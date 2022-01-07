Best Raiden Shogun Genshin Impact build: Artifacts, weapons, more

Raiden Shogun is one of the most popular characters in Genshin Impact, and from abilities to weapons, constellations, and the best build, there’s lots to consider to take the Electro Archon to new heights.

Raiden Shogun is a 5-star Electro polearm user that strikes fear in all those that dare to oppose her rule over the Inazuma region. To help strike down her enemies in Genshin Impact, Ei has mastered a number of powerful abilities.

Not only can she buff her allies’ attacks, but the game’s godly character can also quickly lay waste to multiple foes with her Elemental Burst: Secret Art Musou Shinsetsu.

Whether you’re aiming to spend Primogems on the banner rerun or just wish to know what the best Artifacts and weapons are, our best Raiden Shogun build will help in boosting her damage.

Raiden Shogun abilities in Genshin Impact

Normal Attack: Origin

Normal Attack: Raiden Shogun unleashes five fast-hitting polearm attacks directly in front of her.

Raiden Shogun unleashes five fast-hitting polearm attacks directly in front of her. Charged Attack: Raiden Shogun consumes a portion of her stamina bar and unleashes a powerful upward slash.

Raiden Shogun consumes a portion of her stamina bar and unleashes a powerful upward slash. Plunging Attack: Raiden Shogun plunges her polearm into the ground below, damaging all opponents along her path and unleashing AoE damage upon impact.

Elemental Skill: Transcendence – Baleful Light

Raiden Shogun unleashes a single horizontal strike, dealing Electro damage to all nearby enemies, and granting her allies Eye of the Stormy Judgement. When characters with this buff hit opponents, the eye will unleash a coordinated attack, dealing further Electro damage.

Elemental Burst: Secret Art – Musou Shinsetsu

Gathering truths unnumbered and wishes uncounted, the Raiden Shogun unleashes the Musou no Hitotachi and deals AoE Elector DMG, using Musou Isshin in combat for a certain duration afterward. The DMG dealt by Musou no Hitotachi and Musou Isshin’s attacks is based on the number of Shogun Byakugen no Rin’s Resolve stacks consumed when the skill is used.

Raiden Shogun Constellations

Lucky enough to get multiple copies of Raiden Shogun? Then you have these insane constellation buffs to look forward to.

Level 1 – Ominous Inscription: When Electro characters use their Elemental Bursts, the Resolve gained is increased by 80%. When characters of other Elemental Types use their Elemental Bursts, the Resolve gained is increased by 20%.

When Electro characters use their Elemental Bursts, the Resolve gained is increased by 80%. When characters of other Elemental Types use their Elemental Bursts, the Resolve gained is increased by 20%. Level 2 – Steelbreaker: Secret Art: Musou Shinsetsu’s Musou no Hitotachi and Musou Isshin attacks will ignore 60% of opponents’ DEF.

Secret Art: Musou Shinsetsu’s Musou no Hitotachi and Musou Isshin attacks will ignore 60% of opponents’ DEF. Level 3 – Shinkage Bygones: Increases the Level of Secret Art: Musou Shinsetsu by 3, up to a maximum of 15.

Increases the Level of Secret Art: Musou Shinsetsu by 3, up to a maximum of 15. Level 4 – Pledge of Propriety: When the Musou Isshin state applied by Secret Art: Musou Shinsetsu expires, all nearby party members (excluding the Raiden Shogun) gain 30% bonus ATK for 10s.

When the Musou Isshin state applied by Secret Art: Musou Shinsetsu expires, all nearby party members (excluding the Raiden Shogun) gain 30% bonus ATK for 10s. Level 5 – Shogun’s Descent: Increases the Level of Transcendence: Baleful Omen by 3, up to a maximum of 15.

Increases the Level of Transcendence: Baleful Omen by 3, up to a maximum of 15. Level 6 – Wishbearer: While in the Musou Isshin state applied by Secret Art: Musou Shinsetsu, attacks by the Raiden Shogun that are considered part of her Elemental Burst will decrease all nearby party members’ (excluding Raiden Shogun) Elemental Burst CD by 1s when they hit opponents. The effect can trigger once every 1s and can trigger a total of 5 times.

Best Raiden Shogun Artifacts in Genshin Impact

The best Raiden Shogun builds are those that utilize the Emblem of Severed Fate Artifact set, which provides a 20% Energy Recharge boost and increases Ei’s Elemental Burst damage by 25% of her Energy Recharge.

This essentially reduces all her ability cooldowns, enabling players to constantly barrage their enemies with deadly electrical attacks. You can either make the full sets of each of the Artifacts outlined below or mix and match them to come up with your own perfect combo.

Artifact Set Bonuses Emblem of Severed Fate



2-piece set bonus: Energy Recharge +20%. 4-piece set bonus: Increases Elemental Burst DMG by 25% of Energy Recharge. A maximum of 75% bonus DMG can be obtained in this way. Thundering Fury 2-piece set bonus: Electro DMG Bonus +15%. 4-piece set bonus: Increases damage caused by Overloaded, Electro-Charged, and Superconduct by 40%. Triggering such effects decreases Elemental Skill CD by 1s. Can only occur once every 0.8s.

Best Raiden Shogun weapon in Genshin Impact

The best Raiden Shogun polearm is the Engulfing Lightning. This 5-star weapon increases her attack by 28% of Energy Recharge over the base 100%. Additionally, Ei will Gain 30% Energy Recharge for 12s after using an Elemental Burst.

This works wonders when used alongside the added Energy Recharge from the Emblem of Severed Fate Artifact set. If you don’t have access to the Engulfing Lightning, then Skyward Spine and Primordial Jade Winged-Spear are your next best options.

Weapon Details Engulfing Lightning Attack increased by 28% of Energy Recharge over the base 100%. You can gain a maximum bonus of 80% ATK. Gain 30% Energy Recharge for 12s after using an Elemental Burst. Skyward Spine Increases CRIT Rate by 8% and increases Normal ATK SPD by 12%. Additionally, Normal and Charged Attacks hits on opponents have a 50% chance to trigger a vacuum blade that deals 40% of ATK as DMG in a small AoE. This effect can occur no more than once every 2s. Primordial Jade Winged-Spear On hit, increases ATK by 3.2% for 6s. Max 7 stacks. This effect can only occur once every 0.3s. While in possession of the maximum possible stacks, DMG dealt is increased by 12%.

Raiden Shogun talent level-up and Ascension materials

In order to level up Raiden Shogun’s talents and Ascend her, you’ll need a lot of common and rare resources. All of Ei’s level-up materials can be obtained in Inazuma. You’ll need to farm plenty of Nobushi and Thunder Manifestations.

As for Talent level-ups, you’ll want to focus on getting Raiden Shogun’s Origin maxed out first, before her Transcendence: Baleful Omen and Secret Art: Musou Shinsetsu. This will ensure your auto attacks deal as much damage as possible, while the added ally buffs will ensure you’re constantly maintaining great DPS.

Here’s everything you will need to max out the Electro Archon:

Talent Level-Up Materials Talent Level-Up Materials Teachings of Light x9 Guide to Light x63 Philosophies of Light x114 Common Ascension Materials Old Handguard x18 Kageuchi Handguard x66 Famed Handguard x93 Weekly Boss Materials Molten Moment x18

Raiden Shogun Ascension Materials

Ascension Level Mora Cost Materials

1 20,000 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver x1 – Amakumo Fruit x3 Old Handguard x3 2 40,000 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment x3 Storm Beads x2 Amakumo Fruit x10 Old Handguard x15 3 60,000 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment x6 Storm Beads x4 Amakumo Fruit x20 Kageuchi Handguard x12 4 80,000 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk x3 Storm Beads x8 Amakumo Fruit x30 Kageuchi Handguard x18 5 100,000 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk x6 Storm Beads x12 Amakumo Fruit x45 Famed Handguard x12 6 120,000 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone x6 Storm Beads x20 Amakumo Fruit x60 Famed Handguard x24

Raiden Shogun Genshin Impact trailer

The two trailers released for Raiden Shogun showcase just how deadly her Elemental Skill and Element Burst are, particularly when kitted out with the best Artifacts.

The “Raiden Shogun: Judgment of Euthymia” gameplay teaser demonstrates the power of the 5-star’s abilities, with Ei using her polearm to slice and dice her foes.

The Floating World Under The Moonlight trailer also showcases a number of the Electro Archon’s attacks in action, showing just how she performs in combat.

Best Raiden Shogun team comp

As Raiden Shogun can buff her allies’ damage, one of the best builds currently utilizes the Electro Archon as a deadly support character. Consider pairing Raiden Shogun with Eula as the Cryo and Pyro elements will ensure you’re constantly applying Superconduct to your enemies.

This will reduce the physical resistance of all enemies in the AoE by 40% for 12 seconds, enabling you to quickly cut through them with Eula and Ei. Adding Xingqiu will also provide even more damage to the mix as your Normal Attacks will trigger sword rain attacks.

Lastly, Kujou Sara is another solid choice for those that wish to buff their damage even further. In fact, the added AoE Electro/ATK Bonus from her Elemental Skill and Burst will enable you to consistently proc Superconduct.

The added Elemental Resonance from having two Electro characters also helps generate Electro Elemental Particle, reducing cooldowns and enabling you to constantly maintain pressure with your abilities.

So, there you have it, the best Raiden Shogun build in Genshin Impact. Make sure you check out our other guides:

