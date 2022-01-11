All Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Go & how to catch them

Catching Legendary Pokemon is one of the most thrilling experiences in Pokemon Go, but they’re not easy to get. Here are all of the Legendaries currently available and some of the best tips on how to catch them.
Ever since the original Pokemon games were released on the Game Boy back in the 1990s, Legendaries have been the most sought-after creatures for Trainers of all ages. They’re powerful, cool, and incredibly rare – so naturally, everyone wants them.
Whether you’re looking for the classics like Zapdos, Moltres, and Articuno, or more recent additions like Zacian and Zamazenta in the game, you’ll be glad to know that most Legendaries are available in Pokemon Go – although there are some notable exclusions.
Below, you’ll find details on every Legendary Pokemon that’s made its debut in Pokemon Go, the ones you can currently obtain in Raid Battles, and some tips on how to catch them when they’re defeated.
Contents
- All Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Go
- How to catch Legendaries in Pokemon Go
- Which Legendaries are currently available?
All Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Go
Here are all of the Legendaries that have made their debut in Pokemon Go so far:
|Legendary Pokemon
|Release Date
|Shiny Availability
|Articuno
|July 2017
|Yes
|Moltres
|July 2017
|Yes
|Zapdos
|August 2017
|Yes
|Mewtwo
|August 2017
|Yes
|Raikou
|August 2017
|Yes
|Entei
|August 2017
|Yes
|Suicune
|September 2017
|Yes
|Lugia
|July 2017
|Yes
|Ho-Oh
|November 2017
|Yes
|Regirock
|August 2018
|Yes
|Regice
|June 2018
|Yes
|Registeel
|July 2018
|Yes
|Latias
|April 2018
|Yes
|Latios
|April 2018
|Yes
|Kyogre
|January 2018
|Yes
|Groudon
|December 2017
|Yes
|Rayquaza
|February 2018
|Yes
|Uxie
|April 2019
|Yes
|Mesprit
|April 2019
|Yes
|Azelf
|April 2019
|Yes
|Dialga
|March 2019
|Yes
|Palkia
|January 2019
|Yes
|Heatran
|December 2018
|Yes
|Regigigas
|November 2019
|Yes
|Giratina (Altered)
|October 2018
|Yes
|Giratina (Origin)
|April 2019
|Yes
|Cresselia
|November 2018
|Yes
|Cobalion
|November 2019
|Yes
|Terrakion
|November 2019
|Yes
|Virizion
|December 2019
|Yes
|Tornadus
|February 2020
|Yes
|Thundurus
|March 2020
|Yes
|Landorus
|March 2020
|Yes
|Reshiram
|May 2020
|Yes
|Zekrom
|June 2020
|Yes
|Kyurem
|July 2020
|Yes
|Xerneas
|May 2021
|No
|Yveltal
|May 2021
|No
|Zacian
|August 2021
|No
|Zamazenta
|August 2021
|No
If you’re wondering why fan-favorite Pokemon like Darkrai and Deoxys don’t appear on this list, that’s because they’re technically Mythical creatures, not Legendaries.
The majority of Mythical Pokemon are also only obtainable by completing limited-time Special Research stories, so it’s often not possible to obtain them any other way.
How to catch Legendaries in Pokemon Go
The only way to catch a Legendary in Pokemon Go is to first beat one in a 5-Star Raid Battle. These battles take place at Gyms, and you’ll typically need to team up with at least five other Trainers to win.
Once you’ve beaten a Legendary, you’ll be given a limited amount of Premier Balls to try and capture it. Their catch rates are very low, so there’s never a guarantee that you’ll catch a Legendary you’ve just beaten.
You can increase your chances by landing Excellent Throws and Curve Balls. You can also get more Premier Balls to throw by performing well in the battle or battling in a Gym that matches your team’s color.
- Read More: Best Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Go
Make sure you have enough Raid Passes before going Legendary hunting, though, as you’ll need these valuable items to take part. We’ve got a guide to getting more Remote Raid Passes right here.
Which Legendary Pokemon are currently available to catch?
During the month of January 2022, Trainers will be able to encounter Kyurem, Heatran, Genesect (Shock Drive), and Regice on various dates.
Niantic regularly rotates the Legendaries that appear in 5-Star Raid Battles, so the best way to keep up to date with what’s available to catch is to check our Raid Boss guide, which is updated each month.
There will usually only be one Legendary available to catch at a time, although this sometimes changes if there’s a special event. During Pokemon Go Fest 2021, for example, every single Legendary showed up!
Good luck catching those Legendaries! For more tips and tricks, check out some of our other Pokemon Go guides:
