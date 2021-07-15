Pokemon Go Mewtwo Raid guide: Weaknesses, counters & 5 Star Raid tips

Mewtwo is returning to 5-Star Raids in Pokemon Go, giving Trainers yet another chance to battle and catch arguably the greatest Legendary Pokemon of all time.

Niantic promised big things for the Season of Discovery, and they’ve delivered with everything from Regigigas to Deoxys Defense Forme appearing in Raids. Now, though, it’s time for the return of Psychic-type Mewtwo.

The iconic Mewtwo is well-known as one of the best PvE attackers in Pokemon Go, and it can perform incredibly well in the Master League, so it’s a solid addition that any Trainer should be looking to add to their collection.

Getting your hands on a Mewtwo won’t be easy, but we’ve put together a complete Raid guide to give you the best chance at victory.

Mewtwo weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Mewtwo is a pure Psychic-type, which means it’s weak against Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type moves. Trainers should focus on hitting Mewtwo hard with their strongest Pokemon of these types.

We’ve put together a list of some of the best counters and their most effective movesets to take advantage of these weaknesses below.

Mewtwo counters in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Chandelure Hex Shadow Ball Darkrai Snarl Dark Pulse Weavile Snarl Foul Play Gengar Shadow Claw Shadow Ball Tyranitar Bite Crunch Banette Shadow Claw Shadow Ball Houndoom Snarl Foul Play Absol Snarl Dark Pulse Pinsir Bug Bite X-Scissor Scizor Fury Cutter X-Scissor

Mewtwo moveset Pokemon Go

Mewtwo is capable of performing seven varied moves as a Raid Boss in Pokemon Go, ranging from Psychic to Fire to Electric and beyond. These moves are listed below:

Psycho Cut (Fast Move)

Confusion (Fast Move)

Flamethrower (Charged Move)

Ice Beam (Charged Move)

Thunderbolt (Charged Move)

Psychic (Charged Move)

Focus Blast (Charged Move)

How to catch Mewtwo in Pokemon Go

Mewtwo will be available to encounter in Pokemon Go from Friday, July 16, at 10am until Friday, July 23, at 10am local time.

The only way to catch Mewtwo is to first defeat it in 5-Star Raid Battles.

Raid Boss details

Mewtwo will appear exclusively in 5-Star Raids for a week and has a huge Boss CP of 54,148 which means it will be an incredibly difficult opponent to defeat.

As a result, it’s recommended that you take it on with at least 5 or 6 other Trainers.

Mewtwo CP Range

Mewtwo can be caught with a CP between 2,294 and 2,387. With a weather boost (Windy), it can be caught with a CP between 2,868 and 2,984.

Is Shiny Mewtwo in Pokemon Go?

The simple answer is yes, Shiny Mewtwo is currently available in Pokemon Go and it sports a nice green color scheme. Finding one won’t be easy, though, as you’ll only be able to encounter one at random.

This means there’s no real trick to finding a Shiny Mewtwo, you’ll just have to take part in as many 5-Star Raid battles as you can while it’s in rotation and hope for the best.

That’s everything you need to know about defeating and catching Mewtwo. If you’re looking to become the ultimate Pokemon Go master, check out our guides:

