Layla in Genshin Impact: Abilities, Sumeru lore, release date rumors

Layla is an upcoming character in Genshin Impact, so find out everything we know about her release date rumors, leaks, and rarity.

The Genshin Impact 3.2 leaks have revealed new details on a number of upcoming characters, with Layla being among the latest. While HoYoverse has yet to disclose any official information surrounding Layla, that hasn’t stopped the community from discussing her role within the game.

In fact, the playerbase has been abuzz with details surrounding Layla’s abilities, rumored release date, and how she fits within Sumeru’s storyline. So, in order to keep you up to date, we’ve outlined everything we currently know about Layla in Genshin Impact.

Is there a Layla release date?

HoYoverse has yet to reveal an official Layla release date window, but that hasn’t stopped leaks from disclosing this information. In fact, UBatcha notes that Layla will be playable in the 3.2 update, which will also see the release of Nahida – the game’s Dendro Archon and vessel of Lesser Lord Kusanali.

Just like all Genshin Impact leaks, the Layla release date could change ahead of her debut, so we’ll update this section as soon as we hear more information.

Who is Layla in Genshin Impact?

According to reliable Genshin Impact leaker, UBatcha, Layla is a student of the Rtawahist Darshan – one of the six main schools of Sumeru Akademiya. She is said to be an extremely hard worker, who gets good grades and excels at tests. However, Layla has insomnia which is largely down to her thinking about schoolwork.

Quite how Layla will be introduced to the Traveler in Genshin Impact’s story remains to be seen, but for now, that’s all we currently know about her.

Layla abilities in Genshin Impact

Not much is currently known about Layla’s abilities in Genshin Impact, with many speculating how her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst will function. However, current leaks have found that Layla is a Cryo Sword unit.

She is also currently rumored to be a 4-star character, which means she could end up being part of Nahida’s 3.2 character banner. We currently don’t have any Layla gameplay that showcases how she plays, but the sketch posted from Sagiri has given Travelers a sneak peek at how she could look in-game.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we currently know about Layla in Genshin Impact. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.