Best Yoimiya Genshin Impact build: Artifacts, weapons, more

Yoimiya is Genshin Impact’s explosive Pyro Bow user (sorry, Amber) who can spam her enemies down with powerful Normal Attacks. We’ve got the Inazuman firework master’s best build right here, including the top artifacts, weapons, and team comps for Yoimiya.

Yoimiya is a five-star Pyro character that uses her bow to bring fiery justice to her enemies, engulfing them in a flurry of scorching hot flames. As the owner of Inazuma’s Naganohara Fireworks shop, Yoimiya is no stranger to the beauty and danger that comes with explosives.

Unlike some other bow users who rely on Charged Attacks, Yoimiya brings the excitement by spamming her enemies down with Normal Attacks imbued thanks to her Elemental Skill.

Advertisement

Sounds like a lot of lingo? We’ve got the ultimate guide to Yoimiya’s best build right here, breaking that all down with her best artifacts, weapons, team comps, and combos for you to master.

Contents

Yoimiya abilities in Genshin Impact

Normal Attack: Firework Flare-Up

Normal Attack: Yoimiya unleashes five non-elemental arrows directly in front of her. The speed of the arrows gradually increases before she leaps into the air to perform a final empowered attack.

Yoimiya unleashes five non-elemental arrows directly in front of her. The speed of the arrows gradually increases before she leaps into the air to perform a final empowered attack. Charged Attack: Upon the first charge, Yoimiya fires a flaming arrow that deals Pyro DMG to her enemy. The second charge generates three Kindling Arrows, which home in on nearby opponents, dealing Pyro DMG on hit.

Upon the first charge, Yoimiya fires a flaming arrow that deals Pyro DMG to her enemy. The second charge generates three Kindling Arrows, which home in on nearby opponents, dealing Pyro DMG on hit. Plunging Attack: While airborne, Yoimiya fires a volley of arrows into the air before striking the ground, dealing AoE DMG to all nearby opponents.

Yoimiya’s Normal Attack is the crux of her kit. While some Bow users benefit from Charged Attacks, just spamming her five-hit combo is the best way to do DPS. Learning how to dash-cancel after the fifth hit is also key to maximizing, meaning you can spam combos faster.

Yoimiya Elemental Skill: Niwabi Fire-Dance

Yoimiya waves a sparkler in the air, summoning three fiery wisps that circle around her. This imbues her Normal Attacks with added Pyro damage and enables her to melt through her enemies. The added Pyro effect of Normal Attacks only lasts for the duration of her Elemental Skill.

Advertisement

Read More: How to redeem Genshin Impact codes

This is just more buffs to Yoimiya’s Normal Attacks, and additional reason to learn her basic combo.

Yoimiya Elemental Burst: Ryuukin Saxifrage

Yoimiya effortlessly leaps into the air before unleashing a devastating Pyro arrow and a number of fireworks. Both the arrow and fireworks explode in a large area, inflicting all enemies hit with Pyro damage. One enemy will also be marked with Aurous Blaze, which enables Yoimiya’s allies to trigger an explosion when hitting an opponent marked by the ability.

In your combo, you should aim to cast your Burst before your Skill so that supports on your team can snapshot the ATK buff.

Advertisement

Yoimiya constellations

Get multiple copies of Yoimiya? Then you have some great constellation buffs to look forward to.

Level 1 — Agate Ryuukin: The Aurous Blaze created by Ryuukin Saxifrage lasts for an extra 4s. Additionally, when an opponent affected by Aurous Blaze is defeated within its duration, Yoimiya’s ATK is increased by 20% for 20s.

The Aurous Blaze created by Ryuukin Saxifrage lasts for an extra 4s. Additionally, when an opponent affected by Aurous Blaze is defeated within its duration, Yoimiya’s ATK is increased by 20% for 20s. Level 2 — A Procession of Bonfires: When Yoimiya’s Pyro DMG scores a CRIT Hit, Yoimiya will gain a 25% Pyro DMG Bonus for 6s. This effect can be triggered even when Yoimiya is not the active character.

When Yoimiya’s Pyro DMG scores a CRIT Hit, Yoimiya will gain a 25% Pyro DMG Bonus for 6s. This effect can be triggered even when Yoimiya is not the active character. Level 3 — Trickster’s Flare: Increase the Level of Niwabi Fire-Dance by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increase the Level of Niwabi Fire-Dance by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Level 4 — Pyrotechnic Professional: When Yoimiya’s own Aurous Blaze triggers an explosion, Niwabi Fire-Dance’s CD is decreased by 1.2s.

When Yoimiya’s own Aurous Blaze triggers an explosion, Niwabi Fire-Dance’s CD is decreased by 1.2s. Level 5 — A Summer Festival’s Eve: Increases the Level of Ryuukin Saxifrage by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Ryuukin Saxifrage by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Level 6 — Naganohara Meteor Swarm: During Niwabi Fire-Dance, Yoimiya’s Normal Attacks have a 50% chance of firing an extra Kindling Arrow that deals 60% of its original DMG. This DMG is considered Normal Attack DMG.

Best Yoimiya Artifacts in Genshin Impact

Yoimiya has two primary Artifact sets in Genshin Impact she can run as a 4-Piece: Shimenawa’s Resistance and Crimson Witch of Flames. The former is her best overall, giving her a massive increase to her base DPS without affecting her ability to cast skills too much. The latter works well in certain comps that let her Vaporize constantly, like with Xingqiu.

There are a couple of other options though. A 2-Piece Set of Gladiator’s Finale paired with Shimenawa’s Resistance is a solid, easy-to-get combo. Lavawalker also works well in more Pyro-centric teams, but can be difficult to farm.

Advertisement

Here’s all of Yoimiya’s best Artifact sets in Genshin Impact:

Artifact Set Bonuses Shimenawa’s Reminiscence

2-Piece Set: ATK +18% 4-Piece Set: When casting an Elemental Skill, if the character has 15 or more Energy, they lose 15 Energy and Normal/Charged/Plunging Attack DMG is increased by 50% for 10s Crimson Witch of Flames 2-Piece Set: Pyro DMG Bonus +15% 4-Piece Set: Increases Overloaded and Burning DMG by 40%. Increases Vaporize and Melt DMG by 15%. Using an Elemental SKill increases 2-Piece Set effects by 50% for 10s. Max 3 stacks.

Gladiator’s Finale 2-Piece Set: ATK +18% 4-Piece Set: If the wielder of this artifact set uses a Sword, Claymore or Polearm, this set increases their Normal Attack DMG by 35%

Best Yoimiya weapons in Genshin Impact

Yoimiya can make use of pretty much every five-star bow in Genshin Impact successfully. Her best, by far though, is Thundering Pulse — which is no surprise given it launched alongside her release. The ATK buff lets her even harder, although it takes some time to learn how to juggle the stacks.

Read More: Most popular characters in Genshin Impact

Polar Star and Skyward Harp are much more straight forward — although she can’t get the full 48% damage bonus off Polar Star because of her Skill. If you’re on a budget though, Rust maximizes her Normal Attack DMG, which is Yoimiya’s primary damage source.

Advertisement

You can find Yoimiya’s best weapons in Genshin Impact below:

Weapon Details Thundering Pulse Increases ATK by 20% and grants the might of the Thunder Emblem. At stack levels 1/2/3, the Thunder Emblem increases Normal Attack DMG by 12/24/40%. The character will obtain 1 stack of Thunder Emblem in each of the following scenarios: Normal Attack deals DMG (stack lasts 5s), casting Elemental Skill (stack lasts 10s); Energy is less than 100% (stack disappears when Energy is full). Each stack’s duration is calculated independently. Polar Star Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG increased by 12%. After a Normal Attack, Charged Attack, Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst hits an opponent, 1 stack of Ashen Nightstar will be gained for 12s. When 1/2/3/4 stacks of Ashen Nightstar are present, ATK is increased by 10/20/30/48%. The stack of Ashen Nightstar created by the Normal Attack, Charged Attack, Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst will be counted independently of the others. Skyward Harp Increases CRIT DMG by 20%. Hits have a 60% chance to inflict a small AoE attack, dealing 125% Physical ATK DMG. Can only occur once every 4s.

Yoimiya Talent Level-Up and Ascension materials

Yoimiya’s Talent Level-Up and Ascension materials can be primarily found in Inazuma. You can get the Smoldering Pearl from fighting the Pyro Hypostasis on Kannazuka, and Naku Weeds are dotted around Inazuma.

However, for her Boss Material, you’ll need to farm Azhdaha for the Dragon Lord’s Crown

Here’s everything you will need to max out Yoimiya’s talents and levels in Genshin Impact:

Yoimiya Talent Level-Up materials

Talent Level-Up Materials Talent Level-Up Materials Teachings of Transience x9 Guide to Transience x63 Philosophies of Transience x114 Common Ascension Materials Divining Scroll x18 Sealed Scroll x66 Forbidden Curse Scroll x93 Weekly Boss Materials Dragon Lord’s Crown x18

Yoimiya Ascension materials

Ascension Level Mora Cost Materials

1 20,000 Agnidus Agate Sliver x1 – Naku Weed x3 Divining Scroll x3 2 40,000 Agnidus Agate Fragment x3 Smoldering Pearl x2 Naku Weed x10 Divining Scroll x15 3 60,000 Agnidus Agate Fragment x6 Smoldering Pearl x4 Naku Weed x20 Sealed Scroll x12 4 80,000 Agnidus Agate Chunk x3 Smoldering Pearl x8 Naku Weed x30 Sealed Scroll x18 5 100,000 Agnidus Agate Chunk x6 Smoldering Pearl x12 Naku Weed x45 Forbidden Curse Scroll x12 6 120,000 Agnidus Agate Gemstone x6 Smoldering Pearl x20 Naku Weed x60 Forbidden Curse Scroll x24

Yoimiya trailer in Genshin Impact

Yoimiya received her own gameplay trailer, named Whispers of the Flower, as soon as she launched in Genshin Impact.

In it, miHoYo highlight not just her backstory bringing joy to all of Inazuma City with her fireworks, but detail some of her basic combos — including some big numbers of Pyro DMG.

Best Yoimiya team comp

Yoimiya can be splashed into almost any Genshin Impact team either as a Main DPS or Sub DPS — although she thrives as the former. However, it’s key that you play around Elemental Reactions.

For this reason, Xingqiu is arguably the best pairing with Yoimiya as he can very easily proc Vaporize. However, if you want to go for an Overloaded build, you can easily play Beidou or Fischl (or both).

Bennett is also very handy at making sure Yoimiya dishes the pain by buffing her attacks with his AOE buff. If you want to go all-in on Pyro, be sure to bring Xiangling as a secondary carry — else Kazuha fits the bill.

Finally, you can choose to run Yoimiya with a Geo character like Zhongli or Yun Jin. Yun Jin’s attack buffs make her a more-than-apt Bennett replacement, while Zhongli’s shields are appreciated by all.

If you nail down whether you want to play Vaporize or Overloaded, then it’s just a matter of deciding what support you want to bring on (Bennett or Yun Jin) and your Sub DPS.

If you want to add some Pyro flair into your comp, you can’t go wrong with Yoimiya. She might not steal the show like Hu Tao or Xiangling, but she is a very reliable damage dealer in a pinch.

If you’re looking for more great Genshin Impact builds to round out your team, check out our list below:

Best Albedo build | Best Aloy build | Best Ayaka build | Best Barbara build | Best Childe build | Best Eula build | Best Ganyu build | Best Hu Tao build | Best Itto build | Best Jean build | Best Kazuha build | Best Keqing build | Best Klee build | Best Kokomi build | Best Mona build | Best Qiqi build | Best Raiden Shogun build | Best Shenhe build | Best Venti build | Best Xiao build | Best Yun Jin build | Best Zhongli build