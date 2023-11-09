How to unlock Erinnyes Forest hidden waypoint: Genshin Impact Rusty Rudder questions & answers

There are tons of hidden waypoints in Genshin Impact, with many posing a challenge or a puzzle that players have to complete to get access. That’s no different for the one hidden in the Erinnyes Forest. Here’s how to unlock it and the answers to the Rusty Rudder questions.

The 4.2 update has added a ton of exciting new features from additional enemies, characters, resources, and so much more to Genshin Impact. However, on top of this, there are new adventures to uncover and puzzles to solve as you explore the game’s Erinnyes Forest.

So, with the Erinnyes Forest being filled with mystery, it’s no surprise that there’s a hidden waypoint lying inside a cave. So, here’s how to unlock the Erinnyes Forest hidden waypoint and how to answer all the Genshin Impact Rusty Rudder questions.

How to unlock Erinnyes Forest hidden waypoint in Genshin Impact

Unlocking the Erinnyes Forest hidden waypoint in Genshin Impact isn’t as easy as just stumbling across it. You’ll need to follow these steps to gain access:

Head to the Erinnyes Forest and walk right of the Foggy Forest Path to Rusty Rudder. Look for an entrance to a cave that’s blocked by a wall. Then, speak to Permingeat and answer her three questions correctly. Once you’ve done this, you can use the cannon to destroy the wall and enter the cave, revealing the hidden waypoint.

Thankfully, other than answering the questions correctly, finding this waypoint isn’t too challenging.

All Genshin Impact Rusty Rudder questions & answers

To gain access to the cannon, it’s vital you answer Permingeat’s questions correctly. So, here are all the Rusty Rudder questions, and their answers:

Question Answer How many tables are there in The Rusty Rudder? Three How many employees do we have at The Rusty Rudder? Three What is not served in The Rusty Rudder? Romaritime Flower

So, there you have it, that’s how to unlock Erinnyes Forest hidden waypoint in Genshin Impact and how to answer Permingeat’s rusty rudder questions. While heading to the hidden waypoint, take a look at some of our other handy Genshin Impact guides and content:

