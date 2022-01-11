All Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Go & how to catch them

Catching Legendary Pokemon is one of the most thrilling experiences in Pokemon Go, but they’re not easy to get. Here are all of the Legendaries currently available and some of the best tips on how to catch them.

Ever since the original Pokemon games were released on the Game Boy back in the 1990s, Legendaries have been the most sought-after creatures for Trainers of all ages. They’re powerful, cool, and incredibly rare – so naturally, everyone wants them.

Whether you’re looking for the classics like Zapdos, Moltres, and Articuno, or more recent additions like Zacian and Zamazenta in the game, you’ll be glad to know that most Legendaries are available in Pokemon Go – although there are some notable exclusions.

Below, you’ll find details on every Legendary Pokemon that’s made its debut in Pokemon Go, the ones you can currently obtain in Raid Battles, and some tips on how to catch them when they’re defeated.

Contents

All Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Go

Here are all of the Legendaries that have made their debut in Pokemon Go so far:

Legendary Pokemon

Release Date Shiny Availability Articuno July 2017 Yes Moltres July 2017 Yes Zapdos August 2017 Yes Mewtwo August 2017 Yes Raikou August 2017 Yes Entei August 2017 Yes Suicune September 2017 Yes Lugia July 2017 Yes Ho-Oh November 2017 Yes Regirock August 2018 Yes Regice June 2018 Yes Registeel July 2018 Yes Latias April 2018 Yes Latios April 2018 Yes Kyogre January 2018 Yes Groudon December 2017 Yes Rayquaza February 2018 Yes Uxie April 2019 Yes Mesprit April 2019 Yes Azelf April 2019 Yes Dialga March 2019 Yes Palkia January 2019 Yes Heatran December 2018 Yes Regigigas November 2019 Yes Giratina (Altered) October 2018 Yes Giratina (Origin) April 2019 Yes Cresselia November 2018 Yes Cobalion November 2019 Yes Terrakion November 2019 Yes Virizion December 2019 Yes Tornadus February 2020 Yes Thundurus March 2020 Yes Landorus March 2020 Yes Reshiram May 2020 Yes Zekrom June 2020 Yes Kyurem July 2020 Yes Xerneas May 2021 No Yveltal May 2021 No Zacian August 2021 No Zamazenta August 2021 No

If you’re wondering why fan-favorite Pokemon like Darkrai and Deoxys don’t appear on this list, that’s because they’re technically Mythical creatures, not Legendaries.

The majority of Mythical Pokemon are also only obtainable by completing limited-time Special Research stories, so it’s often not possible to obtain them any other way.

How to catch Legendaries in Pokemon Go

The only way to catch a Legendary in Pokemon Go is to first beat one in a 5-Star Raid Battle. These battles take place at Gyms, and you’ll typically need to team up with at least five other Trainers to win.

Once you’ve beaten a Legendary, you’ll be given a limited amount of Premier Balls to try and capture it. Their catch rates are very low, so there’s never a guarantee that you’ll catch a Legendary you’ve just beaten.

You can increase your chances by landing Excellent Throws and Curve Balls. You can also get more Premier Balls to throw by performing well in the battle or battling in a Gym that matches your team’s color.

Make sure you have enough Raid Passes before going Legendary hunting, though, as you’ll need these valuable items to take part. We’ve got a guide to getting more Remote Raid Passes right here.

Which Legendary Pokemon are currently available to catch?

During the month of January 2022, Trainers will be able to encounter Kyurem, Heatran, Genesect (Shock Drive), and Regice on various dates.

Niantic regularly rotates the Legendaries that appear in 5-Star Raid Battles, so the best way to keep up to date with what’s available to catch is to check our Raid Boss guide, which is updated each month.

There will usually only be one Legendary available to catch at a time, although this sometimes changes if there’s a special event. During Pokemon Go Fest 2021, for example, every single Legendary showed up!

Good luck catching those Legendaries! For more tips and tricks, check out some of our other Pokemon Go guides:

