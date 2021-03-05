How to beat Incarnate Forme Thundurus in Pokemon Go: Best counters & weaknesses - Dexerto

Defeating and catching Incarnate Forme Thundurus in Pokemon Go won’t be easy, so we’ve got the best counters that should lead you straight to victory.

As part of their newly-announced Season of Legends, which celebrates some of the franchise’s most popular Legendaries and trainers, Niantic are bringing the powerful Forces of Nature trio back to 5-Star Raids.

Following in the footsteps of Landorus and Tornadus, the third and final Gen IV Legendary is Incarnate Forme Thundurus, who will appear in 5-Star Raids from Thursday, March 11 at 8AM to Tuesday, March 16 at 10AM local time.

Trainers looking to take down Thundurus will need to come prepared, as this won’t be an easy fight. We’ve put together the best counters and moves to do just that – and if you’re lucky, you might encounter a rare Shiny version of Thundurus.

Incarnate Forme Thundurus weaknesses

Alongside its fellow Forces of Nature Legendaries, Incarnate Forme Thundurus made its first appearance in Pokemon Black & White’s Unova region in 2010. It’s not as iconic as the likes of Mewtwo and Suicune, but it’s still worth adding to your team.

Thundurus is a dual Electric/Flying-type, meaning its vulnerable only to Ice and Rock-type moves, and resistant to Ground, Fighting, Grass, Bug, Flying, and Steel-type moves. You should focus on powerful Ice and Rock-type Pokemon for this fight.

Incarnate Forme Thundurus has a Raid Boss CP of 46,044 and is boosted during Rain and Windy weather, meaning you should try to avoid fighting it during these conditions where possible.

Best Thundurus counters in Pokemon Go

The ultimate counter to use here would be Shadow Mamoswine, but as most players won’t have access to this powered-up form, we’ve listed the best non-Mega counters to take into battle against Incarnate Forme Thundurus.

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Rampardos Smack Down Rock Slide Rhyperior Smack Down Rock Wrecker Mamoswine Powder Snow Avalanche Darmanitan (Galarian) Ice Fang Avalanche Tyranitar Smack Down Stone Edge Terrakion Smack Down Rock Slide Glaceon Frost Breath Avalanche Weavile Frost Breath Avalanche Mewtwo Psycho Cut Ice Beam Jynx Frost Breath Avalanche

There’s a good mix of rare and more common Pokemon above, so there should be something for every trainer to use. However, if you don’t have any of them, focus on the most powerful Rock and Ice-types in your collection.

We’d recommend having at least four trainers take on Incarnate Forme Thundurus as it will be a difficult boss to defeat – especially since it doesn’t have any double-weaknesses like Incarnate Forme Landorus.

How to get Shiny Incarnate Forme Thundurus

Lucky trainers might be able to encounter a Shiny version of Thundurus while completing 5-Star Raids, but unfortunately, there aren’t really any ways of improving your chances of this happening.

Of course, when hunting Shinies in the wild, players can take advantage of items like Incense or events like Spotlight Hours to increase their chances, but these things don’t apply to Raids.

That means if you’re determined to get yourself a Shiny Incarnate Forme Thundurus, you’ll simply have to grind your way to success.

Once Landorus, Tornadus, and Thundurus have all had their time to shine in 5-Star Raids, their powerful Therian Formes will be making their Go debut later in the season.