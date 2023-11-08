Genshin Impact Hydro Tulpa: Location & how to defeat

Looking to take down the brand new enemy, the Hydro Tulpa in Genshin Impact? Well, here’s how to find it and how to defeat it.

The 4.2 Genshin Impact update has added a variety of new content to the game, from new characters in Furina to additional locations and vital resources, like the Lakelight Lily. However, on top of that, there are also a few exciting new enemies, with one being the deadly Hydro Tulpa.

So, how do you take down this tricky enemy, and where can you find it? Here’s everything you need to know about the Hydro Tulpa in Genshin Impact.

Where to find the Hydro Tulpa in Genshin Impact

To find the Hydro Tulpa in Genshin Impact, you’ll first need to head to the sea, just west of the Court of Fontaine, near the Chemin de L’Espoir. Once there, look for the large underwater cave entrance.

Once you’ve found it, all you need to do is head into the cave and keep following it until you reach the Hydro Tulpa.

How to defeat the Hydro Tulpa in Genshin Impact

So, you’ve found the Hydro Tulpa, now the next thing you need to do is defeat it. Luckily, it’s relatively simple to take this enemy down, as long as you’re using the right elemental attacks.

We recommend heading to the water splash in the middle of the arena and then hitting the enemy with Electro, Cyro, or Pyro attacks.

Watch out for the additional smaller enemies that’ll spawn and keep an eye on both its melee and ranged attacks.

So, there you have it, that’s how to find and take down the Hydro Tulpa in Genshin Impact. While preparing yourself for battle, be sure to take a look at some of our other handy Genshin Impact guides and content:

