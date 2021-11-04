Pokemon Go Terrakion Raid guide: Weaknesses, counters & how to beat

The Swords of Justice are coming back to Raids in Pokemon Go, so if you’re looking to add Terrakion to your team, we’ve got the best counters to take advantage of its weaknesses and defeat it.

To celebrate the Festival of Lights, Niantic are bringing back the Swords of Justice Legendaries, meaning Trainers will be able to encounter Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion in 5-Star Raids throughout the Diwali-inspired event.

Loosely inspired by the story of the Three Muskateers, Terrakion represents the strongest of the three Swords of Justice Legendaries, which made their debut in Pokemon Black & White’s Unova region.

Mewtwo is quite well-known to be the ultimate Terrakion counter, but there are plenty of other Pokemon you can use to take this Legendary beast down, which we’ll explore in detail below.

Terrakion weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Terrakion is a Rock/Fighting-type, which means it’s weak against Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Ground, Psychic, and Water-type moves. There’s a lot to work with here, so finding counters should be easy.

It’s also important to know Terrakion’s strengths and resistances when battling it. You’ll want to avoid Bug, Dark, Fire, Normal, Poison, and Rock-types, as it will have no problem taking them down.

We’ll explore the best counters for Terrakion below, but a team filled with any strong Pokemon that can take advantage of this Legendary’s weaknesses should be suitable.

Terrakion counters in Pokemon Go

These are some of the best counters to defeat Terrakion in Pokemon Go:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mewtwo Confusion Psystrike Metagross Bullet Punch Meteor Mash Mega Blastoise Water Gun Hydro Cannon Hoopa Confusion Psychic Conkeldurr Counter Dynamic Punch Kyogre Waterfall Surf Jirachi Confusion Doom Desire Alakazam Psycho Cut Psychic Espeon Confusion Psychic Machamp Counter Dynamic Punch

Terrakion moveset in Pokemon Go

Terrakion has two potential Fast Moves and three potential Charged Moves as a Raid Boss, and we’ve listed them all below:

Smack Down (Rock)

Zen Headbutt (Psychic)

Close Combat (Fighting)

Earthquake (Ground)

Rock Slide (Rock)

Unlike the other Swords of Justice, Terrakion doesn’t really have any specific moves that can threaten its biggest counters like Mewtwo and Metagross, so there isn’t too much to watch out for here.

As a result, taking down Terrakion should only take a few Trainers, as long as you all have a strong lineup of counters from our recommended list above.

How to catch Terrakion in Pokemon Go

If you’re looking to catch Terrakion and add it to your collection, you’ll first need to defeat it in a 5-Star Raid Battle. Do that, and you’ll be given a limited amount of Premier Balls to attempt to catch it.

Terrakion will be appearing 5-Star Raids from November 5, 2021, at 10am until November 16, 2021, at 10am local time alongside Cobalion and Virizion.

As for its CP range, Terrakion can be caught with a CP between 2026 to 2113. With a weather bost (Cloud or Partly Cloudy) it can be caught with a CP between 2553 to 2641.

Can Terrakion be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

For Trainers who are hoping to catch a Shiny Terrakion, the good news is that it’s currently available in Pokemon Go. It made its debut in May 2020, and is still around in the game today.

As always, Shiny variations are incredibly rare, so if you’re looking to catch one you’ll need both patience and persistence to go through as many Terrakion Raid Battles as you can until you find one.

That’s everything you need to know about defeating Terrakion in 5-Star Raids! For more tips and guides to becoming the ultimate Trainer, check out the rest of our Pokemon Go guides below:

