use it.

The Genshin Impact 4.2 update is upon us, bringing players new enemies, characters, locations, and so much more. However, with new locations and characters comes brand-new resources. After all, there’s always something new to find and collect in a gacha game as expansive as Genshin Impact.

So, with the Lakelight Lily making an appearance in Teyvat, many will be wondering where they can find these elusive flowers, and what they’re used for. So, here are the Genshin Impact Lakelight Lily locations and how to use them.

How to use Lakelight Lily in Genshin Impact

Lakelight Lily is pretty important in Genshin Impact, thanks to the arrival of Furina in its 4.2 update. Essentially, you’ll need to use Lakelight Lily to help ascend Furina to her next level.

To do so fully, you need to collect 168 of these flowers, so it’s best if you either keep an eye out for them on your travels or check out the locations below.

Genshin Impact Lakelight Lily locations

HoYoverse

Altogether, you’ll be able to find 77 Lakelight Lily around Fontaine, with most of them being near the Lake in the Erinnyes Forest. Thankfully, they come in clusters, so you’re likely to grab more than one each time.

Other than looking around the map for Lakelight Lily, you can also get hold of some by either purchasing them, or completing a quest, which you can find below.

Complete the Wild Fairy of Erinnyes

One easy way to get hold of the Lakelight Lilys is by completing the Wild Fairy of Erinnyes questline. Doing so will spawn seven Lakelight Lilys around the Weeping Willow tree in the lake, so head over there as soon as you’ve completed the quest.

Buy the Lakelight Lily

You’ll be able to buy 15 Lakelight Lily by speaking to Pahsiv in Loch Urania. However, you’ll only be able to do this once you complete the Wild Fairy of Erinnyes quest and it will cost two pieces of Tidalga, so make sure you’re stocked up.

So, there you have it, that’s how to find and use Lakelight Lily in Genshin Impact. While hunting for the resource, take a look at some of our other handy Genshin Impact guides and content:

