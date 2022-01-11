 All Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Go & how to catch them - Dexerto
All Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Go & how to catch them

Published: 11/Jan/2022 15:41

by Daniel Megarry
Legendary Pokemon Rayquaza and Suicune in Pokemon Go
Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go

Catching Legendary Pokemon is one of the most thrilling experiences in Pokemon Go, but they’re not easy to get. Here are all of the Legendaries currently available and some of the best tips on how to catch them.

Ever since the original Pokemon games were released on the Game Boy back in the 1990s, Legendaries have been the most sought-after creatures for Trainers of all ages. They’re powerful, cool, and incredibly rare – so naturally, everyone wants them.

Whether you’re looking for the classics like Zapdos, Moltres, and Articuno, or more recent additions like Zacian and Zamazenta in the game, you’ll be glad to know that most Legendaries are available in Pokemon Go – although there are some notable exclusions.

Below, you’ll find details on every Legendary Pokemon that’s made its debut in Pokemon Go, the ones you can currently obtain in Raid Battles, and some tips on how to catch them when they’re defeated.

Contents

All Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Go

Here are all of the Legendaries that have made their debut in Pokemon Go so far:

Legendary Pokemon
 Release Date Shiny Availability
Articuno Articuno in Pokemon Go July 2017 Yes
Moltres Moltres in Pokemon Go July 2017 Yes
Zapdos Zapdos in Pokemon Go August 2017 Yes
Mewtwo Mewtwo Pokemon Go August 2017 Yes
Raikou Raikou August 2017 Yes
Entei Entei Pokemon Go August 2017 Yes
Suicune Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Suicine profile image September 2017 Yes
Lugia Pokemon Go Lugia July 2017 Yes
Ho-Oh Ho-Oh November 2017 Yes
Regirock Regirock Pokemon Go August 2018 Yes
Regice Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Regice profile image June 2018 Yes
Registeel Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Registeel profile image July 2018 Yes
Latias Latias April 2018 Yes
Latios Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Latios profile image April 2018 Yes
Kyogre Kyogre January 2018 Yes
Groudon Pokemon Go Groudon December 2017 Yes
Rayquaza Rayquaza February 2018 Yes
Uxie Uxie April 2019 Yes
Mesprit Mesprit April 2019 Yes
Azelf Azelf April 2019 Yes
Dialga Dialga March 2019 Yes
Palkia Palkia January 2019 Yes
Heatran Heatran Pokemon Go December 2018 Yes
Regigigas Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Regigigas profile image November 2019 Yes
Giratina (Altered) Giratina Altered Forme October 2018 Yes
Giratina (Origin) Pokemon Go Giratina Origin Forme Master League April 2019 Yes
Cresselia Cresselia November 2018 Yes
Cobalion Cobalion November 2019 Yes
Terrakion Terrakion November 2019 Yes
Virizion Virizion December 2019 Yes
Tornadus Tornadus February 2020 Yes
Thundurus Thundurus March 2020 Yes
Landorus Landorus Pokemon Go March 2020 Yes
Reshiram Reshiram May 2020 Yes
Zekrom Zekrom June 2020 Yes
Kyurem Kyurem in Pokemon Go July 2020 Yes
Xerneas Xerneas May 2021 No
Yveltal Yveltal May 2021 No
Zacian Zacian August 2021 No
Zamazenta Zamazenta August 2021 No

If you’re wondering why fan-favorite Pokemon like Darkrai and Deoxys don’t appear on this list, that’s because they’re technically Mythical creatures, not Legendaries.

The majority of Mythical Pokemon are also only obtainable by completing limited-time Special Research stories, so it’s often not possible to obtain them any other way.

How to catch Legendaries in Pokemon Go

The only way to catch a Legendary in Pokemon Go is to first beat one in a 5-Star Raid Battle. These battles take place at Gyms, and you’ll typically need to team up with at least five other Trainers to win.

Once you’ve beaten a Legendary, you’ll be given a limited amount of Premier Balls to try and capture it. Their catch rates are very low, so there’s never a guarantee that you’ll catch a Legendary you’ve just beaten.

The Legendary Zekrom appearing in Pokemon Go
Niantic
Catching a Legendary requires a mix of timing, patience, and luck.

You can increase your chances by landing Excellent Throws and Curve Balls. You can also get more Premier Balls to throw by performing well in the battle or battling in a Gym that matches your team’s color.

Make sure you have enough Raid Passes before going Legendary hunting, though, as you’ll need these valuable items to take part. We’ve got a guide to getting more Remote Raid Passes right here.

Which Legendary Pokemon are currently available to catch?

During the month of January 2022, Trainers will be able to encounter Kyurem, Heatran, Genesect (Shock Drive), and Regice on various dates.

Niantic regularly rotates the Legendaries that appear in 5-Star Raid Battles, so the best way to keep up to date with what’s available to catch is to check our Raid Boss guide, which is updated each month.

There will usually only be one Legendary available to catch at a time, although this sometimes changes if there’s a special event. During Pokemon Go Fest 2021, for example, every single Legendary showed up!

Good luck catching those Legendaries! For more tips and tricks, check out some of our other Pokemon Go guides:

