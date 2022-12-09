Alhaitham revealed in Genshin Impact: Abilities, Sumeru lore, release date

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at james.busby@dexerto.com.

Alhaitham is an upcoming Genshin Impact character that will be released in the Sumeru region update. Here’s everything you need to know about his release date, abilities, and story.

Genshin Impact’s Sumeru launch came and went, but one of the more prevalent figures in the story, Alhaitham, wasn’t initially pushed as a playable character.

It was only a matter of time until the Akademiya Scribe took his Dendro skills to the battlefield, joining the Traveler and Paimon. That time is coming up with Genshin Impact Version 3.4.

His release has been confirmed, and leaks are abound with his rumored abilities and release date. Here’s what you need to know about Alhaitham’s official arrival as a playable character in Genshin Impact.

Article continues after ad

Contents

HoYoverse Alhaitham will now be playable in Genshin Impact after Version 3.4.

Who is Alhaitham in Genshin Impact?

Alhaitham should be well known to Genshin Impact players before his release. He has played an important part of Sumeru’s story, who is known for being relatively blunt and rational.

His role as a scribe is to make note of all the important documents that comes out of Sumeru’s prestigious Akademiya. He wields a lot of intricate knowledge about all things, but otherwise lurks in the shadows with a low profile.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

His official profile from HoYoverse is maybe a bit more scathing though: “The current scribe of the Sumeru Akademiya. This title may sound very impressive, but it’s really because the Akademiya has a culture of using official titles to inflate one’s ego.”

Article continues after ad

Alhaitham abilities in Genshin Impact

Outside of his rumored proficiency with Swords and his attunement to Dendro, Alhaitham’s abilities are yet to be leaked in Genshin Impact.

That will likely change with the Version 3.4 beta, which should go live later in December 2022. We’ll keep you posted here with any updates.

Alhaitham doesn’t have a set release date yet in Genshin Impact. However with his drip marketing starting ahead of Version 3.4’s release, it’s all but confirmed he will release in the upcoming update.

Keep your eyes peeled for when the Version 3.4 beta drops later in December 2022, ahead of a January 17, 2023 release. If Alhaitham is in the first wave of banners, he’ll drop on that date.